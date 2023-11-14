Top 8 best new customer betting sites

We waste no time jumping into our list of new customer betting sites available to join on your mobile. Each bookie advertised on this page offers new players a welcome bonus free bet, competition-beating odds, promotions, a user-friendly interface, and quickfire banking options. Everything you need to enjoy the best online gambling experience while boosting your chances of landing a profit.

The below table highlights our five favourite online gambling apps with the best odds and promotions for new players. Choose the one that catches your eye and click the link to create an account. You can make a new customer account at one bookie or spread your interest across several apps. Joining more than one bookie allows you to collect welcome bonus free bets and increases your chances of getting the best odds each time you wager.



How do we rate the best new customer online betting sites

The Racing Post team carried out many hours of research to compile our list of the best new customer betting sites. All important areas of the business were investigated, and we only published our article when we were satisfied we had all the most important information at hand. The result, we’re proud to say, was the leading new customer betting sites review.

Choose the bookie you wish to join from the list and click the odds, but before making a decision, let’s briefly explain how we arrived at our list and which qualities we looked for in a gambling app to ensure we found only the premier firms.

Our research is the most in-depth available, and the results speak for themselves, highlighting the best new customer betting sites UK fans can join today and claim a free bet from. But don’t just take our word for it. We always advise readers to conduct some of their own research, comparing bookies, checking the small print of promotions, and sizing up the odds offered on your favourite sports teams. The more you know how a gambling app works, the greater your chance of finding the perfect-fit first time.

Banking

We spend a lot of time analysing banking methods, security, and speed. Only bookmakers with instant and free deposits passed the test. Withdrawals had to be free and quick, and each bookie listed on this page impressed us on both fronts. You can deposit using your debit card, crypto account, or e-wallet and bet with those funds without delay.

Transactions are protected on both fronts, secured by the betting app and the payment app, giving bettors complete peace of mind. Check the betting site for information on how you can add an extra line of defence to your account, including two-step authentication. You’ll find more information on the member’s area of your gambling app.

Welcome offers

Another factor we looked for when choosing our new customer betting sites was the welcome bonus. The deals offered to new customers, including free bets, aren’t the most important feature of a bookie, as odds, markets, customer service, and banking feature much higher on our list. But the welcome bonuses are what attracts players more than anything else.

Each bookie listed on this page gives new players a free bet which you can use to gamble on the English Premier League, UK and Irish horse racing, greyhound racing from across the globe, and other delights. Please read the T&Cs connected to the welcome offers to ensure you fully understand how it works and what’s expected of you as a new customer.

Odds

It’s critical that you’re betting with a bookie that offers better odds than the competition. The new customer betting sites UK fans can join today offer differing odds on the same sports, competitions, fixtures, and results. Those margins may be small, but they certainly accumulate over a season or year. Making a profit from online gambling is no mean feat, as the odds are stacked in the bookie’s favour. Don’t give another advantage by accepting shorter odds than you can find elsewhere.

Each of the betting apps featured on our page gives access to unbeatable odds on the most important markets. They are the best offer on Premier League first goalscorer, the betting favourite in UK and Irish horse races, tennis Grand Slam outright betting, and the next heavyweight championship boxing fight for the win and knockout markets.



Pros of using a betting site that excels in their new customer offering

Why do we place so much emphasis on finding the best new customer betting sites? That’s an interesting question but an easy one to answer. The online gambling market has become fiercely competitive in recent years, with the most established firms battling with start-ups and online-only bookies for your attention.

The best way to attract a steady stream of new players is to offer a great welcome bonus and other intriguing features. That creates hard work for the bookie’s marketing team, but it’s a fantastic setup for bettors. You have the advantage when looking for a gambling app. Here are some benefits of betting with a bookie with a generous new customer offer.

Claim a free bet when you register.

Use your free bet tokens to wager on your favourite sports.

Take advantage of recurring promos like enhanced odds.

Enjoy fast and secure banking options.

Get reliable and honest customer care through live chat.

You are free to browse the available betting apps without registering an account. Check out the promos page, the markets offered on the top sports markets, and the payment options to get a strong understanding of the bookie. But you must register an account and deposit funds to wager on sports.



How to sign up with a new customer online bookmaker

The best new customer betting sites ensure the registration process is quick and easy. They understand you’re busy, and the more work involved in creating an account, the less likely you are to join and gamble. The marketing team also knows players would much prefer to spend time searching for bets and finding value than completing registration.

Follow the steps below to create an online betting account at any of the new customer betting sites advertised on this page.

Click any link to your chosen bookie.

Select the Join button found on the homepage.

Complete the registration form, adding your details.

Create a memorable but secure username and password.

Add the promo code if required.

Make your first deposit and wager.

Enjoy your welcome bonus free bet.



How to deposit at the best new customer betting sites

How bookmakers accept deposits and how quickly they process your funds is crucial. Only the most secure and quickest bookies make it onto our list of the best new customer betting sites. You can be sure each firm promoted on this page offers instant deposits and access to your cash. That’s vital as it allows you to add funds and gamble without delay, ensuring the best odds or quickest in-play bets.

Follow the steps below to add funds to any of the new customer betting sites. The process works for all bookies on this page, and you can join using your home computer on the website or when on the move through your mobile and the bookie’s app. It takes only a few minutes and is reliably secure, protecting your information and online privacy.

Register or log in to your betting account. Click the member’s area and deposit. Add the amount you wish to deposit and select a method. Check and confirm. The funds quickly appear in your balance.



What sports and events are available to new customers

If you’re a member of any bookie listed on our new customer betting sites UK, you’ll enjoy unrivalled and uninterrupted access to the best gambling experience. Wager on the top sports, most popular markets, and best selections with generous odds attached at the touch of a button using your desktop computer or smartphone.

Here are just some of the sports available on your app today. There are dozens more, including niche markets like reality TV, esports, politics, and awards. An exciting bet is always at your fingertips.

Horse racing

Football

Greyhounds

Tennis

Cricket

Boxing

MMA

Rugby Union

Rugby League

American Football

Basketball

Ice Hockey

And dozens more



Why choose a bookmaker that welcomes new customers?

It’s important to join a bookie that accepts new customers and offers a generous welcome bonus, but the online gambling industry is unique. The market has become so competitive the pressure is on the bookies to impress potential customers.

The marketing teams in the iGaming sphere know you’re eager to join a gambling app and wager on sports but understand you’re spoiled for choice when it comes to options with firms battling for your attention. You can sit back and enjoy the show, allowing the sportsbooks to earn your custom.

Why choose a bookmaker that actively seeks new customers? Because you’ll secure a welcome bonus free bet for your troubles and the red carpet treatment each time you gamble on your favourite sports. Choose a betting site that makes it easy for new customers to join and claim the welcome bonus free bet.