Top 8 boxing betting sites

Whether you’re looking for the best odds on the next big fight or boxing free bets, you’ll find the information needed on this page. The table below reveals our best boxing betting sites with details of the welcome bonus available to new customers and the Racing Post rating. Choose your favourite and click the link to create an account or join more than one bookie from our list of the best boxing betting sites UK fans can join today.

Why you should bet with bet365 for boxing

There’s lots to like about boxing betting on the bet365 site, not least the welcome bonus. Join this online gambling giant as a new customer today, deposit funds, and bet on boxing to receive a welcome bonus free bet. Read the new player bonus T&Cs; the deal is generous, easy to access, and better than the competition. The bet365 online platform is the best boxing betting site for new players.

Why you should bet with Betfair for boxing

Betfair has all the boxing bouts, markets, and odds available, but we love the best boxing betting prediction site, which is free to view for all. The Betfair blog has a busy boxing tab with in-depth previews, links to the best odds on the sportsbook and exchange, expert predictions, and more. Read the best boxing betting prediction site before parting with your hard-earned cash and gambling on the noble art.

Why you should bet with Paddy Power for boxing

Paddy Power is a huge name in online gambling, and they have a soft spot for professional boxing. Paddy Power famously sponsored the pants of Floyd Mayweather Jr at his official weigh-in to face Irishman and UFC superstar Conor McGregor. Paddy Power doesn’t only give the top names lucky pants; they offer betting on all levels, from the main attraction to the best of the undercard. New customers also receive boxing free bets.

Why you should bet with Sky Bet for boxing

If you’re looking for the best boxing betting sites UK fans can join today and receive boxing free bets; Sky Bet is your go-to bookie. They are closely aligned with Sky Sports, where you’ll find some of the world’s biggest and best boxing fixtures. Sky Bet is always eager to show they are the best for boxing fans and prove it by offering the most generous odds on the fights that matter. Watch boxing and bet with Sky Bet.

Why you should bet with William Hill for boxing

William Hill is on our list of the best betting sites for boxing. They are here on merit as the William Hill website is packed with boxing delights, allowing customers to wager on the next bout of note from the schedule. They even offer odds on fights yet to be confirmed, allowing customers to beat the crowds and secure the value. Join William Hill through this page and enjoy the benefits of sparring with the best betting sites for boxing.



How to sign up with bookmaker online

A bookmaker must offer simple, secure, fast registration to be considered the best boxing betting site. You can join any sites mentioned on this page using your desktop computer in minutes, and all new players qualify for the welcome bonus. Joining any contender for the crown of the best boxing betting site is simple. Follow the step-by-step guide below to register and claim your boxing free bets.

Choose your favourite bookie and click their link on this page. Select the join button at the top of the home screen to access registration. Complete the new customer welcome form, providing your details. Create a username and password that’s secure but memorable. Make your first deposit and wager. Claim the boxing free bets.



What are the best features of a top boxing betting site

I am a big fan of boxing betting and am always on the lookout for value. There’s a common misconception that there’s no value in boxing betting, but that’s only true if you don’t look hard enough. Dig deep; you’ll find many gambling gems, including great odds, specials, free bets, and the best boxing betting prediction site offering previews. Here are some things I consider when joining a new boxing betting site.

Welcome bonus

It’s not the most important feature of a gambling site for boxing fans, but it’s certainly one of the most popular. The leading boxing betting sites offer all new players a welcome bonus free bet when they create an account, deposit funds, and wager. It’s a promotion designed to attract new players, but some sites have better bonuses than others. The best you will find is a risk-free bet or deposit-matched free bet.

Coverage

If you’re a genuine boxing fan passionate about the noble art, you want to see a busy boxing tab. Before joining a sportsbook, check its boxing coverage and only join if it’s well populated with upcoming bouts, specials, and fantasy fights. The more fights available to bet on, the greater your chance of bagging a winner. While many sites focus only on the main event, the best offer undercard betting, and that’s where you’ll find the value.

Markets

Perhaps boxing has a bad reputation for offering little value because most gamble only on the fight winner market. It’s fair to say if you stick to picking the winner of a bout, you won’t make much of a profit. You need a boxing betting site with multiple markets and specials. Study the form of both fighters and find a relevant market, like total rounds, method of victory, win in rounds 1-3, and more. You should be spoiled for choice when betting.



Which bookmaker has the best withdrawal speed?

If you’re fortunate enough to bank a profit from your boxing betting, you’ll want to withdraw the winnings quickly before using it to fund more gambling. Thankfully, each site mentioned on this page offers customers super quick withdrawal times and secure transactions. See the table below for more details.

Best Bookmaker for Withdrawals Withdrawal Speed bet365 Up to 2 days Betfair Up to 2 days Paddy Power Up to 2 days Sky Bet Up to 2 days William Hill Up to 2 days



Which boxing betting site provides the best odds?

If you’re looking for a boxing betting site that’s market best price on the biggest and best fights, join one of the firms mentioned on this page. You’ll always get the best odds, unique markets, and generous specials between the five listed. But which is the best, standing head and shoulders above the competition?

The simple answer is they’re all great. Some have better odds on the fight winner betting while others set the bar for round betting or method of victory. That’s why it pays to join more than one bookie. You get access to the best odds and the free bets for new players. Click any link on this page to get started.



Why do people bet on boxing?

Boxing is one of the most ancient sports in the world, dating back hundreds of years. It hasn’t always covered itself in glory, but British boxing is healthy, led by Tyson Fury and Anthony Joshua. You’ll often see the biggest fights in London at Wembley or the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

Boxing is a great sport for bettors as it’s unpredictable, fast-moving, and can change in the blink of an eye. It takes just one punch to alter the course of a bout, keeping fans glued to the edge of their seats. Modern boxing betting gives bettors access to dozens of pre-fight and in-play markets. Study the form, follow the early rounds, and gamble.



Which major boxing events are best to bet on?

The boxing schedule is packed from January to December, with bouts every weekend from the United Kingdom, United States, France, Spain, Mexico and further afield. Almost every major nation hosts competitive boxing events at least once per month, with Las Vegas being the busiest. Check this weekend’s schedule; you’ll find multiple events from several countries, each boasting over ten bouts. Here are some markets you may wish to follow when betting on boxing.

Fight winner

The quickest and easiest way to gamble on boxing is to choose the fight’s winner. Which corner do you expect to be victorious, red or blue? Back a fighter to win at the odds offered, and if they live up to your expectations, you grab the profits, but if the result is a draw or the opponent wins, you lose your stake to the bookie.

Method of victory

The method of victory market is popular with some boxing bettors as it offers better odds than you’ll get when picking the winner. With this option, you must choose the fighter you expect to win and how they’ll achieve the result: knockout or on points. Study the form of both gladiators and look for trends or patterns in the results. First, decide on the winning fighter and then choose between a points victory or a brutal stoppage.

Total rounds

Can’t decide which fighter will win? Sit on the fence by playing the total rounds. Predict how many rounds a contest will last and go over or under the line offered by the bookie. In most cases, the house goes over or under 6.5 rounds, which is the halfway stage, and you must predict if the fight ends in the first or second half. Most bookies allow customers to move the line for bettor odds, including over/under 8.5 rounds, making things a little more challenging.



How we rate the best boxing online betting sites

Finding the best boxing betting sites in a world of good sites wasn’t easy, and the Racing Post team conducted many hours of research while calling on years of experience in boxing and betting. You may find other boxing betting site content, but they can’t compete with the experience of the Racing Post writers. To make it to the final list, a bookie had to tick all boxes, from value and markets to free bets and promotions.



Can you live stream boxing on online betting sites?

The best tennis betting sites offer HD-quality live streaming of the best boxing events. Create an account or log in, select the live-streaming tab, and then boxing. Browse the schedule and times to organise your viewing. The live streams have expert commentary, predictions, results, and in-play betting odds.