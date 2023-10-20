Coral review summary

Coral are positioned in the top tier of bookmakers on our ratings, offering a huge range of sports betting markets and providing an excellent app and website experience.

Betting on boxing is where Coral ranks best in terms of markets, while the firm have plenty to offer for punters across all the major sports including football, horse racing, greyhound racing, golf and tennis.

Coral are the second-best of our seven top-tier bookmakers for accumulator betting and free bets on horseracing, while improvement would be welcomed in cricket markets.

Free-to-play games such as the Racing and Football Super Series are notable benefits, alongside the Coral Racing Club – an exclusive racehorse ownership feature to Coral.

Coral pros and cons

Pros Cons Wide array of sports betting markets Payout speed could be quicker Website and app are excellent to use Would like to see more enticing welcome offer Coral Racing Club Free-to-play games Live streaming

Coral products

Punters are able to bet with Coral through their website and app. Here, in this Coral review, we detail the features of each platform.

Coral mobile app

More bets are placed using the Coral mobile app than the website and high street betting offices combined. Mobile betting is now the preferred option for online bettors, and Coral was one of the first firms to respond to that trend. They have invested heavily in their app over the last few years, and the result was an award-winning platform that is viewed by millions of bettors as the best available.

You can download the Coral app from the App Store or request a link to be sent from the mobile site to your email address. It takes just a few seconds to complete, and with automatic updates, you only have to download it once. From then, you will have instant access to all the bookie’s betting markets, sports, promotions, and popular features. Each arm of the business has its app, allowing you to download Coral sportsbooks, games, casinos, or live casinos.

The app is fast-paced, responsive, and stylish. Users can place bets anywhere in the country, check results and browse available promotions. You can also use the app to watch sports on an HD-quality live stream free of charge. If you have placed a bet on horse racing, for example, you can watch the race from anywhere with a reliable Wi-Fi connection or available data.

Coral website

The website is ideal if you have a little more time on your hands, as opposed to the app, which is perfect for those in a rush. Both platforms have the same features, including sports, bonuses, and markets. The site is better for watching sports on the live stream due to the bigger screen. But the point here is you’ll lose nothing by choosing one over the other; it’s just a matter of personal preference.

When accessing the Coral site, you’ll find homepage quick links to the next horse race due to begin or a major sporting event. There’s also a sports navigation bar which allows you to browse all available sports, from popular picks, including horse racing and football, to more niche markets, like volleyball and pool. There’s even a well-populated esports tab where you’ll find betting markets, live streaming, and results.

Everything is fast and easily accessible on the Coral site, and it has recently undergone a makeover, improving the user experience. If you haven’t visited the Coral site this year, you are missing out. You’ll find improvements have been made at every level, from a faster login to secure deposits and withdrawals of funds. The Coral welcome bonus free bet allows you to get accustomed to the site without spending too much and learn everything about Coral at your own pace.



Coral best features

Besides the sports coverage, free bets, and live streams, Coral boasts fantastic betting features that show why they are the best in the business. We pick a few of our favourites in this section of our Coral free bets and betting review.

Coral free-to-play games

In addition to the Racing Club, Coral also offers members many interesting and free-to-play games. Among the most popular is the Racing Super Series, where you can win up to £25,000. Here’s how to play.

Access your Coral account and click promotions Locate the Racing Super Series option and click Select one horse to win each of the predetermined races If all selections are correct, you land the top prize If the prize isn’t won, it rolls over to the next week

Coral in-play betting

The in-play betting feature has revolutionised how we bet on sports, allowing wagers on events that have already started. Here’s how to go about placing an in-play bet with Coral.

Login to your Coral account Click the in-play tab Browse by sport and start time Select the fixture and market you’re after Enter your stake and confirm

Coral bet builder

If you haven’t experienced the new bet builder craze, Coral is the perfect bookie to do that with. This feature allows you to add several selections from one game to the same bet slip. You can include markets like both teams to score, match winner, and handicap. Here’s how.

When on the homepage, click football and then the game At the top of the page, you’ll see the bet builder option, which you should click Start adding selections to your bet slip, and the overall odds will be updated Input your stake and confirm the bet

Coral cash-out

We have reviewed many of the UK’s leading betting apps but found Coral to be one of the best on many popular features, including cash-out. The aim of cash-out is to end your bet at the right time to ensure the most profit. You can achieve that by following these steps.

Place a bet, and a cash-out value will be added This will be equal to your stake at first will but track your bet Keep an eye on the offer and collect when it’s at a level that appeals Click cash-out and then confirm The funds will be added to your betting balance



Existing customer benefits

This Coral review shows that the bookmaker has a number of additional benefits, whether you are a new or existing customer, including Racing Club, best odds guaranteed and live streaming.

Coral Racing Club

Ever wondered what it is like to own a racehorse? Coral gives you a chance to experience the thrill through the Coral Racing Club. Benefits include visiting the yard and speaking to trainers, free tickets for racedays including access to the owners’ and trainers’ enclosures, and getting live updates on training and times. Find how to join below.

Click the promotions tab Select Coral Racing Club – it’s free Opt-in required Enter the competitions and draws that appeal to you Enjoy benefits, including a chance to watch your horse in training

Coral best odds guaranteed

If you love horse or greyhound racing, you’ll already know and love this promotion. It’s not available in every sportsbook, but you will find it at Coral. Place a bet on a horse or dog and take the price offered. Why? Because if the SP is bigger, you’ll automatically be paid the higher returns. Here’s how to use the promo.

Login to your Coral account and click horse racing Select the UK/Irish meeting and the time of the race Pick your horse and click the odds to add it to your bet slip You’ll automatically qualify for the best odds guaranteed promotion

Coral live stream

This Coral review shows that the bookmaker is one of only a few bookies that allows you to watch all UK and Irish horse racing for free. There’s no need to deposit and place a bet to access the feed. Watch live horse racing and sport using this method.

Click the live stream tab Locate the race or event you wish to watch The feed will begin at the advertised start time



Betting with Coral

Coral is one of the most recognisable brands in the UK market; new customers are rewarded with free bets when they sign up. Bet £5 get a £20 free bet, 18+ New UK & ROI Customers only. Min deposit £5. Min first £5 bet at minimum odds of 1-2 to qualify for 1x £20 free bet. Certain deposit methods and bet types excl. Free bet valid for 7 days, stake not returned. Restrictions + T&Cs apply.

Coral Welcome Bonus: Bet £5 get a £20 free bet Wagering Requirements: Open account, minimum deposit £5, minimum first £5 bet at minimum odds of 1-2 to qualify for £20 free bet Offer Expiry: 31/12/2023 Customer Service: Excellent Best Feature: Free-To-Play Racing Post Rating: 1

What sports can you bet on with Coral

If it’s competitive and there’s popular interest in the outcome, you can be sure Coral will offer odds and accept bets. All the leading betting sports are just a click away, including football, horse racing, greyhounds, golf and tennis. Other options, worth pinpointing in this Coral review, range from boxing, MMA, snooker, and rugby to e-sports, reality TV, and awards.



Coral horse racing betting

Coral’s horse racing coverage is second to none. Bet on races from the leading tracks in the UK and Ireland, or take a shot at predicting the outcome of an international race. Bet on racing from Germany, France, South Africa, the USA, Canada, Australia, and Hong Kong, among others. Each race has multiple markets, including win and each way, match betting, favourite to win or not, number of finishers, and more.

Coral football betting

You won’t find a bookie that loves football more than Coral. That’s obvious from their collection of football coupons which puts much of the competition to shame. Every game from the top leagues worldwide has over 100 pre-match and in-play betting markets available. There’s always a game about to kick off and a bet that’ll be interesting.

Coral golf betting

Coral are particularly popular with golf bettors. The bookmaker offers extra places on the leading tournaments and provides various special markets for all the big events such as the Ryder Cup and US open.

What markets can you bet on with Coral

After choosing the sport you will bet on and selecting a fixture, you’ll be suitably impressed by the number of markets available. Coral traders pride themselves on having a bet to suit every game, gambler, and budget – as evidenced below in our Coral review.

Horse racing

The best races from the UK and Ireland have multiple markets attached. You can stick to the original and best, predicting a horse to win the race. Other betting markets include each way, to place, not to finish the race, to finish higher than a specific competitor, a photo finish, and more. Singles and multiple bets are available, along with ante-post markets and Tote bets such as the Quadpot and Placepot.

Football

There’s no better way to show Coral’s dedication to giving customers the best betting coverage than its football betting markets. Each game has over 100 pre-match markets, with most continuing to in-play betting. Match winner is the most popular, but you’ll struggle to think of an option that’s not already covered. If you can, there’s even a feature that allows customers to suggest markets, and the traders will add their odds

Coral deposit & withdrawal methods

Coral offers a range of different ways of depositing, including all major cards as well as PayPal, Apple Pay and Google Pay. Find out Coral’s withdrawal time below too.



Depositing

Method Min Deposit Max Deposit Processing Time Credit/debit card £5 £2,000 Instant Apple Pay £5 £2,000 Instant PayPal £10 £2,000 Instant Paysafecard £5 £2,000 Instant Google Pay £5 £2,000 Instant

Withdrawing

Method Minimum withdrawal Coral’s withdrawal time Debit cards £5 1-3 banking days Visa fast funds £5 Within four hours PayPal £5 Within eight hours Bank transfer £5 2-4 banking days Apple Pay £5 1-3 banking days Instant Bank Payment £5 Instant

Coral customer service

Coral offers a range of contact services in case bettors require help regarding the website or a specific query. They provide the following details to get in touch:

Address: New Castle House,

Castle Boulevard,

Nottingham,

England,

NG7 1FT

Contact Details: Telephone: 0800 44 00 11 Email: support@coral.co.uk



Coral also offers an extremely useful live chat facility, which customers may prefer to use. To use this you must log into your account and navigate through the contact us section.

For customer support, Coral has already answered many frequently asked questions on its website.