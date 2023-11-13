Top 8 tennis betting sites

We find the best tennis betting site by narrowing the field to our five favourites. The five sites in the table below caught our eye and made it through the selection process. Select one and open an account, or join all five at the click of a button.

Why you should bet with bet365 for tennis

Our team had no issues choosing bet365 as the best tennis betting site. There’s much to love about this online gambling giant, but our favourite feature is the tennis free bets and bet credits. You can create an account, deposit funds, and grab the generous welcome bonus. Use your bet credits to gamble on the next game from the ATP or WTA tour. Make a winning selection, and you could beat the bookies with their cash.

Why you should bet with Betfair for tennis

What we love most about Betfair are the promotions and tennis free bets. The sportsbook is renowned for offering customers great value, eye-catching promotions, and plenty of markets to enjoy. The welcome bonus free bet available to new customers is more generous than you’ll find at most other sportsbooks, and you can use your new customer promo to wager on tennis. Gamble on the next game due or get in early and predict the winner of next year’s Wimbledon Championship.

Why you should bet with Paddy Power for tennis

The tennis markets impressed us most and ensured Paddy Power took its place on our list of the best tennis betting sites. The online gambling giant based in Dublin is on course for world domination, and it’s no surprise. This sportsbook has everything a tennis fan could hope to find on its user-friendly website. You can watch live tennis through the HD-quality live stream, gamble on the unique markets, and even follow the best tennis betting prediction site in the Paddy Power blog.

Why you should bet with Sky Bet for tennis

It’s a major name in the online gambling world, and it’s no surprise to see Sky Bet on our list as it stands out as one of the best tennis betting sites UK gamblers can join today. In addition to the live-streaming and free bets for new players, the tennis tab is packed with delights. An exciting tennis bet is always available, from outright gambling markets to upcoming fixtures and specials. Visit the Sky Bet site and click the tennis tab to see what’s available on today’s games.

Why you should bet with William Hill for tennis

While the online gambling industry grows increasingly obsessed with winning new customers and offering the best welcome bonuses, UK favourite William Hill likes to take a different approach. The marketing team believes customers would rather have great odds and betting value daily on tennis than the odd price boost and free bet, followed by average odds. Check any respected betting odds comparison site for popular tennis selections, and you’ll see why we think William Hill ranks in the top five best betting sites for tennis.



How to sign up with bookmaker online

Now we know which bookmakers feature on our list, it’s time you joined the best tennis betting site. Thankfully, that takes just a few moments to complete. Follow the simple steps listed below to create an account. The process works for all gambling sites mentioned on this page and will help you earn the tennis free bets available to new customers.

Click any link on this page to your chosen bookie. Select the Join button at the top of the home screen. Complete the registration form, providing your details. Create a memorable but secure username and password. Your account details are checked and passed. Start betting with the best tennis betting sites.



What are the best features of a top tennis betting site

When looking for the best tennis betting sites UK fans can join, there are many things to consider. I list my three most important features when testing a betting site. These apply to tennis and many other sports.

Legality

My first stop is ensuring the bookie is legal and licensed. It may not be as attractive as the welcome bonus, but you want to know a bookie can pay out if you win big. Thankfully, they don’t come much bigger than the firms mentioned on our list of the best betting sites for tennis. Each passed that test comfortably.

Markets

I’ll then click the tennis tab to see what’s available. We know the page is licensed, and the welcome bonus is lurking, but what good is a free bet if there’s nothing decent to wager on? To be considered the best tennis betting site, it must cover all competitions and matches, offering competition-beating odds and markets, both pre-match and in-play. More ways to bet means more ways to win.

Tennis free bets

Lastly, I check the welcome bonus and the promotions tab, where I hope to find several tennis-related deals, including tennis free bets, enhanced odds, cashback, profit boosts, and enhanced each way. You can tell a lot about a bookie by their promotions tab. The bookies on this page are famous for their gambling offers and deals. From the welcome bonus to the recurring offers, plenty is happening at these sites.



Which bookmaker has the best withdrawal speed?

Picture the scene; you’ve banked a profit betting on the Australian Open or one of the year’s other Grand Slam events and want to withdraw your winnings. You’re eager to get your hands on the profits before the temptation to wager on the next match sets in. However, the withdrawal times are slow, difficult to understand, and unreliable.

That’s not the case when gambling with any of the sites mentioned on this page. Each of our best tennis betting sites offers instant deposits and quick withdrawals. Consult the table below for more information and as a future reference.

Best Bookmaker for Withdrawals Withdrawal Speed bet365 Up to 2 days Betfair Up to 2 days Paddy Power Up to 2 days Sky Bet Up to 2 days William Hill Up to 2 days Coral Up to 2 days Ladbrokes Up to 2 days Tote Up to 2 days



Which tennis betting site provides the best odds?

Each of the five bookies in our article on the best tennis betting sites offers great odds, but which is best? That depends on which market you gamble on. Choose an upcoming tennis match or competition and check any betting odds comparison app. You’ll see no one bookie dominates across the board. The Sky Bet site may have the best odds on Player A winning while bet365 goes top on Player B. William Hill may set the standard in the total sets betting, Paddy Power the handicap, and Betfair in-play.

That’s why it pays to have an account with as many top apps as possible. You get a welcome bonus and tennis free bets with each bookie you join. But the more sites you’re a member of, the greater the chance you’ll secure the best odds each time you gamble.



Why do people bet on tennis?

That’s an interesting question: why do people bet on tennis? But the answer is quite simple. Professional men’s and ladies’ tennis is popular with online gamblers as it’s well-aligned with the betting industry. Tennis at the top level is unpredictable, especially in the later rounds of tournaments. Traders often struggle to separate the players, and that creates attractive odds.

Tennis is among the most popular sports for gamblers in the United Kingdom. It boasts a busy schedule with games played daily, meaning a bet is always possible. You can wager pre-match or in-play, gamble on the match winner or one of the specials. That’s great value, lots to bet on, plenty of markets, and more. Gamble on the sport with Paddy Power, and you’ll even benefit from the best tennis betting prediction site.



Which major tennis events are best to bet on?

There’s always an exciting tennis competition or match to bet on, but the Grand Slams are the star attraction. Keep reading as we remind our readers of the four biggest events on the professional tennis calendar.

Australian Open

The year’s first Grand Slam comes from Melbourne, Australia, in January. It’s a fantastic addition to the sports schedule, giving fans something meaningful to bet on after the madness of the festive period dies down. Three weeks of top-class men’s and ladies’ tennis from the hard courts of Melbourne Park have given some memorable games and surprise results over the years.

French Open

You know the weather is changing, and summer is coming when the French Open hits our screens. The second tennis Grand Slam of the season comes from Roland Garros in Paris, where the biggest and best players challenge for a title first won in 1891. All matches are on clay courts, beginning on 28 May and finishing on 11 June. Novak Djokovic won the men’s title in 2023, securing a bumper payday.

Wimbledon

Spend your summers in London for the world-famous Wimbledon Championship on grass. The biggest and best players arrive in the UK capital, trying to win one of the best-loved sports titles. The honour’s list at Wimbledon reads like a who’s who of the sport, with the best players lifting the trophy on centre court. Follow Wimbledon between the 3rd and 16th of July, with the most important matches shown live on television. Grab the value of the early rounds and build an accumulator, or study the form and choose wisely in the later stages.

US Open

The fourth and final Grand Slam of the tennis season is the US Open when the tennis stars descend on New York for a fortnight on the hard courts of the USTA Billie Jean National Tennis Center. First contested in 1881, the US Open isn’t just a major attraction on the tennis calendar; it’s one of the best-loved in professional sports. It attracts an army of tennis lovers with casual followers showing an interest. Serbia’s Novak Djokovic won the men’s title in 2023, with American Coco Gauff clinching the ladies’ gong.



How we rate the best online tennis betting sites

We now know the five best betting sites for tennis, but how did you compile our report? Your team at the Racing Post cut down the list by focusing on bookies offering a generous welcome bonus with simple T&Cs, the site’s coverage of the sport, including events, matches, and markets. The best tennis betting site is the one that can do it all.



Can you live-stream tennis on online betting sites?

Each bookie mentioned on this page offers all new members access to an HD-quality live sports stream. Watch all sports from major competitions, including tennis grand slams. Follow from home on your desktop or the move using your smartphone.