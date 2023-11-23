Top 8 best Boxing betting apps

There were plenty of contenders for our best boxing betting apps but with a bit of effort we managed to trim the list down to five.

Best boxing betting apps: Bookmaker highlights

Now you know our list of the best boxing betting apps, you can begin to select which is right for you and UK fans can join today. To aid your decision, we’ve highlighted the main attractions and benefits of each of the betting apps covered.

Coral boxing betting

There is plenty to like about the Coral boxing betting app and we feel what truly sets it apart from its rivals is the fact it is slick, simple and easy to use. The Coral app is visually appealing and easy to use, meaning navigating between markets is straightforward – which comes in particularly useful when betting on in-play events.

Betfair boxing betting

Betfair’s boxing betting app is a double threat, so to speak, as registered users can take advantage of both their sportsbook gambling platform and the Betfair exchange. The odds available on the Betfair sportsbook are incredibly competitive, and the exchange allows you to bet or lay. Choose a bet, deposit funds, and wager on your selection to win or use the exchange to take on other users and lay a selection.

Skybet boxing betting

Skybet covers all the main boxing betting markets and offers further unique options for its users. One of the big selling points is their ‘Boosts’, which are offered across multiple sports. In terms of boxing specifically, Skybet will regularly have boosts available for events happening months in advance meaning users can back their selections early and know they have managed to back their chosen selection at at improved price way ahead of schedule.

bet365 boxing betting

bet365 have a huge online presence and in terms of functionality their app is one of the best betting apps for both Android and iOS devices.

The bet365 app allows you to wager on all sports and markets, claim promotions, live-streaming events and cash out. The bet365 app is a genuine all-rounder, excelling in many areas, including offering customers the market’s best price betting odds and a wide variety of markets to bet on. The live-streaming is what often sets bet365 apart in other sports and they do show boxing bouts when possible, but due to broadcasting restrictions and the possibility of a number of cards being separate pay-per-view events only a limited number of fights are shown on the service.

Paddy Power boxing betting

Paddy Power may come in fifth in our list of best boxing betting apps but that doesn’t mean it isn’t a contender for top spot as this was a close battle between five excellent products. Paddy Power has an easy to use interface and a wide variety of markets to choose from, and is a great all-rounder with plenty of other sports to select from.

Best boxing betting mobile app reviewed

We put together our list of the best boxing betting apps but it couldn’t hurt to do a little further research on the subject for yourself. After all, there really is no substitute for examination, and the best way to get the opinions of everyday users is to read reviews on the App Store and Google Play.

When researching these reviews, you’ll see potentially thousands of reviews for the top bookies but these can be whittled down fairly easily. Ignore reviews that seem overly-critical, as these tend to come from disgruntled individuals with a specific issue that may not impact the general user, and it should also be fairly easy to spot posts that are obviously paid advertising masquerading as legitimate reviews. The truth can be found somewhere in the middle, and these genuine reviews can be invaluable when attempting to select the best boxing betting app for your needs.

Sport Betting App App Store Rating Google Play Rating Racing Post Rating Coral Betting App 3.0 4.1 4.75/5 Betfair Betting App 4.6 4.5 4.7/5 Skybet Betting App 4.6 4.6 4.75/5 bet365 Betting App 4.7 4.6 4.8/5 Paddy Power Betting App 4.7 4.4 4.75/5

How to find the best boxing betting app for you

The key to deciding which is the best boxing betting app for you is deciding what it us you are looking for in an online gambling app. We’ve focused on ease of use, range of markets, unique betting opportunities, streaming and aesthetics in our top five but your own preferences may be slightly different.

In any case, if you are a fan of the Sweet Science and wish to wager on boxing or any other sport from anywhere in the country, you must join a sportsbook and then if desired you can also download their mobile app. You can then make selections and wager at the touch of a button as having a boxing betting app on your mobile is like having a sportsbook in your pocket.

There are three important areas to keep in mind when looking for a gambling app that allows you to wager on boxing and other sports.

Ease of use

Each of the boxing betting apps mentioned on this page is user-friendly, giving customers access to upcoming bouts, live-streaming, specials, and great odds. You can create an online betting account in seconds as registration has been streamlined. Every effort is made to keep the app as simple as possible, which means navigating through the markets is straightforward – which is particularly useful when it comes to in-play betting.

Live-streaming options

Licensing restrictions mean that boxing live-streaming isn’t as widespread as it is in other sports, such as football, tennis and the NBA, but some fights will still be broadcast on these boxing betting apps.

A wide range of options

More ways to bet means more ways to win, and the five boxing betting apps available on this page offer customers a variety of markets, in-play betting, competitive boxing odds, specials, and much more. With so many options, there are a number of ways to work out what to bet on. Research a fighter’s record, perhaps see if the two boxers in the bout you are considering have faced any common opponents and seek out any hints or tips on how the bout might play out, then research the betting markets. Try to pair the stats with the odds, and you could end up with a shrewd bet before fight night.

Which boxing betting app has the best withdrawal speed?

Let’s imagine that you’ve created an account, qualified for the welcome bonus free bet, and started gambling on a big fight. It’s been your lucky day, and you’ve ended up in profit. You want to get your hands on the cash quickly and before there’s a temptation to reinvest some of your winnings on more bets.

Thankfully, the five betting apps mentioned on this page – Coral, Betfair, Skybet, bet365 and Paddy Power – all allow customers quick and secure withdrawals. Bank a winner and withdraw your profits with a single click, sending your winnings to your debit card, e-wallet, or in some cases even a crypto account. Transfer times vary, depending on the method you choose, with e-wallets taking up to 24 hours and debit card withdrawals lasting between one and three business days.

Best Betting App for Withdrawals Racing Post Rating Coral App 1 – 3 days Betfair App 1 – 3 days Sky Bet App 1 – 3 days bet365 App 1 – 3 days. Paddy Power App 1 – 3 days

The best mobile betting app features to consider for boxing

When searching for the best boxing betting apps, going for the eye-catching promotion or the flashiest app isn’t always the best option. The best bookies keep it simple, covering all important aspects of online gambling, allowing for a fast, secure, and easy user experience. Here are a few areas where your bookie must shine.

Which mobile betting app offers the best boxing markets?

Each of the five bookies covered on this page offers dozens of exciting gambling markets on the biggest boxing bouts. From the Skybet app to Betfair’s sportsbook and exchange platforms, you’ll find unique boxing markets that increase your chances of landing a profit.

Which mobile betting app is the best for live-streaming boxing?

In this respect, bet365 are probably the standout option here – both in terms of the number of events and the quality of the stream on offer..

Which mobile betting app offers the best tennis odds and price boosts?

We’ve found that Coral consistently have competitive prices and a wide variety of markets to bet on when it comes to boxing. In terms of price boosts, Skybet, Paddy Power and Betfair are all strong contenders.

Which mobile betting app is best for boxing accumulators?

Each online gambling app advertised on this page allows customers to create boxing accumulators, targeting big profits off low stakes. The more picks in your acca, the higher the boost. Cash-out options are perhaps less important when it comes to boxing betting as each fight will start at a different time but this is still a key feature and all five of our selected gambling apps provide a cash-out option.

How to bet using a boxing betting app

