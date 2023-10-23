Paddy Power review summary

Paddy Power are ranked as one of the best bookmakers on our ratings, offering a huge range of sports betting opportunities via its user-friendly app and website.

Paddy Power claim top spot when it comes to betting on golf and darts with its free bets offer on darts also most popular on our ratings. They also rank highly as the best football betting app and with its free bets on basketball.

Paddy Power pros and cons

Here we list some of the positives and negatives about betting with Paddy Power.

Pros Cons Rewards scheme for existing customers Payout speed could be quicker Mobile app is a great user experience Would like to see a more enticing welcome offer Live streaming Vast array of sports betting markets

Paddy Power products

Customers can place bets on a wide range of sports via Paddy Power’s website and app. Here we detail the main features of each platform.

Paddy Power review mobile app

Paddy Power’s mobile app is simple yet well presented for maximum efficiency on the go. It can be downloaded for both IOS and Android and takes a matter of minutes to download.

Once loaded, you can sign up by following the simple instructions or log in from the account details you have to hand.

Greeting you straight away is a banner across the top which you can scroll through. It lists all the offers available to Paddy Power customers, meaning you don’t have to hunt around for a good offer.

The list of sports is across the middle of the app with football and horse racing the main two, along with any in-play betting.

At the bottom of the app is a list of five options. A ‘Search’ option allows you to look for whatever you want on the app. ‘My bets’ tracks your betting history and allows you to keep up to date with your stakes, as well as live-stream anything you’ve bet on. Then there are options to play blackjack, roulette and slot-style games.

Paddy Power review website

Like the mobile app, Paddy Power’s website is sleek and simple, meaning users will have an easy experience when it comes to betting.

All sports are listed on a side panel on the left and there is a search function at the top of that list if you cannot find what you are looking for straight away.

Across the top bar is a list of different options to sport. Sport is the default home page but you can also look for casino-style games as well as in-play options. Then, across to the top right, you will be able to see your details, your current funds, and access your account.

The ‘Safer Gambling’ page with assorted information is also located in the top right-hand corner.

In the middle of the page, you will be greeted with offers, accompanied by pictures, while a list of football matches and horse races taking place on the day/in the not too distant future will also be shown. Many of the featured games/races will have boosted odds.

Paddy Power best features

There are so many special features to the Paddy Power app and website and here we pick out the best ones.

#WhatOddsPaddy – If you’re a creative gambler, you can ask Paddy Power to calculate a bet if it’s not listed on the site. Simply use the hashtag on twitter and Paddy Power will get back to you if the traders can work out the odds. This gives Paddy Power an authentic and interactive feel.

Live streaming – If you’ve bet on a horse race, the chances are you’d like to watch it. Paddy Power give you that option, both in terms of its desktop website and mobile app, so you won’t miss a second. Some of these streams are available for free without the need for a bet on sports such as football, golf and tennis. You just need to be logged in to your account to access them.

Football and horse racing stats – If you’re struggling in terms of what to bet on, or are not too sure about all the jargon associated with sport (particularly horse racing), Paddy Power can offer a helping hand. Located on the left side tab of the website are tabs dedicated to stats for both sports. You can access individual games and look at recent results, head-to-head meetings and home and away form. You can also check horse racing results and the form of those that are running.

Existing customer benefits

Paddy Power have numerous additional benefits, for new or existing customers, including Paddy’s Rewards Club, money-back specials and extra places promotion.

1. Paddy’s Rewards Club

Very simply, if you’re loyal to Paddy Power, then Paddy Power will be loyal to you. If you bet 5 x £5 in a week, you’ll get a free £5 bet from Paddy Power. Scaling that up, 5 x £10 bets per week will reward you with a free £10 bet.

2. Money back as cash if you lose

This offer is available to new customers, residents in the UK or Republic of Ireland only. It allows those customers to receive their stake back as cash up to the value of £/€10. A customer’s first placed bet will be counted as the qualifying bet. The stake can be placed on any sportsbook bet, for example football, horse racing or golf.

3. Extra places promotion

Extra places is a promotion offered on selected races. Extra places means Paddy Power will pay out an extra place above the standard terms on each-way bets. So, if your horse finishes 4th in an extra places race and Paddy Power usually pay out for 3 places, the place part of any each-way bet will still be paid out.

Betting with Paddy Power

The Paddy Power sign-up offer is a good introduction to sports betting for new customers. Place a £5 bet on sports and you will be awarded a £20 free bet, regardless of whether your bet wins or not.

Paddy Power Welcome Bonus: Bet £5 get a £20 free bet Wagering Requirements: Sign up with promo code YSKARZ, deposit a minimum of £5, bet £5, get £20 in free bets Offer Expiry: Free bet rewards valid for 30 days Customer Service: Excellent Best Feature: Free-to-play Racing Post Rating:

What sports can you bet on with Paddy Power?

The big two when it comes to sports betting on Paddy Power are football and horse racing. However, there are a plethora of other options available for those who want to try to make money elsewhere. Paddy Power cover golf, tennis, cricket, rugby union, rugby league, darts, snooker, NFL, NBA, Formula 1 and greyhound racing.

Paddy Power horse racing betting

Horse racing is a key selling point for Paddy Power and the Irish bookmaker has everything covered all year round. From the big meetings throughout the jumps season to the Flat season, Paddy Power have you covered all the way. Power Prices are listed on the main horse racing page with a selection of accumulators based on races during the day. There is a comprehensive list of all meetings, not just from the UK and Ireland, but France, the USA and the Middle East to name a few. A list of the most popular horse racing accumulators is also available to browse in case you need a little bit of inspiration from elsewhere.

Paddy Power football betting

Whether it’s Premier League or the Swiss Cup, Paddy Power have betting odds available for hundreds of competitions across the footballing world. Every game from the Champions League, Championship, Serie A, La Liga and many more is available. Football fans have great opportunities to win with Paddy Power with the Power Price options, similar to those in horse racing (boosted accumulator odds). In-play betting is also a staple feature for football betting and Paddy Power offer customers the chance to watch live graphics of the game in question, displaying which team is in possession of the ball and who is having scoring chances. Dedicated stats mean there is a comprehensive overview at your disposal, helping you to make informed bets.

Paddy Power golf betting

Paddy Power’s golf betting site ranks highly in our ratings, offering golf bettors extra places and enhanced odds on the sport’s major tournaments, such as the Ryder Cup and US Open.

What markets can you bet on with Paddy Power?

There are so many different avenues for punters to explore when betting with Paddy Power.

Horse racing

There are the traditional outright winner and each-way markets for every single race, as well as the option to bet on accumulators across any race. However, Paddy Power offer much more than the basics, with the option of betting on jockeys and trainers to win two races on a certain card. There is also the ability to bet on the length of victory, particularly useful if you want to back an odds-on favourite but are not keen on the price available.

Football

All the major markets are covered such as outright tournament winners, match odds and goalscorer odds. To spice things up, though, you can bet on both teams to score, yellow cards and corners. You can even bet on the number of shots on target in each half.

Paddy Power deposit & withdrawal methods

Depositing

Method Min deposit Max deposit Processing time Credit/debit card £5 £2,500 Instant Apple Pay £5 £2,500 Instant PayPal £20 £2,500 Instant Paysafecard £20 £2,500 Instant

Withdrawing

Method Min withdrawal Withdrawal time Credit/debit card £5 1-4 hours PayPal £5 up to 24 hours Bank transfer £5 2-5 working days Apple Pay £5 2-5 working days

Paddy Power customer service

Paddy Power offer a range of customer service options for bettors requiring help with services and specific queries. Paddy Power provide the following contact details.