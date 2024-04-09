How to claim your £20 in Coral Cheltenham free bets

In this section, we give a step-by-step account of how to register as a new customer at Coral and claim the £20 free bet. It’s fast, secure, and simple.

Click here to register at Coral Select the Join button on the homepage Fill in the registration form, providing your details Create a username and password Deposit £5+ using a card Bet on a sportsbook market with odds of 1/2 or greater £20 worth of free bet tokens will be added to your balance

How to use your Coral Cheltenham free bet

The process of using your free Cheltenham bet offer could not be easier. We give you a step-by-step guide on how to use your £20 bet credit.

Select the horse racing tab at the top of the screen Click the future tab Scroll down until you see the Cheltenham Festival tag Browse each race until you find the one you want to bet on Choose your selection by clicking the odds When the bet slip appears on the right-hand side of the page, click ‘use free bet’ and then ‘place bet’

Why bet with Coral on Cheltenham?

Coral has been regarded as one of the most reliable firms in the betting industry, proving both popular online and in its many shops across the UK. There are many advantages to betting with the firm.

The firm offer more ways to bet, which allows you to go that extra mile when browsing the market. Looking past each individual race, you can bet on which jockey, owner and trainer will come out on top at the festival.

Coral also provide many promotions and specials on each day of the Cheltenham Festival. Instead of spending all your credits on one individual race, why not browse the site and choose a smarter way of covering your bets.

The app and website is regarded as one of the most user-friendly platforms around and it allows customers, both new and existing, to scroll through every market. It enables you to understand where and how to place your free bets.

How to sign up for a Coral Cheltenham free bet

Signing up to join Coral as a new customer and receive your £20 free Cheltenham bet is simple and easy to follow.

How to place a bet for Cheltenham with Coral

As already mentioned, the process of using your free Cheltenham bet offer could not be easier.

Key features of the Coral Cheltenham free bet

Although the £20 free bet is a major welcome bonus for new customers, it is important to be aware of a number of factors to ensure you are rewarded with the credit. All free bets must be used within seven days of it being credited to your account, otherwise they will expire and not be reissued. Another feature that new customers need to know is that you can’t cash out on your free bet, while the bet will not be redeemed in cash either.

Coral Cheltenham free bet: full terms and conditions

We advise reading the terms and conditions attached to the new player promotion before signing up. This takes just a few minutes to complete and will improve your understanding of how the deal works and what’s expected of you as a new player.

New UK & ROI customers only

Minimum deposit £5 bet at minimum odds of 1/2 to qualify

1x £20 free bet

Certain deposit methods and bet types excluded

Free bet valid for seven days

Free bet stake not returned

18+, begambleaware.org

Click for a complete list of T&C

Do you require a Coral free bet to bet at Cheltenham?

Betting with Coral on the Cheltenham Festival is for both new and existing customers, and you do not require a £20 free bet to bet at the festival. Although the Cheltenham bet offer is only valid for new customers, those already with an account can deposit funds and spend their money on many different betting markets.

Sign up to claim your £20 free bet before the first race.

Can I watch the Cheltenham Festival on Coral?

The Cheltenham Festival is only available to customers who have an active account: an active account is a funded account (bonus excluded) or has a bet placement done in the last 24 hours. However, on some specific races or matches, Coral reserves the right to introduce a service fee, subscription fee or additional conditions for accessing at any time.

Remember to gamble responsibly

Gambling can be an enjoyable and exciting form of entertainment, but it can also be a serious risk if not done responsibly. It is important to understand the risks associated with gambling and to take steps to minimise them. You can always call the National Gambling Helpline on 0808 8020 133 or visit www.gamstop.co.uk if you need extra help or advice.

Commercial notice: This article contains affiliate links. Offers are handpicked and come from operators that our experts have first-hand experience of. Opening an account via one of these links will earn revenue for the Racing Post, which will be used to continue producing our award-winning coverage of horseracing.