How to claim Paddy Power casino promo code

Claiming your Paddy Power no deposit bonus couldn’t be easier, and you can get your share using your smartphone or laptop in seconds. This section of our article on the Paddy Power casino new player bonus explains registering an account and claiming your new customer welcome bonus. Follow the steps below and spend less time signing up and more time gambling on slots and table games.

You must register an account with Paddy Power by clicking the sign up button. Complete the registration form, adding the necessary information. Deposit £10 or more and gamble on a qualifying game. Get 50 free spins and another 100 when you deposit another £10. Use free spins on the best games and the most exciting slots.

Paddy Power Casino Bonus Bet £10 and Get 150 free spins Minimum Stake: £5 Maximum Stake: £10 Offer Expiry: N/A Last updated: 27th December 2023 Racing Post Rating: 4.7/5 See Review

How to use your Paddy Power casino bonus

Using your Paddy Power casino sign up bonus is easy, fast, and secure. The entire process, from securing the bonus to reading the Paddy Power casino bonus terms and using the free spins on the top slots, is streamlined, ensuring it’s accessible to all. It takes minutes to create an account and a few seconds to use your bonus spins on the best slot of the month or the one with the biggest progressive jackpot. Follow the steps below to use your Paddy Power casino bonus today.

Login or register an account at Paddy Power casino. Deposit £10 and play a qualifying slot on your laptop or smartphone. Get 50 free spins to use on the best slots. Add and gamble another £10 for 100 extra free spins. Choose a qualifying game and enjoy those free spins.

Why bet with Paddy Power casino

Paddy Power is one of the few online casinos I use regularly, as it’s head and shoulders above the competition where it counts. Like me, most new arrivals create an account with Paddy Power to gamble on sports and are lured over by the eye-catching casino welcome bonus and recurring deals. The new customer promo is special and is available to those with a sportsbook account or new customers. If it’s your first visit and deposit to the casino app, you qualify for the free spins. Why wouldn’t you give it a go and try to win big? You have nothing to lose and everything to gain, especially as a new player.

Although I remain a massive fan of the sportsbook, Paddy Power has helped me fall in love with online casino gambling, and the slots are worth playing. You can wager your 50 free spins as a new player and return to collect another 100 free spins on the top slots. Play the progressive jackpots for your chance to win big off a small stake. The jackpot could land anytime, and you can track the prize as it increases with every spin. Play a progressive jackpot today, and it could land you a big win. You certainly wouldn’t be the first online gambler to enjoy beginner’s luck at casino.

Another great feature of Paddy Power’s online gambling app is the shared wallet that allows you to move from sportsbook to casino to bingo and live casino and then back to sportsbook using the same funds. There’s now no need to deposit to a casino wallet and then a sports betting wallet. The shared wallet gives better control over your gambling budget, allowing you to enjoy all tabs of the Paddy Power betting experience.

How to sign up for a Paddy Power bonus account

Now that you know what the Paddy Power welcome bonus is – 150 free spins for new customers – and understand how to claim your share, let’s examine Paddy Power’s registration procedure. It takes just a few minutes to create an online gambling account with Paddy Power using your mobile, tablet, or laptop, and you must create an account once. In the future, you’ll gain a unique username and password that allows you to access your account from anywhere in a few clicks. Follow the steps below to sign up for a Paddy Power account.

Click any link on this page or website to Paddy Power. Select the Sign-Up button at the top-right of the homepage. Complete the registration form, adding your details. Create a username and password that’s memorable but secure. Add the Paddy Power casino bonus code if required. Deposit £10 and gamble on slots or casino. 50 free spins appear in your account balance.

Best Paddy Power casino games to spend your bonus on

Do you love slots, casino games, bingo, or live casino? The Paddy Power casino does it all, allowing customers to gamble on their favourites and move between tabs. It has everything you need to enjoy a casino gambling experience in one place, including a live casino tab that gives the feel of a night at the casino without leaving home. There’s plenty to choose from when using your welcome bonus and free bets. We have selected three delights that await when you create an account with Paddy Power.

Live casino

The live casino at Paddy Power has to be seen to be believed. It’s remarkable, especially when compared to similar offerings from the competition The Paddy Power live casino platform is faster, more secure, easier to play, and better. It’s a premier online live casino app, and you can try it today. Play poker, roulette, blackjack, and other favourites through a secure and responsive app. Play through an HD-quality live stream that allows you to encounter real-life dealers and play against real opponents. The winnings are very real, too.

Slots

There’s a mountain of slots to enjoy as a Paddy Power customer, and the best are progressive jackpots, as they give players the chance to win life-changing sums of cash. The jackpots often exceed the million-pound mark and continue growing until a winner exists. You can chip away at the jackpot by winning smaller amounts, but the aim when playing slots is to hit the biggest prize hard. Spin the win reels on one of the many Paddy Power slots, and it could be your lucky day.

Roulette

If you love roulette and it’s your game of choice when playing online casino, you’ll love Paddy Power. Play on the live casino tab against opponents from across the world or on the casino tab against the house. Enjoy the classic or try one of Paddy Power’s unique and exciting takes on roulette, including themed games and jackpots. The world-famous online casino has breathed life back into a British gambling classic.

Paddy Power casino promo code: full terms and conditions

The Paddy Power casino bonus comes with terms and conditions. We always advise our readers, just like any casino or sportsbook welcome bonus, to read the terms and conditions before signing up. The small print may take a few minutes to get through, and we understand you’re busy, preferring to forge ahead and start gambling rather than sit back and read the rules. But knowing and understanding the rules could save you time in the future.

The more you know how a promotion works, the better chance you’ll use it to bank a profit and become a smart online casino bettor. That’s why we have selected some of the most noteworthy points from the Paddy Power casino bonus terms and conditions. You’ll find a full list on the gambling app’s homepage, available now.

You must be age-verified and SMS-verified using a valid telephone number.

Launch any of the eligible games to receive your 50 Free Spins at £0.10 each.

To earn a further 100 Free Spins, opt-in to the offer in your promotions hub, deposit at least £10 (in one transaction) using a valid debit card, and bet £10 on any of the eligible games; this will trigger your 100 Free Spins at £0.10 to be used on the eligible games.

You will have 7 days to claim and use your Free Spins.

There are no wagering requirements on Free Spins. What you win is yours to keep!

When you use your Free Spins, you will begin staking real cash.

Deposits must be made using a valid debit card only.

Deposits made with e-wallets, including Apple Pay, Skrill, Paysafe, PayPal, and Neteller, will not count towards this promotion.

Free Spins can only be played on the first game you redeem them.

Casino bonus for existing customers

In addition to the welcome bonus, Paddy Power has a list of recurring deals, which is important as not every casino looks after its existing members. Most ambitious casinos target new players, offering them the best deals and reasons to create an account. That often leaves those already signed up feeling left out and contemplating a move to another bookie to claim the welcome bonus free bet. Cue Paddy Power’s recurring bonuses. Below, we list three Paddy Power casino bonuses available to new and existing customers today.

Paddy’s Wonder Wheel

The Paddy Power Wonder Wheel is available on the promotions tab, and if you have an account with the online casino, you can claim your share now. Members enjoy a free spin every day; the prizes are excellent and worth winning. Give it a try. There’s no limit on how many days you can use your free spin and how many prizes you can win. You can even enjoy Paddy’s Wonder Wheel the same day you join.

Golden Chips

Do you enjoy playing live casino? Perhaps you’re new to the game and fancy trying it, playing against real opponents and through real dealers using your laptop or mobile. Paddy Power makes trying live casino easy as they offer ten free golden chips each time you deposit and gamble £10. The more times you wager on live casino, the more golden chips appear in your balance. Use the chips wisely, and you could win a big prize.

Paddy’s Rewards Club

The Paddy Power Rewards Club is a big hit with online sports bettors, and it’s now ready to take the casino industry by storm. Opt into the Paddy Power Rewards Club and gamble on your favourite slots and games while collecting rewards. Prizes include free bets, enhanced odds, cashback, profit boosts, and more. Check out the promotions tab at Paddy Power for today’s rewards, the T&Cs, and to join the hottest casino club online.

FAQs

Is the Paddy Power casino bonus worth it?

Yes, the Paddy Power casino bonus is one of the best of its kind in the industry, attracting new players and rewarding them with free spins for choosing Paddy Power.

Can you withdraw your casino bonus?

No, the casino bonus and free spins must be used for gambling purposes and can’t be withdrawn as cash. You can withdraw any winnings gained while using the casino bonus.

How to get an online casino referral bonus

Paddy Power offer all the Racing Post’s readers free access to their welcome bonus and ongoing promotions for casino and sportsbooks. Click any link on this page to Paddy Power and create an account to secure the 50 free spins.