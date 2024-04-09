What is a Football Betting Offer?

Football betting offers is a promotion or incentive provided by a bookmaker or sportsbook to encourage people to place bets on football matches. These offers can come in many different forms, such as free bets, cashback offers and more.

Football betting offers are designed to attract new customers and retain existing customers, so bookmakers are always coming up with new and innovative promotions to stay competitive. Its always important to read the terms and conditions of any offer carefully before accepting it, as there may be certain requirements or restrictions that apply.

How does a Football Free Bets work?

Football free bet is a promotion offered by bookmakers to entice new customers to sign up and place a bet on a football match. Here’s how it works:

Sign up: To claim a football free bet, you need to sign up with a bookmaker that’s offering the promotion. Usually, the offer is only available to new customers, so you’ll need to register an account. Place a qualifying bet: In most cases you will need to place a qualifying bet to trigger the free bet offer. This means placing a bet with your own money, meeting certain requirements such as minimum stake. User your free bet: Once you have received your free bet, you can use it to place a bet on another football match. The free bet amount is usually predetermined, and you may have to use it within a specific timeframe. Win or lose: If you win your free bet, you will receive the winnings minus the value of the free bet. If you lose your free bet, you won’t lose any of your own money.

What betting sites offers the best Football betting offers in 2024?

All the betting sites have competitive football betting offers, however currently the betting site with the best football free bets is Bet365 with Bet £10 and get £30 in free bets!

How to claim your Football free bets as a new customer

To claim your football betting offer simply follow the next steps to sign up for a new betting account:

Select one of the exclusive football free bet offers and click ‘claim here’ Sign up for an account with your selected bookmaker and verify your identity Deposit funds into your account Place a bet to the amount stipulated in the sign up offer terms and conditions Once your first bet has been settled, you’ll be credited with your football betting offer or free bets

Different types of football betting offers

There are several types of football betting offers available, including:

Match result: This is the most popular type of football betting offer where you bet on which team will win the match or if the match will end the draw.

Over/Under: This type of bet involves predicting the total number of goals that will be scored in the match. You can bet on whether the total number of goals scored will be over or under a certain number.

Both teams to score: This bet requires you to predict whether both teams will score at least one goal during the match.

Double chance: This type of bet allows you to bet on two possible outcomes of a match, such as either team winning or a draw.

Handicap: Handicap betting involves giving one team a virtual head start in terms of goals. This is usually used when there is a clear favourite in the match, and the handicap evens out the playing field.

In-play betting: This is a bet that takes place while the match is going on. It allows you to place bets on various outcomes such as the next team to score or the number of goals that will be scored during the second half.

What betting sites offer football betting offers?



There are many online betting sites that offer football betting offers to their customers, here are some examples:



Bet365

William Hill

Ladbrokes

Betfair

Coral

These sites often offer football free bets as a sign-up offer, a loyalty reward, or as part of a promotional offer. However the terms and conditions of free bets may vary, so always read the terms and conditions.

How to Win Football betting offers



Placing a bet with a football betting offer on a football match requires many different combinations of knowledge and luck. Please see below for a shortlist on bet tips for football and how you can increase your chances of winning:



Research: Do your research on the teams, their recent form, and any key players who may be injured or suspended. Look at their head-to-head records and their performance in similar matches in the past. For any news on football events visit our Racing Post news page.

Bet selectively: When it comes to football free bets it’s important to be selective and only bet on the matches that you have researched thoroughly and have a good understanding of.

Use different betting markets: There are many different betting markets to choose from, such as the winner, the number of goals, the number of corners, and so on. Consider exploring different markets to find value in the odds.

Manage your bankroll: Set a budget for your betting and stick to it. Do not bet more than you can afford to lose and avoid chasing your losses.

Shop around for odds: Different bookmakers may offer different odds for the same event. It is always worth comparing the odds from different bookmakers to find the best value for your bet.

For more football betting offers tips simply just visit our Free Football Betting Tips page!

Does your football free bet have an expiry date?



The expiry date of a football free bet can vary depending on the terms and conditions set by the bookmaker. Some free bets may have an expiry date of just a few days, while others may be valid for several weeks or even months. The expiry date of the football free bets is typically stated clearly within the terms and conditions, and it is important to use the free bet before it expires. If the free bet is not used before the expiry date, it will unfortunately be forfeited and cannot be used again. It is also worth noting that some bookmakers only allow their football free bets to be used on a specific event or within a specific market.



What can you use your football betting offers on?



There are specific conditions of different football betting offers, this will depend on the betting site that issues them. However, in general, football free bets can be used to bet on a variety of football-related markets such as:

Total Goals: Betting on the total numbers scored within the match.

Match Winner: The match winner market is the best option when using a football free bet. In football this is a three-way market, a three-way market typically consists of home win, draw, away win and the bet produces a high rate.

Handicap Betting: Betting on a team with a handicap advantage or disadvantage.

Correct Score: Betting on the exact scoreline of a match.

When Can You Get a Football Free Bet?

Typically football free bet offers are offered as a promotion by bookmakers or sportsbooks to both new and existing customers, particularly during major football events such as the World Cup or the European Championships. Additionally, bookmakers may also offer free bets for specific football matches or as part of loyalty programs. It is always a good idea to check the terms and conditions of any football free bet promotion before taking advantage of it to ensure that you understand the requirements and restrictions.



Football Betting Offers Terms and Conditions

Terms and conditions for football betting offers may vary depending on the bookmaker or sportsbook offering the promotion. Here are some common terms and conditions that you may encounter: