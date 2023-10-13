The Tote review summary

The Tote website and app are easy to use and well thought out. The betting content is well placed for users to quickly and easily find what they are looking for. The products have a modern look to them.

This Tote review shows that the Tote homepage clearly shows links to where you can bet. There are links to their unique bet types and a full results service – something many other bookmakers lack. The homepage also links to promotions and more.

A slight downside is that once you are on the main betting page there may be too much information thrown at you all at once. If you are a first-time user of the website or app you may be overwhelmed by the amount of information and figures on display.

Tote Pros and Cons

Here, we list some of the positives and negatives about betting with Tote.

Pros Cons Website and App work seamlessly Information shown is slightly overwhelming Full results service Limited offers/promotions Bet-slip and open or settled bets are clearly presented Fantasy games Live streaming on all races

Tote Products

Customers can place bets on a wide range of sports via Tote’s website and app. Here we detail the main features of each platform.

The Tote Mobile App

This Tote review shows that the Tote mobile app does an impressive job of turning the extensive experience of the Tote website into a similarly straightforward mobile experience. The Tote app takes a few moments to load, but you are immediately met with their options to bet on:

Single legs

Multi legs

Now and next

Tournaments

It also shows the top three in the betting for the next two races off, which is handy if you are wanting to place a bet on a race at short notice. The Tote mobile app can be downloaded from the Google Play Store or Apple App Store.

The Tote Website

The Tote website is incredibly easy to use and is set out in a way to ensure users see clearly the options available to them and navigate their way through the Tote website. The home page presents a near full page banner for the Tote’s sign up offer of Bet £5 get £20 as well as a clear link to their promotions page. The links to the Tote’s results page is very prominent throughout their website as is their “More” tab which is where you can find:



Tips

Tournaments

Guides to all the Tote’s unique betting options

A racing Calendar.

Tote’s Best Features

The Tote has many unique betting options which make it truly stand out from other bookmakers.



Pool Betting

Unlike other bookmakers Tote uses pool betting, which works by placing all the money on a certain bet into a pool. This is a benefit for those that like to back outsiders as you can get paid out on better odds if fewer people in the pool have backed a certain selection.

Multi Leg Bets

The best feature of Tote is their multi leg bets. With the daily multi leg bets such as the Jackpot, Placepot and Quadpot along with the Scoop6 at the weekend there is something for everyone and a chance to win big at relatively small stakes. A big change on the Tote website and app is the reduction of the minimum stake per line to 1p/50p which means permutations are now more affordable and increase your chances of winning.

Results

Unlike many other bookmakers, Tote have maintained a results section on their website and app. Unfortunately on the app results can only be seen on individual races, however on the Tote website all results are on a specific page which can be filtered by time or meeting.

Existing Customer Benefits

This Tote review shows that the Bookmaker have a number of existing benefits for their customers which range from their “Stayers Club” to a “Fantasy Bet Club” as well as Casino offers and Live Streaming on all races.

Stayers Club

Opt- in is required to take part in the Tote’s stayers club where placing 6 or more qualifying bets entitles eligible customers to a Tote credit to the value of the highest six completed qualifying bets (qualifying bets are £2, £5 or £10). The stayers club also includes extra benefits such as exclusive tips or Placepot Insurance as well as the chance to win racing tickets if you have qualified for a Stayers Club reward in two of the past four weeks.

Tote Ten To Follow

Still the closest thing horseracing has to Fantasy Premier League, the Tote Ten To Follow allows users to select ten horses for the season. Points are gained for winning big races, with a selection of races offering bonus points. There is a transfer window just before the Cheltenham Festival. The Ten To Follow costs £5 to enter and winners receive a six-figure payout.

Tote Fantasy

A fantasy racing game which gives players a fantasy budget to spend on one meeting per day and divides the pool among the top performers. Players are given two ‘boosts’ to increase their totals and the form pages allows them to see which horses are most popular among other players. Can give an interest across a whole card for an entry fee of £7.

Live Streaming

Anyone who is logged into their Tote account, via the website or the app, can watch any race on which a pool is offered for free. There is no obligation to bet and it is particularly handy for watching races when you are out and about.

What sports can you bet on with Tote?

Tote initially only offered betting on racing, but has expanded its package to also allow customers to place a wager on football. The racing offer is extensive and includes UK and Irish racing where you can read the Racing Post’s verdict on the race as well as accessing the live stream option. The Tote also offers betting on South African, Hong Kong, US and Scandinavian trotting. And The Tote participates in the World Pool, in which several major racing nations commingle activity in order to offer exceptionally large pools. World Pool is offered on over 20 of the world’s biggest Flat racing meetings.



Tote bet types

As a pools betting operator, the Tote offers a number of bets which differ from traditional fixed-odds bookmakers.



Tote Win

A standard win bet into a win bet pool. With the Tote Guarantee, this is an attractive option for those who bet near the off. Tote dividends can be especially generous relative to traditional odds when betting on outsiders.



Tote Place

Like the Tote Win, but the dividends will be split between the first two, three or four finishers depending on the type of race and number of runners. For this reason, Tote Place bets pay a lot less than Tote Win bets. The advantage of Tote Place bets over an each-way bet is that you are not obliged to have a win bet in order to bet on a horse to place



Tote Exacta

Very similar to the traditional forecast bet. The Exacta and forecast dividends can vary by a surprising amount, albeit neither is reliably more lucrative than the other



Tote Trifecta

The Trifecta is to the tricast what the Exacta is to the forecast. Name the first three finishers in order, or you can have a combination tricast to cover them in any order. Note that Trifectas are offered on far more races than the tricast is



Tote Swinger

A Tote-unique bet and one that I prefer to use over the forecast/Exacta or tricast/Trifecta. Nominate two horses and if they both finish anywhere in the first three then you will win a share of the pool. Dividends are not as good as the Exacta or Tricast but the Swinger is accordingly easier to win



Tote Quinella

A reversed Exacta which is offered for one stake. Offered primarily on Hong Kong races

Tote Placepot

Perhaps the Tote’s most famous bet, the Placepot offers big returns without having to back a winner. Select one or more horses in each of the first six races on a card and if at least one of them places (according to traditional each-way terms) in each leg then you win a share of the pool. The most lucrative Placepot dividends can pay five-figure sums to a £1 stake and nowadays you can play for as little as 1p a line, which hugely expands the everyday punter’s ability to cover a large number of the field in something like the Grand National.



Tote Quadpot

While a Placepot covers races one to six on a card, the Quadpot covers races three to six. It is in essence a chance for those who are knocked out early from the Placepot to go in again, although the dividends will not be as great.



Tote Jackpot

Like the Placepot but only winners will do. The Tote Jackpot can pay significant amounts, as it can roll over for several days at a time. It is only offered at one meeting per day.



Tote Scoop6

A special version of the Jackpot which runs on Saturdays and other terrestrial TV days. These are usually chosen as the six hardest races on the ITV coverage and, uniquely for a Tote bet these days, has a set unit stake of £2. Rollovers can get into the millions and are often won by syndicates, but there have been many cases over the years of single-line punters taking home a seven-figure haul.



Tote Deposit and Withdrawal Methods

To deposit funds to your Tote account simply log in to your Tote account as soon as you have verified your email address, although deposits will be limited until you have completed the initial verification checks. Click on the “Deposit” link shown in the top right corner of the home page. Select which payment method you wish to use and enter the required details for that payment method in the space below, including the amount you wish to deposit into your account.

To withdraw funds from your Tote account log in to your Tote account on the website or app, and head to the ‘Account’ section and click ‘Withdraw’ under the ‘Wallet’ section. Select the bank account or payment method of your choice, enter the amount you wish to withdraw and press enter. It usually takes between 3-5 working days for funds to arrive in your account. The minimum amount you can withdraw is £10 and there are no charges for withdrawing money from Tote. It’s also important to note that when withdrawing to a Debit Card, you will need to select the same card in which you had deposited previously.

Tote Customer Service

The Tote’s customer care team are available between the hours of 8am-midnight every day (except Christmas Day). Tote offers an extremely useful live chat facility which can be found in the bottom right corner of their contact us page, which Tote suggests is the best way to get in contact with them.



Address

Customer Care

Waterside House

Waterside Drive

Wigan

WN3 5AZ

United Kingdom

Telephone

0800 032 8188

Email

customercare@tote.co.uk or feedback@tote.co.uk