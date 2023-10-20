Betfair review summary

Betfair’s website and app are very user-friendly as well as fast and responsive. The dropdown menus, tabs and quick links on the homepage make navigating them very easy, and their wide range of markets are very accessible no matter what sport you are viewing.

Their extensive features are second to none. Betfair reward their existing customers with an excellent loyalty scheme, with customers able to select the package that suits them best, while customers can enjoy the revolutionary ‘Acca Edge’, which is an industry leader in accumulator insurance betting, best odds guaranteed, live streaming and the ability to cash out, fully or partially.

The Betfair withdrawal time is rather average among their competitors, with a few firms offering a quicker service, but the option of using the Exchange means customers can generally enjoy bigger odds and therefore bigger profits, so might not mind waiting that bit longer.

Betfair pros and cons

All bookmakers have different features. Betfair are rather unique in that they offer both a Sportsbook and an Exchange, giving punters a lot of choice and often better odds than their competitors. Here we take a look at the pros and cons of betting with Betfair.

Pros Cons Offers Sportsbook and an Exchange on a wide variety of markets In-play odds are often ahead of the coverage Mobile app is responsive and user-friendly Slower payout time than some rivals Excellent loyalty scheme Exchange can be difficult to grasp at first Acca insurance Partial and full cash-out available Best odds guaranteed HD live streaming of popular events Free to play games



Betfair Products

Betfair mobile app

The Betfair app is responsive, user-friendly and fast. There are quick homepage links to the most popular fixtures of the day, including the next race due off, and the in-play, cash-out and promotions tabs are all easily accessible to find exactly what you’re after. You can also enable push notifications on scores, winning bets and offers. The horse racing section covers all upcoming domestic and international races from major tracks, with expert pre-race predictions from the integrated Racing Post widget, while you can still enjoy the 27 sports that Betfair offer markets on. When you have placed your bet, you can visit the live streaming tab to watch the race or event.

Betfair website

Like the Betfair app, the website is very easy to use. It is easy to switch between the Sportsbook, Exchange and casino from the homepage links, and a shared wallet means funds can be used on any of the three. Quick links on the homepage make finding the in-play options very easy, as well as the most popular markets available on a particular day, e.g today’s horse racing meetings, Champions League and Rugby World Cup. A clear dropdown menu gives you access to all 27 sports Betfair offer markets on, with recognisable icons for each one. Promotions, including free bets and odds boosts, circulate on the homepage to show some of the best bonuses of the day, while the ‘sport on TV’ tab gives the rundown of each event of the day and where it’s being shown, including those shown on Betfair TV.



Betfair best features

Betfair have moved on from being just a betting exchange and have evolved over the years into a betting giant. This is evident in the introduction of the revolutionary Acca Edge, a big improvement on the usual insurance on accumulators offered by Betfair’s competitors. Here are some of the best features offered by Betfair.

Acca Edge

Many bookmakers offer insurance on accumulators, meaning if one leg lets you down your bet is refunded as a free bet. Betfair have gone one step further, and their ‘Acca Edge’ is the most competitive form of insurance in the industry. If one leg lets you down, your stake is refunded as cash – not free bets like their competitors – but the standout point is that ‘Acca Edge’ kicks in for trebles and above, something you cannot get anywhere else, with most firms needing you to have five selections or more. It is also offered across all sports, so punters can mix them and still qualify for the promotion, while there is also no maximum refund (general maximum refund in the industry is £25).

Betfair cash-out feature

Cash-out is an easy way to guarantee a profit regardless of the final result and with Betfair you’ve got choices – you can either take the full amount or choose how much you want to cash out and leave the rest of your stake to run. For Exchange bettors, the newest feature is the ‘auto cash-out’. You can set your profit value to be any positive figure between your current cash-out position and your maximum profit on the market, and if your profit in the market hits your chosen auto cash-out figure Betfair will automatically cash out for you. This means you don’t have to be near your phone/desktop to benefit. The cash-out feature is not available on ante-post bets or bets on enhanced specials.

Live streaming

Betfair members can watch an HD-quality live stream with clear sound, unique camera angles, and expert commentary. Easily accessible from a tab on the homepage, ‘Betfair Live Video’ has the listing of every televised event, with a column detailing where to view e.g. Betfair Live Video (with a link), Amazon Prime, Sky Sports etc. There is also a ‘bet now’ button that will take you directly to the specific market of the event that is being televised. Dropdown menus covering all sports, as well as being able to view listed events that are up to 30 days away, make this one of the most comprehensive streaming services in the industry.

Betfair bet builder

Betfair’s Bet Builder stands out among its competitors due to its simplicity. It is easy to use, markets are easy to find thanks to their clever icons, and the process is slick and fast. The icons are the magic behind the layout. They point you to the exact place you need to go and the use of football jerseys to represent each team makes the markets much easier to navigate than other bookmakers.



Existing customer benefits

This Betfair review shows that the bookmaker offers a number of customer benefits. From their loyalty scheme to cash when you refer a friend, there are plenty of ways that Betfair rewards their customers.

Betfair rewards club

In the members area under My Rewards, there is an updated list of the bonuses and features available specifically on your account. These include bonuses, commissions and rewards based on betting trends. Punters can choose a package in “My Betfair Rewards”, with the details of each package laid out on the page so they can compare the different bonuses, commission and rewards available. Once a selection is made, the account will immediately start wagering towards the monthly goal. If you bet in the minimum required markets during a month, you will receive bonuses credited to your account on the first working day of the next month. This scheme promotes loyalty and is something that makes Betfair stand out from their competitors.

Best odds guaranteed

While other firms offer best odds guaranteed, Betfair offer it from an earlier time of 8am on the day of the race. If your selection wins and the SP is greater they pay out at the bigger odds. They also apply best odds guaranteed for races in Ireland, but multiples and Exchange bets are excluded.

Refer and earn scheme

Customers with a Betfair review account all have a unique code which can be sent to friends to sign up. If that person creates an account and stakes £5 in their first 60 days then you will be rewarded with £5 in cash. This can be done up to five times, so there is £20 up for grabs for free with this scheme. People under the same postal address as you cannot be referred customers.

Betting with Betfair

Betfair have a low wagering welcome offer available to all new customers. Customers receive £20 in free bets once they’ve staked a minimum of £5. They have 30 days in which to benefit from the offer. Betfair’s customer service is excellent and their features, app and website make them one of the best bookmakers around.

Betfair Welcome Bonus: £20 in free bets when you bet £5 Wagering Requirements: Place a min £5 bet on the Sportsbook on odds of min 1-2 (1.5), get £20 in Free Bets. Rewards valid for 30 days. SMS verification required. Only deposits via cards will qualify. T&Cs apply. Please Gamble Responsibly Offer Expiry: Rewards valid for 30 days Customer Service: Excellent Best Feature: Betfair rewards club Racing Post Rating: 2

What sports can you bet on with Betfair?

Betfair offer a huge variety of sports to bet on. If there is a professional sport event taking place, this Betfair review shows that the bookmaker will most definitely have markets on it, and also on current affairs and Esports too. Their dropdown menus make finding the right sports for you very easy, and the accessible tabs make navigating the website very user-friendly.

Betfair Horse Racing

Betfair offer a huge array of horse racing offers, from best odds guaranteed to free-to-play games during some of the major festivals during the year. Betfair allow customers to ‘lengthen their odds’ on certain races during the day, where you are offered bigger odds for getting the distance between the winner and the second e.g. ‘win by more than two lengths’. Betfair offer extra place races every day and odds boosts, which can include the number of winning favourites during an afternoon and so on – giving plenty of variety for customers to enjoy.

Betfair football

Betfair’s ‘Acca Edge’ makes accumulators an even more attractive option for football bettors. With the need for only three teams to trigger the best insurance in the industry, no maximum refund, and all refunds paid in cash and not free bets, Betfair is a brilliant place to bet on football. Any football fan would have seen Tottenham’s comeback at home to Sheffield United in the 98th and 101st minutes due to the new added time rules in the Premier League – well, Betfair customers who backed Sheffield United to win would have been laughing as bets are settled at 90:00 minutes regardless of the full-time result.

Betfair boxing

This Betfair review shows that boxing markets are a lot more varied than the majority of their competitors. The usual match markets, round betting and knockdowns are joined by their Oddsonthat markets, which offer customers the chance to request certain bets. This means bigger odds for markets that Betfair wouldn’t usually offer. Betfair also offers minute betting, which is unique, meaning customers can bet on the exact minute they think the fight will end at very lucrative odds.



What markets can you bet on with Betfair?

Betfair offers all your usual win markets on a variety of sports, as well as all the favourite multiples like Lucky 15s and accumulators. They offer extra places on certain races and you can lengthen your odds by including the distance the horse wins by. Odds boosts are available every day across multiple sports. The Exchange allows customers to set their own odds, which have to be matched in order to go live. Customers can lay horses on the Exchange, including during the race, which is unlike most other firms.

Betfair deposit & withdrawal methods

Betfair offers a range of ways to deposit and withdraw funds, including Visa and Mastercard and PayPal. This Betfair review also shows that the bookmaker allows Apple Pay as well as e-wallets like Neteller and Skrill.

Method Min Deposit Max Deposit Processing Time Visa Delta, solo, Visa Electron, Mastercard £5 Instant Apple Pay £5 Instant Instant transfer £5 Instant Cash (via Betfair shop) £5 Instant PayPal £20 Instant Neteller £20 Instant Skrill £20 Instant Paysafecard £20 Instant Bank Transfer £20 1-5 working days Rapid Transfer £20 Instant Much Better £20 Instant

Method Min withdrawal Max withdrawal Processing Time Visa Delta, solo, Visa Electron, Mastercard £0.01 2-5 working days* Apple Pay £0.01 2-3 working days Instant transfer £0.01 Instant PayPal £1 1-4 hours Neteller £1 1-4 hours Skrill £1 1-4 hours Paysafecard N/A N/A N/A Bank Transfer £5 1-5 working days Rapid Transfer £0.01 2-3 working days Much Better £0.01 Up to 24 hours

Betfair customer service

You can contact the customer service team by email, telephone and post, but the most efficient way is to use the quick and easy 24-hour live chat service

Address: Betfair Head Office, Hammersmith Embankment Waterfront, Winslow Rd, Hammersmith, London, W6 9HP, UK

Contact Details: Telephone: 0844 871 7000 Link to live chat: https://support.betfair.com/app/home Email: info@betfair.com

Betfair FAQs page

List of countries this bookmaker operates in

Safer Gambling at Betfair

Betfair takes seriously its responsibility to protect its customers’ privacy and help guard against problem gambling. Several safer gambling measures are in place, and responsible gambling advice is available to everyone, with numbers for helplines found through the safer gambling tab at the top right of the website.

The most popular safer gambling measure available at Betfair is deposit limits. This feature allows you to limit how much you can deposit and spend on betting each month. You can update your preferences anytime, but changes won’t come into effect until the original timeframe has passed. This is great for keeping tabs on how much you spend and avoiding depositing more than you are comfortable doing.

Other responsible gambling measures include time-outs, time limits, loss limit, budget calculator and even self-exclusion. You can close your Betfair account at any time and opt to self-exclude for up to a year. You won’t be able to access your betting account during that time.