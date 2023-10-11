William Hill review summary

William Hill is the joint-top ranked bookmaker overall on our ratings, offering a huge range of sports betting opportunities via its user-friendly app and website.

William Hill comes out best on a range of products, including tennis betting, accumulator betting and live streaming betting on its website and rugby betting on its app.

It also ranks highly as having the second-best betting app overall, with its tennis and Formula One apps also proving popular with users.



William Hill pros and cons

Here, we list some of the positives and negatives about betting with William Hill.

Pros Cons Website is easy to navigate System for requesting odds might be expanded Customer service is good In-play page could be expanded William Hill Radio service provides more information for bettors Vast array of sports betting markets

William Hill products

Customers can place bets on a wide range of sports via William Hill’s website and app. Here we detail the main features of each platform.

William Hill review mobile app

William Hill’s mobile app is smartly designed with an intuitive interface, so you should have no problems navigating to where you want to go.

Once downloaded from the App store, you can sign up by following the simple instructions or log in from the account details you have to hand. There are a number of small headers, such as In-Play, Racing and Football, for a fast route to parts of the app – plus a simple search box option.

The William Hill app features the same vast range of markets as the website, as well as super features such as Bet Boosts and Racing Post comments and verdicts on every race in the UK and Ireland.

William Hill pride themselves on in-play betting, providing live streams for a range of sports, with William Hill Radio and Betting TV streams also accessible directly from the app.

The app is every bit as simple to use as the website and placing a bet can be done in just the same way, with the same speed and efficiency.

William Hill review website

The William Hill website is a quick, efficient customer interface, providing you with an excellent platform from which to place both a quick bet, or a more considered, informed bet.

The website can be accessed on a desktop, tablet and via your mobile device. There are clear tabs set out to help navigate the pages and the left side of the page has a full list of all the sports on offer in alphabetical order.

The range of betting markets are easy to sift through and adding selections will prompt the betslip to appear on the right while remaining non-intrusive.

You can watch events once you’ve placed your bets and have the option to stream via the sport or event page, or simply click on ‘Betting TV’ to stream live sport and watch your bets unfold.

The deposit button and your account and balance are clear and on the top right. Loading times are quick and all the most popular sports are clearly shown at the top of the page.

William Hill best features

There are so many special features to the William Hill app and website and here we pick out the best ones.

William Hill in-play betting – This is one of the best of its kind in the world of online sports betting with a huge range of markets on which betting is available.

William Hill radio – A super facility so you can listen to the experts at William Hill and reaffirm the choices you’ve made for your bets or maybe even shape your betting slip.

William Hill live streaming – Keep up-to-date with the event you are considering betting on, or you’ve already had a bet on, with live streaming on multiple sports events at any one time. A great facility to have on your side as a bettor.

Existing customer benefits

William Hill has numerous additional benefits, for new or existing customers, including best odds guaranteed, a choice of accumulator bonus and request your odds.

1 Best Odds Guaranteed

With William Hill’s Best Odds Guaranteed promotion, you can secure the best odds on your bet on all UK horse racing. All you need to do is to take the price on offer about your selection(s) and if the SP return is greater, you’ll get paid out at the bigger odds.

2 Accumulator Bonus

The accumulator bonus, which is listed in the ‘Promotions’ section, lets you play the bet the way you wish. You can choose between two options – either boost the odds of a treble and above to win more or insure against one result from five or more selections to collect a free bet of up to £20.

3 #Yourodds

Request bets that are not listed on the site and combine them in one bet. This gives the user control of markets they want to bet on and user interaction with William Hill. Send a tweet to @WilliamHill with the hashtag #yourodds and they will try and reply with the odds.

Betting with William Hill

The William Hill review sign up offer is a good introduction to sports betting for new customers. Place a £10 bet on sports and you will be awarded £30 in free bets, regardless of whether your bet wins or not.

William Hill Welcome Bonus: Bet £10 get a £30 in free bets Wagering Requirements: Sign up with promo code P30, minimum £10 stake on odds of 1/2 (1.5) or greater on sportsbook Offer Expiry: Free bet rewards valid for 30 days Customer Service: Excellent Best Feature: Free-to-play Racing Post Rating: 4.8

What sports can you bet on with William Hill?

William Hill makes a full range of sports markets available to its users. There are more than 30 sports, with the main ones being listed as football, horse racing, rugby and tennis.

William Hill horse racing betting

Horse racing is massive for William Hill and it has markets on all UK and Ireland meetings, including big meetings such as Royal Ascot. It also has a number of special daily offers on the races such as adding extra places on an each-way bet or money-back specials.

William Hill football betting

The website covers a lot of leagues around the world, including the most major and the most minor, which is great for all kinds of customers looking for niche markets. These include the most popular of the Premier League, Bundesliga and La Liga. William Hill also has a great in-play betting page to make sure users can easily see the scores in whatever sport they want to bet on. The pages for the events display crucial stats about the game to help users to decide what they want to bet on.

William Hill basketball betting

If basketball is your chosen sport, there will be NBA daily specials that open up once you click on the sport, as well as spread betting on the events and enhanced odds.

What markets can you bet on with William Hill?

There are so many different avenues for punters to explore when betting with William Hill.

Horse racing

Click on the race you want to bet on and you’ll then see a list of the runners. You can bet on a horse to win, or each way, click on the offer to lengthen your odds, plus the headline offer of an enhanced bet on that race, such as a bet boost.

Football

You can bet on the result of a match, whether there will be over or under a certain number of goals, who will score, the event as a handicap and much more.

William Hill deposit & withdrawal methods

William Hill offers a range of different ways of depositing, including all major cards as well as PayPal, Apple Pay and Google Pay. Find out William Hill’s withdrawal time below too.

Depositing

Method Min deposit Max deposit Processing time Credit/debit card £10 £5,500 Instant Apple Pay £10 £5,500 Instant PayPal £10 £5,500 Instant Paysafecard £5 £5,500 Instant

Withdrawing

Method Min withdrawal Withdrawal time Credit/debit card £5 3-5 working days PayPal £5 up to 24 hours Paysafecard £5 up to 24 hours

William Hill customer service

William Hill offers a range of customer service options for bettors requiring help with services and specific queries. William Hill provides the following contact details.