Top Cheltenham betting apps 2024

While a lot of bookmakers have strong betting apps for the 2024 Cheltenham Festival, there are five who stand out as the best.

Those are bet365, Sky Bet, William Hill, Paddy Power and Coral. All of these bookmakers scored a rating higher than 4.5 and should provide punters with an enjoyable betting experience with what they have to offer for Cheltenham.

Best Cheltenham betting apps: Bookmaker Highlights

All five of the leading bookmaker betting apps, bet365, Sky Bet, William Hill, Paddy Power, and Coral would be easy and good to use for the Cheltenham Festival. All of them offer competitive offers and initiatives for both new and existing customers which you can take advantage of for the Cheltenham Festival.

Why should you bet with the bet365 app for Cheltenham?

As well as competitive odds and its ease of use, bet365 offers some cracking incentives for new customers when signing up to the app. Once you enter a minimum deposit of £5 or a maximum of £10, you will qualify for free bets to three times of that value. However, you have up to 30 days to use them after registering and it must be done before March 2.

Why should you bet with the Paddy Power app for Cheltenham?

Paddy Power also offers a good incentive for those new customers wanting to sign up for the Cheltenham Festival. You are able to get £20 in free bets once you’ve signed up and placed a £5 bet, which you can access with the promo code from the link in the table above. Once again, you have 30 days to use them after registering.

Why should you bet with the Sky Bet app for Cheltenham?

Sky Bet have one of the best incentives for new customers using their app, with £30 in free bets when you place any bet. This is from a minimum deposit of £5 and a minimum first bet stake of 5p. It also runs until June, so will give you right up until the first race of the Cheltenham Festival if you would like to use the free bets.

Why should you bet with the William Hill app for Cheltenham?

William Hill gives you strong incentives for new customers to join via their app with £30 in free bets when you bet £10. Use the promo code included in the link above and just like Sky Bet’s offer, it runs throughout the duration of the Cheltenham Festival.

Why should you bet with the Coral app for Cheltenham?

Coral’s betting for the Cheltenham Festival is also healthy. On the app, if you register and sign up, you can get a £20 free bet following a £5 bet specifically on horse racing. This bet must be done with 14 days of signing up to qualify, however, and must be at odds of 1-2 or greater.

Best Cheltenham betting mobile app reviewed

All five of the bookmakers below are the ones that we would recommend to use via their apps for betting on the Cheltenham Festival. This is because not only are they visually better to navigate but give you some of the best, most enticing offers to use when betting on Cheltenham. All of that makes it a far more enjoyable experience.

Cheltenham betting app App Store rating Google Play rating Racing Post Rating bet365 app 4.7/5 4.5/5 4.8/5 Paddy Power app 4.7/5 4.4/5 4.75/5 Sky Bet app 4.6/5 4.6/5 4.8/5 William Hill app 4.7/5 4.3/5 4.8/5 Coral app 3/5 4.3/5 4.75/5

How to find the best Cheltenham betting app for you?

It is important that punters use the app that is not only best suited to them, but will offer an enjoyable, competitive and hassle-free app to make betting as seamless as possible for the Cheltenham Festival.

You must think about what you value the most as a punter for the best experience. What you must consider is how easy it is to get around the app to place your bets, be it whatever stake or type of bet you would like to place, what wide range or market options do they give and how competitive are they to other odds, and also crucially can you watch your bet run at the Cheltenham Festival, as well as to a good quality so you do not miss the action.

Ease of use: Consider how simple is it to find what type of bet you want to place, entering the stake amount, being directed to a live stream and also where you can clearly add deposits into your account.

Live streaming options: You must know where you can effortlessly go to watch your bet in their race at the Cheltenham Festival free of charge. If not, then make sure that it says how you can do so on your betting slip after placing your bet.

A wide range of options: Make sure that not only are their Cheltenham Festival odds competitive, but also give you a really healthy selection of a variety of markets that you can use for bets. This would make betting far more enjoyable.

Which Cheltenham betting app has the best withdrawal speed?

With 28 races to bet on at this year’s Cheltenham Festival, it is vital that a punter is paid out efficiently so they can begin using the money either to bet again or take their winnings from Cheltenham.

If you want your money withdrawn as quickly as possible, then the Paddy Power app is the one for you. Its withdrawal time using a credit or debit card takes just 1-4 hours.

Best betting app for withdrawals Racing Post Ratings bet365 app 4.8/5 Paddy Power app 4.8/5 Sky Bet app 4.8/5 William Hill app 4.8/5 Coral app 4.8/5

How to download the Cheltenham free bets betting app

To download these free bets betting apps for Cheltenham, you can click on the links in the table at the top of top Cheltenham betting apps 2024. Then follow those respective links which it will then take you to a place to download the app, via the App Store if you have an iOS device, or the Google Play store for Android Devices.

Alternatively, you can click on the App Store or Google Play store on your devices, search in the engine for which betting site app you want to use for the Cheltenham Festival, and then click download and open when it is ready.

How to bet using a Cheltenham free bets app?

To begin betting using a Cheltenham free bets app, follow the links at the top of the page under top Cheltenham betting apps 2024. From there it click on the link for the free bets and if it asks you to register/sign up to an account, then do so. Usually, it will ask for you for an email, a username, and a password. Once you have then placed a bet and qualified, you will be notified that the free bets will be in your account. Then you can explore the markets for the Cheltenham Festival in the horse racing section, and begin placing your bets.

Best mobile betting app features to consider for Cheltenham

A betting app for the Cheltenham Festival does not need to be flashy, but it must be safe, reliable, and easy to navigate so it is not a hassle for punters. The main features you would want are a clear place to deposit money into your account, easy access to the betting markets, and your slips, so then you can find the live stream for your Cheltenham Festival races.

Which Mobile Betting app is the best for live-streaming Cheltenham?

Out of the top five Cheltenham betting apps above, William Hill ranks as number one in live-streaming on our Racing Post Ratings. You can watch free-to-air racing on your phone or tablet as soon as you’ve placed your bet, which you will be able to do for every race from the Cheltenham Festival.

Which mobile betting app offers the best Cheltenham odds and price boosts?

On our ratings, bet365 comes out at the top as the best horse racing betting site and typically offers generous prices and boosts on races at the Cheltenham Festival. While Sky Bet are usually a point cheaper, they rank best as the horse racing app from the top five above, including with their must not miss offer for punters.

Which Mobile betting App is best for Cheltenham accumulators?

William Hill ranks as the best from our Racing Post Ratings when it comes to accumulators, and will offer some very good accas for the Cheltenham Festival, which you will also be able to live-stream too.