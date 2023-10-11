William Hill Review
Why choose William Hill
Overall Ratings:
Deposit and withdrawal methods
Active Gambling Licenses
Table Of Contents:
William Hill review summary
William Hill is the joint-top ranked bookmaker overall on our ratings, offering a huge range of sports betting opportunities via its user-friendly app and website.
William Hill comes out best on a range of products, including tennis betting, accumulator betting and live streaming betting on its website and rugby betting on its app.
It also ranks highly as having the second-best betting app overall, with its tennis and Formula One apps also proving popular with users.
William Hill pros and cons
Here, we list some of the positives and negatives about betting with William Hill.
|
Pros
|
Cons
|
Website is easy to navigate
|
System for requesting odds might be expanded
|
Customer service is good
|
In-play page could be expanded
|
William Hill Radio service provides more information for bettors
|
Vast array of sports betting markets
William Hill products
Customers can place bets on a wide range of sports via William Hill’s website and app. Here we detail the main features of each platform.
William Hill review mobile app
- William Hill’s mobile app is smartly designed with an intuitive interface, so you should have no problems navigating to where you want to go.
- Once downloaded from the App store, you can sign up by following the simple instructions or log in from the account details you have to hand. There are a number of small headers, such as In-Play, Racing and Football, for a fast route to parts of the app – plus a simple search box option.
- The William Hill app features the same vast range of markets as the website, as well as super features such as Bet Boosts and Racing Post comments and verdicts on every race in the UK and Ireland.
- William Hill pride themselves on in-play betting, providing live streams for a range of sports, with William Hill Radio and Betting TV streams also accessible directly from the app.
- The app is every bit as simple to use as the website and placing a bet can be done in just the same way, with the same speed and efficiency.
William Hill review website
- The William Hill website is a quick, efficient customer interface, providing you with an excellent platform from which to place both a quick bet, or a more considered, informed bet.
- The website can be accessed on a desktop, tablet and via your mobile device. There are clear tabs set out to help navigate the pages and the left side of the page has a full list of all the sports on offer in alphabetical order.
- The range of betting markets are easy to sift through and adding selections will prompt the betslip to appear on the right while remaining non-intrusive.
- You can watch events once you’ve placed your bets and have the option to stream via the sport or event page, or simply click on ‘Betting TV’ to stream live sport and watch your bets unfold.
- The deposit button and your account and balance are clear and on the top right. Loading times are quick and all the most popular sports are clearly shown at the top of the page.
William Hill best features
There are so many special features to the William Hill app and website and here we pick out the best ones.
- William Hill in-play betting – This is one of the best of its kind in the world of online sports betting with a huge range of markets on which betting is available.
- William Hill radio – A super facility so you can listen to the experts at William Hill and reaffirm the choices you’ve made for your bets or maybe even shape your betting slip.
- William Hill live streaming – Keep up-to-date with the event you are considering betting on, or you’ve already had a bet on, with live streaming on multiple sports events at any one time. A great facility to have on your side as a bettor.
Existing customer benefits
William Hill has numerous additional benefits, for new or existing customers, including best odds guaranteed, a choice of accumulator bonus and request your odds.
1 Best Odds Guaranteed
With William Hill’s Best Odds Guaranteed promotion, you can secure the best odds on your bet on all UK horse racing. All you need to do is to take the price on offer about your selection(s) and if the SP return is greater, you’ll get paid out at the bigger odds.
2 Accumulator Bonus
The accumulator bonus, which is listed in the ‘Promotions’ section, lets you play the bet the way you wish. You can choose between two options – either boost the odds of a treble and above to win more or insure against one result from five or more selections to collect a free bet of up to £20.
3 #Yourodds
Request bets that are not listed on the site and combine them in one bet. This gives the user control of markets they want to bet on and user interaction with William Hill. Send a tweet to @WilliamHill with the hashtag #yourodds and they will try and reply with the odds.
Betting with William Hill
The William Hill review sign up offer is a good introduction to sports betting for new customers. Place a £10 bet on sports and you will be awarded £30 in free bets, regardless of whether your bet wins or not.
|
William Hill Welcome Bonus:
|
Bet £10 get a £30 in free bets
|
Wagering Requirements:
|
Sign up with promo code P30, minimum £10 stake on odds of 1/2 (1.5) or greater on sportsbook
|
Offer Expiry:
|
Free bet rewards valid for 30 days
|
Customer Service:
|
Excellent
|
Best Feature:
|
Free-to-play
|
Racing Post Rating:
|
4.8
What sports can you bet on with William Hill?
William Hill makes a full range of sports markets available to its users. There are more than 30 sports, with the main ones being listed as football, horse racing, rugby and tennis.
William Hill horse racing betting
Horse racing is massive for William Hill and it has markets on all UK and Ireland meetings, including big meetings such as Royal Ascot. It also has a number of special daily offers on the races such as adding extra places on an each-way bet or money-back specials.
William Hill football betting
The website covers a lot of leagues around the world, including the most major and the most minor, which is great for all kinds of customers looking for niche markets. These include the most popular of the Premier League, Bundesliga and La Liga. William Hill also has a great in-play betting page to make sure users can easily see the scores in whatever sport they want to bet on. The pages for the events display crucial stats about the game to help users to decide what they want to bet on.
William Hill basketball betting
If basketball is your chosen sport, there will be NBA daily specials that open up once you click on the sport, as well as spread betting on the events and enhanced odds.
What markets can you bet on with William Hill?
There are so many different avenues for punters to explore when betting with William Hill.
Horse racing
Click on the race you want to bet on and you’ll then see a list of the runners. You can bet on a horse to win, or each way, click on the offer to lengthen your odds, plus the headline offer of an enhanced bet on that race, such as a bet boost.
Football
You can bet on the result of a match, whether there will be over or under a certain number of goals, who will score, the event as a handicap and much more.
William Hill deposit & withdrawal methods
William Hill offers a range of different ways of depositing, including all major cards as well as PayPal, Apple Pay and Google Pay. Find out William Hill’s withdrawal time below too.
Depositing
|
Method
|
Min deposit
|
Max deposit
|
Processing time
|
Credit/debit card
|
£10
|
£5,500
|
Instant
|
Apple Pay
|
£10
|
£5,500
|
Instant
|
PayPal
|
£10
|
£5,500
|
Instant
|
Paysafecard
|
£5
|
£5,500
|
Instant
Withdrawing
|
Method
|
Min withdrawal
|
Withdrawal time
|
Credit/debit card
|
£5
|
3-5 working days
|
PayPal
|
£5
|
up to 24 hours
|
Paysafecard
|
£5
|
up to 24 hours
William Hill customer service
William Hill offers a range of customer service options for bettors requiring help with services and specific queries. William Hill provides the following contact details.
- Address – William Hill, 888 Holdings plc, Suite 601/701 Europort, Europort Road, Gibraltar
- Telephone – +800 3551 3551
- Email – 888@hudsonsandler.com
- William Hill also offers an extremely useful live chat facility, which customers may prefer to use.
- For customer support, William Hill has already answered many frequently asked questions on its website.
You can bet with William Hill on the Racing Post app!
Stay ahead of the field with the Racing Post app
The world's #1 racing app just got better. Get all the latest horseracing cards, results and experts’ tips. Then use the new game-changing odds comparison to place bets without leaving the app
Why should you bet with William Hill?
Keith Melrose, Racing Post Betting Editor
William Hill will often be first up with prices on UK horseracing, before there is a Betfair market or the Racing Post and others put out a tissue. Inevitably, there are plenty of ricks but Hills are duly choosey about what action they'll take at these early prices, so this is the sweet spot only if you bet to modest stakes and have a good eye for a price. For everyone else, there are the daily bet boosts, which can increase the odds on one selection per day, and a range of enhanced each-way terms that is second only to Sky Bet
Graeme Rodway, Racing Post Tipster
William Hill are probably the most attractive firm to bet with if you're looking to take early prices. They are regularly up with their odds before any other bookmaker and often quickly after the declarations are made, giving punters the opportunity to nail their colours to their fancy up to 48 hours in advance. Hills won't accomodate monster bets at their early odds, but are more than happy to lay most horses to lose up to £300 a pop and, when considering they are the only firm up and therefore more exposed, that is a decent sum in anyone's book. Overall, whether you bet online or in shop, the opportunity is there to lock in the value if you think you've found a mistake in their early markets and that is more than can be said for a lot of other bookmakers.
William Hill Factfile
William Hill Address
William Hill
888 Holdings plc
Suite 601/701 Europort
Europort Road
Gibraltar
William Hill is a Leeds-based company and it has a long established reputation as one of the UK’s leading high street bookmakers, as well as more recently becoming one of its best betting sites.
Established in 1934, it is now one of the leading betting sites in the business, while still offering a customer-facing element in its many shops.
William Hill has changed hands on numerous occasions. In the more recent examples, Caesars Entertainment acquired the company for £2.9billion in 2020. Caesars then put up the European business up for sale and in 2022, 888 bought that part of the business for £1.95billion.
Among William Hill’s ambassadors are former Wales international footballer Robbie Savage, former England player Rio Ferdinand, plus the record breaking former champion jump jockey Sir Anthony McCoy.
William Hill Contact Details
Telephone: +800 3551 3551
Email: 888@hudsonsandler.com
William Hill also offers an extremely useful live chat facility, which customers may prefer to use.
For customer support, William Hill has already answered many frequently asked questions on its website.
FREQUENTLY ASKED QUESTIONS
Go to the market from which you want to select your first bet. Click on the odds of your chosen bet. This will appear on your betslip.
Go to the next market you want and select your next bet. Click on the odds of your chosen bet. This will also appear on your betslip. Repeat this for however many selections you want in your accumulator.
Enter the amount of your stake. You can have this bet as one simple accumulator, no matter how many selections you have, or you can click on ‘All Multiples’ and decide whether you would like, for example, to have some other stakes on doubles, trebles, etc., using the selections from your accumulator.
Once you’ve decided on this, enter any other stakes you are placing on these combinations. Your total stake will be shown in ‘Place Bet’ and if you are happy with all your bets and your total stake, click ‘Place Bet’.
For the vast majority of payment methods, withdrawals made from your William Hill account are processed instantly and without charge. This includes common methods such as Visa, Mastercard, Maestro and PayPal.
For bank transfers, because withdrawals have to go through your bank’s usual processes, William Hill works to a timescale of 3-5 days.
Settling of bets usually takes no longer than 30 minutes. However, sometimes it may take longer, if William Hill is unable to get an official result or perhaps a technical error.
It’s really simple to withdraw your money from William Hill. Follow these simple steps:
- When you have winning funds that you wish to withdraw, click on your account balance (top right hand corner of your screen when you are logged on)
- Click ’withdraw’
- Input the amount you would like to withdraw
- Click ‘continue’
- You will then be shown the last four digits of the card number where your withdrawal will be transferred to. Check that this is correct.
- Click ‘Process withdrawal’