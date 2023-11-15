Top 8 best football betting apps

We waste no time revealing the big-name sportsbooks that made it onto our list of the best football betting apps. Choose your favourite, and check the promotion and the Racing Post ranking to help you get the best betting app for football on the first try. Each of the firms included in the table below made it through our rigorous testing process and scored highly on the most important aspects of football betting.

When you select your best football betting app, click the link and create an account. Registration takes minutes and is available on your home computer or mobile. There’s more on that shortly. When you complete your sign-up, deposit funds, and place a qualifying wager, you’ll land the welcome bonus.

Best football betting apps: Bookmaker highlights

Have you decided on your best football betting app UK? Perhaps you need a little more information and advice to bring you up to speed. Joining UK betting apps is quick, simple, and free, but you must take your time and tread carefully.

Make sure you fully understand the bookie and what makes them great. The more you know about the app, the greater your chance of landing a profit. Here is a breakdown of where the top sportsbooks impressed our team and why they appear on our list.

Bet365 football betting

If you’re a football fan who loves gambling on the beautiful game, bet365 will impress you with its generous odds, markets, in-play betting, and more. It’s one of the best betting apps for Android and iOS devices, too, as the bookie understands most bets come from mobile apps over websites.

The bet365 app allows you to wager on all sports and markets, claim promotions, watch football on the live-streaming tab, and cash out. The bet365 app is a genuine all-rounder, excelling in many areas, including offering customers the market’s best price betting odds.

Betfair football betting

Whether betting on the sportsbook or the exchange, Betfair customers get the best odds and most exciting markets. You can research a game and read the prematch predictions on the Betting.Betfair site, check the odds, and gamble. It’s all on your smartphone and laptop.

If you prefer a different approach, the exchange allows you to lay bets, taking on the best teams and hoping they lose, or playing the role of the bookie and accepting bets from other users. The Betfair exchange is a unique football gambling platform supported by a sportsbook with generous odds.

Paddy Power football betting

Paddy Power is a Dublin-based bookie that loves all major sports but has a soft spot for UK and Irish horse racing and football. They cover all the biggest and best competitions, including the English Premier League, Champions League and World Cup. You’ll also find gambling on other popular leagues and tournaments, like the FA Cup, Spanish La Liga, German Bundesliga, and the Italian Serie A.

If you enjoy shooting at big-priced football accumulators, the Paddy Power site has you covered. Customers get great markets, amazing odds, and a profit boost bonus on winning accumulators. Click any link to the Paddy Power site to join one of the best football betting apps available to new players.

Sky Bet football betting

If you’re looking for an online gambling app that allows members to watch the biggest and best games live on a live stream, Sky Bet is a great choice. Click their live-streaming tab and select the football option to view all of today’s games covered by the stream. In addition to HD-quality coverage, users enjoy expert commentary, previews and predictions, pre-match and in-play betting odds, live scores, stats, and more.

Everything you need is in one place, allowing you to wager on the game, watch the football live on your laptop or mobile, and consider gambling in-play. Follow the action and keep on the lookout for any patterns in the game that might lead you to a profit.

William Hill football betting

The William Hill football betting app is remarkable and well worth joining. It ranks amongst the best betting app for football fans, and it’s obvious the bookie loves the sport as much as its customers. The William Hill app covers all the top leagues and competitions, offering generous odds on popular bets like the match winner, both teams to score, handicap, total goals, and more. The trading team works hard to ensure there’s something for everyone in every game. You’re always just a few clicks away from backing your team to win.

One area we particularly enjoy using on the William Hill site is the coupons. They have a wide variety of football coupons that make it easy to create an accumulator and target a big win. There’s the traditional 1-X-2, both teams to score and total goals, but you’ll also find both score no draw, score and win, first goalscorer, and other delights. Visit the football coupons section now on the William Hill site or app for an updated list of what’s available.

Best football betting mobile app reviewed

One way to find the best betting app for football is to read online reviews. After reading this page you may fancy catching up with what other gamblers say about the service, and the two best places to read genuine reviews of gambling apps are the App Store and Google Play. Feedback is left by those who download and play with these sportsbooks. But are the reviews trustworthy?

There’s no simple answer to that question, but you can rely on most reviews posted on the App Store and Google Play. We advise ignoring the posts that are dead against the bookie, as they’re often posted by ex-bettors with a grudge or members of the competition. You can ignore the over-the-top posts that support a bookie, too, as they’re probably paid-for advertising. We suggest sticking with the middle ground to get an honest review.

Football Betting App App Store Rating Google Play Rating Betfair Betting App 4.5 4.5 Sky Bet Betting App 4.7 4.6 Bet365 Betting App 4.5 4.6 William Hill Betting App 4.3 4.3 Coral Betting App 3.0 4.1

How to find the best football betting app for you

When seeking the best football betting app, you must remember your best may be different from someone else’s best. What do you require from your gambling app, and what do you hope to achieve? The obvious answer is you want to bet on sports and make a profit, but which sports and markets? In-play or pre-match, will you use promotions or keep it simple? Only when you have a clear idea of what makes the perfect gambling app for you will you be ready to choose? Here are some things to consider when selecting the best football betting app UK.

Ease of use

Betting on apps using your mobile should be fast, secure, and accurate. The main reason so many people prefer mobile gambling over websites is they can bend it to fit their modern lives. You want an app that allows you to wager on the next horse race and watch the action on a live stream before collecting the cash and withdrawing it to your account. Everything must be fast, smooth, and responsive, or you should find another bookie.

Live-streaming

The most impressive feature of the online gambling industry and the reason it has become so popular in recent times is the stunning live-streaming model. You can gamble on horse racing, football, greyhounds, or any major sport and watch the play on your handset, cheering on your selections and hoping to land a victory. Never again will you be forced into betting blind, checking a results service to see if your pick won or lost. Turn everyday scenarios into an opportunity to watch live sports using just your mobile.

Wide range of sports and markets

More ways to bet means more ways to win, and the firms mentioned on this page offer over 100 pre-match gambling markets on fixtures from the top leagues. You’ll benefit from the classics, like match winner and first scorer, but there are also both teams to score and other specials. Most of the pre-game betting markets remain live throughout the contest, with the odds updated to reflect the play.

A live betting trader monitors the game and adjusts the odds. It’s your job to spot the value and act swiftly. When joining a bookie, first check the betting options and markets attached to your favourite team’s next game. You want to be spoiled for choice.

Which football betting app has the best withdrawal speed?

Picture the scene: you’ve joined a bookie, deposited funds, and gambled to claim the welcome bonus free bet. You’re on a hot streak – or perhaps it’s beginner’s luck – but you’re not too fussed either way. You have a winner in your account and the profits in your balance.

It’s now crucial you withdraw those profits before the temptation arises to gamble again and eat into your balance. Thankfully, each of the apps on this page offers fast and secure withdrawals of cash. Check the table below for the latest and most reliable payment speeds.

Best Betting App for Withdrawals Racing Post Rating Betfair App 1-3 days Sky Bet App 1-3 days Bet365 App 1-3 days William Hill App 1-3 days. Coral App 1-3 days

The best mobile betting app features to consider for football

In this section of our review of the best football betting apps, we review the best features. These are the non-negotiables you must see before joining a bookie.

Which mobile betting app offers the best football markets?

Every bookie on this page offers a rich variety of betting markets, but we’re big fans of the bet365 app in this case. They have over 100 pre-match and in-play gambling markets, much more than the competition.

Which mobile betting app is the best for live-streaming football?

On this page, you’ll find five big-name bookies with excellent live-streaming and football included on the schedule. The Sky Bet live stream is something special as it covers more games than most other sportsbooks.

Which mobile betting app offers the best football odds and price boosts?

Bet at any of our big five bookies and get the best odds available. William Hill prides itself on being the most generous firm in the Premier League for markets like first goalscorer, total goals, and both teams to score.

Which mobile betting app is best for football accumulators?

Paddy Power leads the way here as they offer great coupons and even better promotions for winning accumulators or bets that lose by one selection. Gamble with any bookie on this page to enjoy amazing accumulators.

Which mobile betting app is best for football bet builders?

Betfred’s bet builders are a class above the competition. They boast more markets and better options than some of the competition, but all bookies on this page have great bet builders and special features.

How to bet using a football betting app

Follow the steps below to gamble on any major football fixture using your mobile.