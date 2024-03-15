Which bookmakers are offering free bets for Cheltenham

The best online bookmakers typically offer generous Cheltenham free bet offers for the Cheltenham Festival and 2024 is no different. Stay in the know and explore the latest exclusive promotions from the top UK bookmakers this year.

Bookmaker Cheltenham Offer Link bet365 Bet £10 get £30 in Free Bets 🔥 Claim Now Betfair Get £20 In Free Bets 🔥 Claim Now Paddy Power Get £20 In Free Bets When You Place A £5 Bet 🔥 Claim Now Sky Bet £30 In Free Bets When You Place Any Bet 🔥 Claim Now William Hill Bet £10 Get £30 In Free Bets 🔥 Claim Now Coral Get £20 In Free Bets When You Place A £5 Bet 🔥 Claim Now Ladbrokes Get £20 In Free Bets When You Place A £5 Bet 🔥 Claim Now Tote Bet £10 get £30 in Free Bets 🔥 Claim Now

Get the latest Cheltenham free bets and offers from the biggest bookmakers here. We gather the most recent free bets and betting offers on a daily basis including exclusive sign-up offers you won’t find anywhere else.

Instructions Description Step 1: Claim your free bets If you look at the top of this page, you will find a multitude of free bet offers available to you. Most of these offers will require you to register for a new bookmaker account. You can register for a new bookmaker account using one of the links on this page. Sign up for one of the Ascot free bets on this page by clicking on the ‘Get Started’ button beside the offer, this will take you to the bookmaker’s website. Step 2: Create an account At this stage, you will be prompted to register for an account – follow the instructions on the page to do so. Free bets often require you to deposit and wager in order to qualify for a free bet. Step 3: Using your free bets Once you have registered for a bookmaker account using one of our links and met the necessary requirements, a free bet token should be credited to your account. This free bet will usually appear after a valid selection has been added to the bet slip. If you are having trouble accessing your free bet, contact the bookmaker. You can usually use free bets on any betting market and any bet type. This includes singles, doubles, trebles, accumulators and even Lucky 15s or 31s. Step 4: Terms & Conditions You will need to meet specific conditions to use them. These are often known as wagering requirements. Some bookmakers and betting sites offer free bets with no deposit. You don’t have to meet a wagering requirement for these. You will not receive your stake back as cash when using a free bet. Always check the full terms and conditions for each offer before registering. Step 5: Make the most of your free bets during the Cheltenham If you’re thinking of using your free bets on Cheltenham , it could prove beneficial to utilise our Cheltenham tips page. Racing Post has collated the best Ascot tips for each race at the Festival. Our tips are thoroughly thought out and meticulously selected by racing experts, before being published on the Racing Post website or newspaper. This is designed to save punters’ time when looking to have a bet, so they don’t have to research the Cheltenham tips themselves.

Top Cheltenham Betting Offers

Below we have compiled the top Cheltenham betting offers for you. Cheltenham betting offers provide a gateway to exciting opportunities and possibilities. So whether you’re a seasoned punter or a curious newcomer, explore some of the most enticing Cheltenham betting offers:

What is a Cheltenham free bet?

Cheltenham free bet is a promotional offer provided by bookmakers leading up to, and during the Cheltenham Festival, whereby new customers can get free bets and other bonuses when registering for an account. From time to time Bookmakers offer special free bets offers such as Cheltenham sign-up offers and claim your £30 in free bets. Typically, these free bets are offered as part of promotional campaigns to attract customers, providing an opportunity to bet on Cheltenham races with a complimentary stake, and any potential winnings are usually paid out in real money, excluding the initial free bet amount.

How does a Cheltenham free bet work?

A Cheltenham free bet works by allowing bettors to place a bet on a Cheltenham Festival race. Bookmakers offer these promotional bets as an incentive to attract or reward customers. Typically, to redeem a Cheltenham free bet, users need to meet certain criteria, such as making a qualifying deposit or placing a specific type of bet. If the free bet is successful, the winnings are usually paid out in real money, with the initial free bet amount excluded.

For Example: A £10 Free Bet on Galopin De Champs to win the Gold Cup at odds of 3/1, would return £30 in withdrawable cash if he were to win, rather that £40 (stake included) if it were a real money-bet.



Cheltenham sign-up offers and new customer offers

Cheltenham sign-up offers and new customer offers are promotions provided by bookmakers to bettors who are creating an account for the first time. These incentives often include perks such as Cheltenham new customer offers, Cheltenham new customer enhanced odds, or deposit bonuses specifically tailored for the Cheltenham Festival. To avail of these offers, new customers typically need to register with the bookmaker, meet specific eligibility criteria, and adhere to terms and conditions outlined by the operator. These promotions aim to provide an introduction to Cheltenham betting for newcomers, adding excitement and value to their initial betting experience.

Find some of the Cheltenham new customer offers listed below:

Different Types of Cheltenham Free Bets:

There are various types of Cheltenham free bets typically offered by bookmakers, each with its unique characteristics. The most common types include:

Matched Free Bets: The bookmaker matches the initial deposit or qualifying bet with a free bet of the same value.

No Deposit Free Bets: Punters receive free bets without having to make an initial deposit, providing a risk-free opportunity.

Risk-Free Bets: If the first bet placed loses, the bookmaker refunds the stake in the form of a free bet up to a certain amount.

Enhanced Odds Offers: Bookmakers boost the odds on specific horses or events, providing a higher return in winnings. These are usually capped as a smaller max bet stake such as £1 or £5.

Deposit Bonuses: Instead of free bets, bookmakers offer a bonus amount based on the initial deposit, which can be used for Cheltenham betting.

Money Back Specials: If a specific outcome occurs (e.g., horse finishing second), the bookmaker refunds the stake as a free bet.

Understanding the terms and conditions associated with each type is crucial in maximising the benefits of the Cheltenham free bets on offer.

What can you use your Cheltenham free bets on?

The usage of Cheltenham free bets is typically specified by the bookmaker offering the promotion and is subject to certain terms and conditions. However, in general, Cheltenham free bets can be used on a variety of betting markets related to the Cheltenham Festival. These may include:

Cheltenham Races: Free bets can often be applied to bets on specific races during the Cheltenham Festival.

Ante-Post Betting: Some bookmakers allow free bets for ante-post betting, where you can bet on Cheltenham races well in advance.

Special Markets: Depending on the bookmaker, free bets may be applicable to special markets, such as top jockey, top trainer, or other festival-related markets uch as the Prestbury Cup.

Specific Events, Races or Days: Free bets might be designated for use on particular days or races within the Cheltenham Festival.

It’s crucial to carefully read the terms and conditions of each Cheltenham free bet offer to understand any restrictions on usage. Some free bets may have specific requirements or limitations, so bettors should be aware of these details to make the most of the promotional offer.

Can you withdraw Cheltenham Free Bets?

In most cases, Cheltenham free bets cannot be directly withdrawn as cash. They are typically provided by bookmakers as promotional credits to be used for betting purposes. However, any winnings generated from the use of Cheltenham betting offers are usually withdrawable as real cash, subject to certain terms and conditions.

It’s crucial for bettors to carefully review the terms and conditions associated with Cheltenham free bets to understand the specific rules regarding withdrawals and to ensure compliance with any requirements set by the bookmaker.

How to use your Cheltenham Festival Free Bets

Using your Cheltenham Festival free bets is a straightforward process, but it’s important to follow the guidelines provided by the bookmaker offering the promotion. Here’s a general step-by-step guide:

Qualification: Once you have registered through a promotional link, such as those found on this page, and then meet the qualifying criteria outlined by the bookmaker to qualify for the Cheltenham free bets. This may include making a qualifying deposit, placing a specific bet, or entering a promotional code. Receiving the Cheltenham Free Bets: Once you’ve met the requirements, the bookmaker will credit your account with the Cheltenham free bets. This credit may be in the form of a specific amount or a matched value based on your qualifying bet or deposit. Selecting Your Bet: Navigate to the Cheltenham Festival section or the specific race/event eligible for the Cheltenham betting offers. Choose the market and selection you want to bet on. Applying the Cheltenham Free Bet: During the betting process, you’ll likely have the option to use your Cheltenham free bet. This is usually indicated in the betting slip or during the final stages of confirming your bet. Placing the Bet: Confirm your bet with the Cheltenham free bet applied. Ensure that you are abiding by any minimum odds or market restrictions specified in the terms and conditions. Monitoring Results: Keep track of your bet and enjoy the Cheltenham Festival action. If your Cheltenham free bet is successful, any winnings, excluding the initial free bet amount, will usually be credited to your account. Withdrawing Winnings: Once the winnings are credited, you can typically withdraw them as real cash, subject to any additional betting or turnover requirements specified by the bookmaker.

Always read and understand the terms and conditions associated with Cheltenham free bets to maximise your enjoyment and potential winnings during the festival.





What should you look for when choosing your Cheltenham free bet?

When choosing your Cheltenham free bet, it’s important to consider several factors to maximise the value and enjoyment. Here are key aspects and instructions to look for when deciding on which Cheltenham free be bet offer is best for you:

Steps Instructions Terms and Conditions: Carefully read and understand the terms and conditions of the free bet offer. Pay attention to any betting requirements, minimum odds, and restrictions on eligible markets. Qualification Criteria: Check the criteria for qualifying for the Cheltenham betting offer. This could involve making a specific deposit, placing a qualifying bet, or entering a promotional code. Ensure you meet these requirements to receive the Cheltenham free bet. Free Bet Value: Evaluate the actual value of the Cheltenham betting offer. Some offers may provide a fixed amount, while others may match your initial deposit or qualifying bet. Flexibility: Look for Cheltenham free bets that offer flexibility in terms of eligible markets. A more versatile offer allows you to explore different betting options within the Cheltenham Festival. Betting Requirements: Be aware of any betting requirements associated with the Cheltenham free bet. Understanding how many times you need to bet the Cheltenham betting offer amount can impact your decision. Validity Period: Check the validity period of the Cheltenham betting offer. Some offers may expire after a certain period, so ensure you use it within the specified timeframe. Additional Promotions: Consider whether the bookmaker provides additional Cheltenham-related promotions, such as enhanced odds, money-back specials, or loyalty rewards.

By considering these factors, you can make an informed decision when choosing your Cheltenham free bet, enhancing your overall betting experience during the Cheltenham festival.