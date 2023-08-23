Bet365 review summary

bet365’s app and website are second to none and they set the standard on app and website accessibility, as well as the variety of sports and markets. It is bet365’s simplicity and flexibility that makes them so great. Their bet boosts are well highlighted and easy to find.

While they don’t offer the flexibility to choose exactly what you want to boost, as well as not offering free bet loyalty schemes and money-back bets like other bookmakers, their boosts are nearly always good value and available to a decent stake. The Each-Way Extra and Bet Builder offer you great flexibility and their in-play betting is top class.

Arguably bet365’s best feature is its cash-out service. Their partial and automatic cash-out service is unique and offers great value for punters. Bet365’s delay from the point of withdrawal to arriving in the account is average among its rivals, but some bookmakers offer a much faster service.



Bet365 pros and cons

Pros Cons Wide array of markets Slower pay-out time than some rivals Mobile app is a great user experience No rewards scheme for existing customers Good bet boosts No money back races Price promise on major meetings Unique partial cash-out is excellent – as is the automatic cash-out Flexibility on place terms with Each-Way Extra

Bet365 products

Bet365 app

The bet365 app has long been considered to be the best on the market and it continues to lead the field by a comfortable margin. Their design is gloriously simple and that makes navigating the app slick and easy. Despite the huge amount of markets bet365 offer, the sports are clearly labelled by icons at the top of the screen and you can easily scroll along to find exactly what you are after. Their colour scheme (green and white on a dark background) makes bets and offers easy to spot and their search bar makes it simple to find the market you wish to locate. bet365 also often offer you the option to stream the event you have placed a bet on. For example, if you placed a bet on a basketball game or a tennis match that might not necessarily be available on TV, you are able to stream that via the app (or website).

Bet365 website

Like the app, bet365’s website is second to none. Their use of icons – sports equipment for sports, strips for sports teams and silks for horse racing – makes everything so easy to navigate. The most popular betting market is highlighted clearly on the homepage, as are the daily bet boosts and offers. What sets this layout apart from bet365’s rivals is how they cleverly present this in a simple way to ensure a slick and speedy service to customers. The information you are likely to need is there and, if it isn’t, the icons and search bar tool offer you an easy way to find it. However, bet365 do not offer the sports news and expert advice that some other bookmakers often do. For example, a bookmaker might offer the opinion of a leading figure in a particular sport; bet365 do not really offer this.



Bet365 – best features



One of the keys to bet365’s huge success over the years is seemingly being one step ahead of their rivals when it comes to technology and innovation. Nothing highlights this more than bet365s cash-out feature, which offers tremendous value to customers compared to other bookmakers and the partial and automatic cash-out features, unique to bet365, are tremendously innovative. Here are just some of the key features bet365 offer.

Bet365 cash-out feature

One of the best features that is unique to bet365 is their partial and automatic cash-out service. The partial cash-out allows punters to set an amount or percentage of the bet to be paid out on. This is a fantastic way to ensure you can cash out a certain amount while letting a percentage of the bet continue. It is particularly useful for multiples, accumulators and Bet Builder where the payout is quite large. It offers peace of mind for punters that can help them bet with more responsibility. Their cash-out offers often trump other bookmakers too. The automatic cash-out allows punters to set a particular cash-out total which will automatically pay out once that figure is triggered. This can also be linked to the partial cash-out. It allows customers to select a specific percentage of the payout to be settled while leaving the remainder of the stake to be settled after the result.

Live streaming with bet365

While many firms offer live streaming for horse racing, bet365 offer streaming for a variety of sports. The streams are free and you don’t need to have placed a bet in order to view; however, you do need to be signed into your account. The screen has pop-up in-play markets throughout so you won’t miss anything while you are viewing. The amount of sports and events available to view on bet365 review is huge. From esports to basketball, tennis to badminton, if you can bet on it, you can usually watch it (TV rights depending). bet365 have agreed rights to stream the FA Cup, Bundesliga and La Liga games among others, making their platforms the perfect place to live stream your event.

Bet365 Bet Builder

bet365’s Bet Builder stands out among its competitors again due to its simplicity. It is easy to use, markets are easy to find thanks to their clever icons and the process is slick and fast. The icons are the magic behind the layout. They point you to the exact place you need to go and the use of football jerseys to represent each team makes the markets much easier to navigate than other bookmakers.



Bet365 – customer benefits

Bet365 offers a number of customer benefits. While they don’t offer many money-back specials and loyalty free bets like some of their competitors, their benefits often offer more in way of value to the more serious bettors.

Price promise

bet365 offer a price promise service whereby they will match the best price from other major bookmakers on a selected horse racing meeting per day. This takes into account the boosts from other firms too, best odds guaranteed applies too (after 8am on the day) and the price promise can be applied to single and multiple bets, offering peace of mind to customers that they are getting the best value.

Best odds guaranteed

While other firms offer best odds guaranteed, bet365 offer it from an earlier time of 8am on the day of the race. If your selection wins and the SP is greater they will pay you out at the bigger odds. This offer also applies to multiples and enhanced-place races. They also apply best odds guaranteed to races in Ireland. All racing in Australia, New Zealand, Japan, Singapore and Hong Kong is excluded.

Bet Boosts and Super Boosts

bet365 offer a number of Bet Boosts across a range of different sports, including Super Boosts. Super Boosts are clearly highlighted in the app and on the website and are displayed on the homepage and in accumulators, offering tremendous value to punters and often to a fair stake, particularly when compared to other bookmakers. Bet Boosts offer a smaller enhancement than the Super Boosts, but there are more of them. Events with Bet Boosts available will be indicated by a green arrow and the boosted prices available will display on the coupon with the original price crossed out.

Each-Way Extra

Each Way Extra gives you the option to increase or decrease the number of places in a race when you are betting each-way on selected horse racing.

When you use Each Way Extra you can add places to your each-way horse racing bets and take a reduced price or remove places and increase the odds on your selection.

The number of Each Way Extra places offered on a race can be viewed on the Each Way Extra coupon or on the bet slip.



Betting with bet365

bet365 offer a very good and straightforward welcome offer to new customers. Customers receive 300% the amount of their first deposit as free bets, up to a value of £30 (free bets, £10 stake). There is no expiry on this offer. bet365’s customer service is excellent and their app and website are the best on offer.

Bet365 Welcome Bonus: bet £10 get £30 in free bets Wagering Requirements: Open an account, make a qualifying deposit between £5 and £10 and claim the offer to receive three times that value in free bets Offer Expiry: No expiry Customer Service: Excellent Best Feature: Cash out Racing Post Rating: 1



What sports can you bet on with bet365?

bet365 offer a huge variety of sports to bet on. If there is a professional sport event taking place, bet365 review will most definitely have markets on it. Their app is the easiest among their competitors to navigate the huge volume of markets due to its clever use of icons. Each sport is represented by a related icon – for example, cricket has a bat and ball and tennis has a tennis ball. Here are just a few sports they specialise in.

Bet365 – football

bet365 have an excellent array of football offers. The Two Goals Ahead Early Payout offer is arguably the best. Your team is paid out or marked as a winner in singles and in multiples. The Soccer Acca Boost offers up to a 70% boost on accumulators with two-plus selections in. The boost amount is dependent on the amount of teams and is capped at £100k. They also offer a Substitute Guarantee on first goalscorer markets whereby if your selection is taken off, your bet automatically moves to the player who replaced him at the same odds.

Bet365 – horse racing

A range of offers including best odds guaranteed, Price Promise, Bet Boost, Super Boost and Each-Way Extra. They also offer live streams of racing and also offer a horse tracker service where you can build a stable of horses and get notified when they are due to run.

Bet365 – American football

The American football part of the app and website is again slick and easy to use. bet365 offer a range of boosts each week and also offer an NFL Early Payout offer where customers are paid out or marked as winner if their selection on the money line goes 17 points or more up. This applies to singles and multiples.

What markets can you bet on with bet365?

bet365 offer customers just about most bet types. In racing their Each-Way Extra allows you to manipulate how many places you receive in a race and they offer all of the popular multiple bets such as Goliaths and Lucky15s. They are often the best value on horses in the ante-post markets. You can also bet on the Placepot and other Tote pools.

Bet365 deposit and withdrawal methods

bet365 offer a range of different ways of depositing, including all major cards as well as PayPal. They also offer Apple and Google Pay as well as wire transfer.

Depositing

Method Min deposit Max deposit Processing time Visa debit, Mastercard, Maestro £5 £20,000 Instant Apple Pay £5 £5,000 Instant Google Pay £5 £5,000 Instant PayPal £5 £5,000 Instant Trustly £5 £25,000 Instant bank transfer Pay By Bank App £5 £5,000 Instant bank transfer Paysafecard £5 £770 Prepaid card Click To Pay £5 £5,000 Debit Card Wire Transfer £100 £100,000 1-3 days bank transfer

Withdrawals

Method Min deposit Max deposit Processing time Visa debit, Mastercard, Maestro £5 £20,000 1-3 days Apple Pay £5 £5,000 1-3 days Google Pay £5 £5,000 1-3 days PayPal £5 £5,000 Within 24 hours Trustly £5 £25,000 Within 24 hours Pay By Bank App £5 £5,000 Within 24 hours Paysafecard £5 £770 Within 24 hours Click To Pay £5 £5,000 Within 24 hours Wire Transfer £100 £100,000 Within 24 hours

Bet365 customer service

It is quick and easy to get in touch with customer service via their 24-hour Live Chat service, which can help with most issues. Email service is pretty slick. However, there is no contact number easily accessed on the contact us page.