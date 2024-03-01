How to claim your £40 in BetMGM free bets

Ready to claim your BetMGM sign-up offer? You’ll be delighted to learn getting your £40 free bet is fast, simple and secure.

Let’s now explain how new customers can register an account and grab their share of this show-stopping BetMGM welcome offer. Follow the steps below to sign up quickly and safely before collecting the bonus. Please be sure to follow each step accurately, as missing just one could delay your account registration or cause you to miss out on this BetMGM promotion.

Sign in or register as a new customer. Deposit £10 and gamble on a sportsbook selection with odds of evens or better. When your first wager results, the free bet tokens will appear in your balance. Click on any link to BetMGM to create an account. Deposit £10 or more and gamble on a sportsbook market with odds of 2.0 or better. Receive your BetMGM welcome offer.

Cheltenham Offer: Bet £10 and Get £40 in Free Bets Minimum Stake: £10 Maximum Stake: No max Offer Expiry: Ongoing Last updated: 04.03.2024 Racing Post Rating: 4.2/5

How to use your BetMGM sign-up offer

Using your BetMGM joining offer couldn’t be simpler. Sign up and claim your bonus, then use it to gamble on sports with your desktop computer at home or mobile when on the move. This exciting BetMGM offer fits your busy schedule. Follow the steps below.

Deposit and stake £10 within 7 days on a sportsbook market with odds of evens or higher. You will receive 4x Free Bets: 1 x £10 horse racing, 1 x £10 Bet Builder, 1 x £10 Acca and 1 x £10 football. 7-day expiry. Click on the sport you wish to bet on, the competition, the fixture, and the market. Select the odds to add the pick to your bet slip, then input a £10 stake. Check the box that instructs BetMGM to take the stake from your free bets. Your bet should now be live, and any winnings are paid minus the free bet stake.

Why bet with BetMGM?

It’s fair to say BetMGM has made quite a splash since arriving in the United Kingdom. Even from its launch, the sportsbook set out its stall and was boastful in its approach. They work under the strapline, The Golden Era of Sports Betting. Maybe someone forgot to mention gambling in the UK boasts a successful past and is ambitious about the future. Either way, BetMGM feel they can make a difference for bettors.

Why would you gamble with BetMGM when there are countless other bookies all vying for your attention? Well, I believe there are a few good reasons, not least of all the £40 welcome bonus that blows the competition out of the water. When you spend £10, you’ll receive £40 worth of free bets )4x Free Bets: 1 x £10 horse racing, 1 x £10 Bet Builder, 1 x £10 Acca and 1 x £10 football. 7-day expiry) That means you spend £10 and enjoy £50 worth of gambling. That’s more than enough to familiarise yourself with the layout of the site and target a profit.

Other elements of the BetMGM service I love are the recurring free bets for existing customers, the great odds that leave the competition in the dark, and the secure banking methods. I’m also a big fan of the modern mobile app and the unique markets available for horse racing and football.

How to sign up for a BetMGM betting account

Ready to register as a new customer and claim the BetMGM betting offer reserved for new players? Your BetMGM promotion is just a few clicks away if you follow the points below.

Click any link on this page to BetMGM. Hit the sign-up button and complete the registration form. Add your details, including name, email address, and date of birth. Create a username and password that’s memorable but secure. Use the BetMGM promo code if required. Deposit £10 and gamble on a sportsbook market with odds of 1-1 (2.0) or greater. 4x Free Bets: 1 x £10 horse racing, 1 x £10 Bet Builder, 1 x £10 Acca and 1 x £10 football. 7-day expiry.

What to use your BetMGM free bets on in April

If following our advice and joining this month to secure the amazing £40 BetMGM free bet, you’ve picked the perfect month to get started. Not only will you receive the BetMGM sign-up offer, there are also plenty of eye-catching sporting fixtures to bet on, including horse racing and football.

Aintree Grand National Festival

Return of Flat Racing

Snooker Work Championships

Uefa Champions League Semi-Finals

How to place a bet on BetMGM

Placing a bet on one of the featured events happening in March couldn’t be easier. It’s so simple; in fact, the entire process can be explained in just a few steps. Check how below.

Log in using your username and password. Deposit £10 or more in the members’ area using an accepted card. Click on your chosen sport, the relevant competition, and the fixture. Select the odds of your pick to add to your bet slip. Input a stake, check, and confirm. Click the box to take the £10 stake from your free bets rather than your balance.

Key features of the BetMGM welcome offer

Most respected online sportsbooks offer new customers a welcome bonus free bet, enhanced odds or cashback. But the BetMGM welcome offer is something special as this eye-catching bookie likes to do things a little differently. They approach from a new angle, bringing a freshness and sense of excitement to the occasion.

The key features of the BetMGM welcome offer are the £40 in free bets for a £10 stand; the free bets will be credited as 1 x £10 horse racing, 1 x £10 Bet Builder, 1 x £10 Acca and 1 x £10 football. 7-day expiry. But there are other elements of the bonus to keep in mind. You have seven days after registering to qualify for your bonus. It’s strictly new UK and Irish customers only, minimum qualifying odds are evens and your stake isn’t included in any winnings you make using the free bet.

You can view a full list of terms and conditions on the BetMGM website and app. We highlight some of the more noteworthy parts of the T&Cs in the next section, but we do advise you to read the terms in full on the promotions page before joining. If there is anything in the T&Cs you don’t understand, it’s wise to chat with the customer care team at BetMGM using the live chat feature.

BetMGM sign-up offer: full terms and conditions

The BetMGM welcome bonus is eye-catching and exciting. After reading this review, you’ll likely want to rush out and open an account to secure the £40 free bet. But we strongly suggest you take your time and familiarise yourself with the T&Cs – after all, the more you know and understand the deal, the more likely you are to use the offer to secure a profit.

Study the small print to learn how the offer works and what’s expected of you as a new customer. It’s important to keep up to date with the T&Cs, as any slight changes may impact the bonus. You can scan the copy and pick out the eye-catching parts. Below is a list including some of the most important terms and conditions.

New UK and Ireland customers only.

£10 deposit and qualifying bet required.

You have seven days to qualify for the bonus.

Winnings don’t include the free bet stake.

Free bet tokens can’t be exchanged for cash.

Free Bets: 1 x £10 horse racing, 1 x £10 Bet Builder, 1 x £10 Acca and 1 x £10 football. 7-day expiry.

See the website or app for full terms and conditions.

Do you need a free bet to play at BetMGM?

The focus of this article has been on the BetMGM welcome bonus that gives all new UK and Irish customers a £40 free bet when they register, deposit, and gamble on a sportsbook market with odds of 2.0 or higher. But it’s important to note you don’t need a free bet to play at BetMGM.

You can simply log on to your account with your username and password, deposit funds, and gamble on any of the upcoming sports, fixtures, and specials. Gamble from the comfort of your home using your laptop or bet on the go through the user-friendly, modern, and responsive mobile app.

The welcome bonus is for new customers, but BetMGM isn’t a bookie that only cares about collecting a steady stream of fresh players. They also look after their existing customers, those who have proven themselves loyal to the brand. Click the promotions tab on the website or app, and you can view the updated list of deals available to both new and existing players. The list is updated regularly to ensure it’s ahead of the competition, relevant to the sports schedule, and appealing to players.

Some of the gems you’ll find include free bets, enhanced odds, cashback, profit boosts, extra places each way, and more. It’s wise to check the promos page before placing your bets to see which deals are available. There may be an offer there that could help you bag a profit or ramp up your returns off a winning bet.