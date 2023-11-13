Top 8 best in-play betting sites

We researched the most famous and respected sportsbook gambling apps but didn’t overlook the best of the new in-play betting sites. What they lack in reputation, they more than makeup for in technology, ambition, and customer care. But which of the hundreds of online bookies make it to the final five?

The more sites you join, the more welcome bonuses you'll collect, and this approach also improves your chances of getting the best price each time you gamble.

In this table, you'll find where each bookie ranks in our list of the top five, the name of that sportsbook, and a link to the welcome bonus.



How do we rate the best in-play online betting sites

Now you know which bookies make it onto our list of in-play betting sites worth joining; you’ll likely want to rush out and create an account, securing the best odds and betting on sports like football, horse racing, and boxing. But we’d like to briefly pause and explain how we arrived at our final list.

How did we find the greatest in-play betting sites UK fans can join in a market packed with great gambling apps? Each firm listed passed multiple tests on the user experience, generosity of the odds and welcome bonus, sports and markets coverage, cash out, and, of course, the all-important in-play betting feature. We also focused on firms offering live streaming, regular bonuses for existing customers, and the speed and accuracy of the live chat customer care channel.

Many great and famous online gambling apps missed out on a place in our final list of the best in-play betting sites, but only the cream of the crop managed to pass all obstacles and impress our expert gambling content team. Click any link on this page to join a bookie, and the marketing team offers all Racing Post readers a welcome bonus free bet.



Pros of using a betting site that excels in its in-play offering

It’s important to join one of the in-play betting sites listed on this page, but why? What are the benefits of gambling with sportsbook gambling apps that accept in-play wagers? You may be wondering the same thing, looking for answers to the burning gambling questions, and we answer them on this page. Here are some benefits of gambling with an in-play bookie.

Wager on games that have already begun.

Enjoy features like cashout and partial cashout.

Place more bets on your favourite teams.

An in-play bet could claw back losses from a losing pre-game bet.

Enjoy one of the most exciting forms of gambling.

In play betting sites allow customers to wager on games that have already begun. Most bookies offer dozens of pre-match betting markets and odds, with most available throughout the contest. If you bet in-play on the English Premier League, for example, you can access over 100 pre-match markets and just as many in-play.

Follow the game closely and search for any hints, tips, or trends that might lead you to a profit. If a player is threatening to score, back them in-play for the next goal. Suppose it’s a dull and nervy affair, back under 2.5 goals on the in-play betting market.



How to sign up with an in-play online bookmaker

The best in-play betting sites UK bettors can join today are on this page, and it takes just a few seconds to join. You’re free to browse the bookies without an account, comparing the welcome bonus, odds, and in-play betting markets. But to gamble on upcoming sportsbook fixtures and events, you require an active account.

Joining a bookie is quick, easy, and secure. Follow the simple steps below using your desktop computer or mobile. Please ensure you follow each step, as missing just one could delay your account registration or cause you to miss out on the welcome bonus reserved for new customers. These steps will work on every bookie listed on this page, and there’s no need to change the procedure.

Choose your favourite bookie and click any link on this page. Select the Join Us or Register button at the top of the homepage. Complete the registration form, providing the necessary details. Create a memorable but secure username and password. Add the bookie’s promo code if required. Make your first deposit and wager. The welcome bonus then appears in your balance.



How to deposit at the best in-play betting sites

Now you have your account and secured the new customer welcome bonus, it’s time to deposit funds. But how do you deposit to your gambling account quickly and securely? The leading bookies accept payment through several popular methods, including VISA, Mastercard, PayPal, Neteller, and Bitcoin.

Follow the simple steps below to add funds to your gambling account using a debit card, e-wallet, or crypto account on your mobile or desktop. All deposits are instant, meaning you can add funds and gamble on an upcoming market without delay. That’s ideal for those betting in a hurry or those eager to grab the best odds in-play.

Log in or register an account. Click the member’s area and click deposit. Select or add your chosen payment method. Input the amount you’d like to deposit, check and confirm. Your betting balance updates and is ready to use.



What sports and events are available to in-play betting

In play has changed the way we gamble on and even watch our favourite professional sports competitions, including the Premier League, NFL, UFC, Grand Slam tennis, and UK/Irish horse racing. You can now wager on fixtures before the start or at any time during the action, thanks to in-play betting.

When the game begins, all pre-match betting markets transfer to in-play gambling. A live betting trader monitors the game and updates the in-play betting odds to keep them in line with the action. They follow the play, live scores, course of the game, and more to produce the most accurate gambling odds. You can bet live on all major sports and competitions, from football to reality TV and horse racing to politics.

Here are some professional sports with in-play betting available.

Football

Horse racing

Tennis

Basketball

Boxing

Cricket

Darts

Formula 1

Golf

MMA

When visiting a betting app, you’ll find all sports available in the navigation bar. Click the sport you wish to gamble on to reveal all competitions and choose your favourite for a list of upcoming fixtures. Select your fixture, and then the market and click the odds to add a selection to your bet slip.



Why choose a bookmaker that offers in-play?

In modern gambling, you must choose a bookmaker that offers in-play betting and has a service that’s good enough to match today’s hectic sports schedule. There are several great reasons to insist on a sportsbook with in-play betting and odds available.

The main attraction for in-play bettors is you can gamble on games, even if you’ve missed the kickoff. Suppose you want to place an accumulator bet on the Saturday 3:00 pm start but missed kickoff. In the previous generation, you’d miss your chance to gamble and likely watch your chosen team win, adding insult to injury. That’s no longer an issue if you join one of the five best in-play betting sites listed on this page. You can now wager on most pre-game markets from the first to the last minute.

Other reasons to join an in-play sportsbook are the exciting markets, generous odds, and the chance to recoup some or all of your losses if you’ve made a poor pre-match selection. Suppose you back Man Utd to beat Man City at Old Trafford, but the home side are losing 2-0 at halftime. You can hope for a miraculous turnaround in the second 45 minutes or bet on an in-play market with decent odds that’ll help get you even or ahead of the bookie.



In-play betting

Each of the five firms mentioned on our list of in-play betting sites worth joining offers in-play betting on all popular sports and markets. You can wager on one sport, such as football, or spread your wings and attack a new sports league or tournament. The top sports, leagues, competitions, teams, and players are available to bet on today.