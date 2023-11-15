Top 8 best tennis betting apps

Now we’ve set the scene, let’s dive into our list of the five best tennis betting apps. There were more than a few contenders, and it wasn’t easy whittling the pack down to just five. But we believe it was a worthwhile task as our readers now have access to the best betting app for tennis, and you can join your favourite or spread the load.

Best tennis betting apps: Bookmaker highlights

Now you know our list, you can begin to select the best tennis betting app UK fans can join today. To help you choose, we’ve highlighted the main attractions and benefits of each of the UK betting apps covered. We focus on one or more areas where each gambling app impressed us and where we believe they leave the competition for dust.

Bet365 tennis betting

There’s lots to like about the bet365 tennis betting app, but we believe the live-streaming is the main attraction. All customers with a registered online betting account can watch the live stream of tennis on their mobile free of charge. Simply create an account, access the live-streaming tab, and locate the tennis section. Today’s fixtures are organised by time and competition, making it easier to plan your viewing. Click the link at the advertised start time and enjoy an HD-quality live stream.

Betfair tennis betting

One of the best betting apps for Android is the Betfair sportsbook gambling platform. As a registered Betfair member, you can gamble on the set odds available on the sportsbook or enjoy the value on the exchange. Wager on upcoming tennis fixtures or the outright winner of a tournament. The odds available on the Betfair sportsbook are better than the competition, and the exchange allows you to bet or lay popular picks. Choose a bet, deposit funds, and wager on your selection to win or select the favourite and lay them.

Paddy Power tennis betting

What makes Paddy Power one of the best tennis betting apps? The Dublin-based bookie offers much to players in value, coverage, and technology, but our favourite attraction is the promotions tab. Paddy Power loves all professional sports, including horse racing and soccer. But their tennis coverage is something special as they offer free bets, enhanced odds, cashback, profit boosts, extra places each way, and more. All new customers receive a stunning welcome bonus free bet while existing players enjoy recurring deals, including everything on the promotions tab today.

Sky Bet tennis betting

Sky Bet is one of the best betting apps for tennis, as it offers all customers unique markets and interesting ways to gamble on the biggest games broadcast live on TV. Sky Bet members can wager on all the most popular gambling markets, including match winners and handicaps, but there are also dozens of specials and markets unique to Sky Bet. These keep you coming back for more and ensure you get better coverage at Sky Bet than you would a rival sportsbook. Click any link to Sky Bet and join the best tennis betting app. More ways to bet on tennis means more ways to win.

William Hill tennis betting

Another contender for the best tennis betting app UK is the William Hill service. We love this British sports bookmaker as they offer regular and reliable value on the games, players, competitions, and markets you love the most. Check any betting odds comparison app, and you’ll see William Hill is head and shoulders above the competition, offering bettor odds on the favourite in the match-winner market. This bookie has a generous welcome bonus and good recurring deals, but the everyday value is what keeps professional and profitable gamblers on the William Hill app. Create an account by clicking any link on this page.

Best tennis betting mobile app reviewed

Our team brings you a review of the best tennis betting app, but don’t just take our word for it; do a little research on the subject for yourself. Although we left no stone unturned when finding you the five best bookies, there’s no substitute for examination, and a great way to get the feelings of everyday users is to read reviews on the App Store and Google Play.

When researching these reviews, you’ll see hundreds or thousands of reviews for the top bookies. You can ignore those who are over-critical as disgruntled gamblers often post negative reviews with a score to settle, usually players who didn’t read and follow the terms and conditions. You can also bypass the posts that are obviously paid advertising, and these are easy to spot. You’ll find the truth somewhere in the middle, and the genuine reviews posted by users can be worth their weight in gold.

Sport Betting App App Store Rating Google Play Rating bet365 Betting App 4.7 4.5 Betfair Betting App 4.6 4.5 Paddy Power Betting App 4.7 4.4 Sky Bet Betting App 4.6 4.6 William Hill Betting App 4.7 4.3

How to find the best tennis betting app for you

What do you look for in an online gambling app? If you love tennis and wish to wager on your favourite sport from anywhere in the country, you must join a sportsbook and download the mobile app. You can then make selections and wager from anywhere in the country at the touch of a button.

Having a tennis betting app on your mobile is like having a sportsbook in your pocket. Take advantage of every chance to gamble on tennis, watch games, check results, use specials, and target a profit. Here are three important areas to keep in mind when looking for a gambling app that allows you to wager on tennis.

Ease of use

Each of the tennis betting apps mentioned on this page is user-friendly, giving customers access to upcoming games, live-streaming, specials, and great odds at the touch of a screen. You can create an online betting account in seconds as registration has been streamlined, meaning you spend more time gambling and less time registering. Every effort is made to keep the app as simple as possible, letting the content do the talking.

Live-streaming options

The firms advertised in this review article offer all customers free access to their live-streaming feeds. Some bookies allow you to watch the stream if you wager on the result, but that’s not true of the five firms covered here. The live-streaming is HD-quality with clear sound, expert commentary, unique camera angles, live scores, predictions, in-play betting odds, and more.

A wide range of options

More ways to bet means more ways to win, and the five sportsbooks available on this page offer all customers choices on how to bet, markets, odds, specials, and more. You’re spoiled for choice at these firms, which makes it easier to find a profit. Research a game and look for any hints or tips on how the match might play out, then research the betting. Try to pair the stats with the markets, and if they blend, you’ll have a strong bet.

Which tennis betting app has the best withdrawal speed?

Let’s imagine, for a second, that you’ve created an account, qualified for the welcome bonus free bet, and started gambling on all things tennis. It’s been your lucky day, and you’ve banked a profit. You want to get your hands on the cash quickly and before there’s a temptation to reinvest some of your winnings on more bets.

Thankfully, the five betting apps mentioned on this page, from William Hill to Betfair, allow customers quick and secure withdrawals. Bank a winner and withdraw your profits with a single click, sending your winnings to your debit card, e-wallet, or even a crypto account. Transfer times vary, depending on the method you choose, with e-wallets taking up to 24 hours and debit card withdrawals lasting between one and three business days.

Best Betting App for Withdrawals Racing Post Rating bet365 App 1 – 3 days Betfair App 1 – 3 days Paddy Power App 1 – 3 days Sky Bet App 1 – 3 days. William Hill App 1 – 3 days

The best mobile betting app features to consider for tennis

When searching for the best tennis betting apps, don’t go for the eye-catching promotion or a flashy app. The best bookies keep it simple, covering all important aspects of online gambling, allowing for a fast, secure, and easy user experience. Here are a few areas where your bookie must shine.

Which mobile betting app offers the best tennis markets?

Each of the five bookies covered on this page offers dozens of exciting gambling markets on the top tennis games. From the William Hill app to the Paddy Power platform, you’ll find unique tennis markets that increase your chances of landing a profit.

Which mobile betting app is the best for live-streaming tennis?

Although all five bookies featured on this page offer tennis live-streaming, we are huge fans of the bet365 coverage. They cover more games than the competition, and their live stream is HD-quality with clear sound and excellent features.

Which mobile betting app offers the best tennis odds and price boosts?

William Hill is the cream of the crop when it comes to offering the best tennis betting odds and price boosts. Check any betting odds comparison app for evidence. William Hill is often more generous than the competition in popular markets.

Which mobile betting app is best for tennis accumulators?

Each online gambling app advertised on this page allows customers to create tennis accumulators, targeting big profits off low stakes. The Paddy Power app offers great bonuses, including profit boosts for winning tennis accumulators with four or more selections. The more picks in your acca, the higher the boost.

How to bet using a tennis betting app

Here’s how to download the best betting app for tennis and gamble on an upcoming match.