What is a Horse Racing Free Bet?

Usually, bookmakers offer horse racing free bets as a promotional offer allowing customers to place a bet on a horse without risking any of their own money. Horse racing free bet offers are typically offered as an incentive to attract new customers and encourage existing customers to place more bets with them. However there are always specific terms and conditions that must be met in order to qualify for the offer.

How do Horse Racing Free Bets work?

Horse racing free bets work by allowing you to place a bet on a horse without risking any of your own money. Here’s how they typically work:

Eligibility: To be eligible for a horse racing free bet you may need to sign up for a new customer account with a bookmaker or meet certain terms and conditions Offer: Once you are eligible the bookmaker will offer you a horse racing free bet that can be used on a specific horse racing event. However, the value of the free bet can vary depending on the offer from the bookmaker Terms and Conditions: The bookmaker will specify the terms and conditions of the free bet, including minimum bets that it must be placed on and the deadline for using the free bet Placing a Bet: Once you have chosen a horse to bet on, you can use your free bets to place a bet. If your horse wins, you will receive the winnings from the bet, but not the stake amount Withdrawal: If a profit has been made from your free bet, yo may be able to withdraw the winnings subject to the bookmakers terms and conditions

What betting sites offers the best Horse Racing free bets?

The best horse racing betting sites will usually offer free horse racing bets to entice new customers and retain existing customers. If you like to place bets on horse racing you’ll benefit from the best regular horse racing offers and the best overall horse racing betting experience, our guide to the best horse racing betting sites, chosen by our experts, has all you need to know.

Horse Racing Betting – new customer offers

Many of the most popular horse racing free bets are a part of a welcome promotion when you open a new online account as a customer. You can have access to amazing deals if you sign up for the first time at a horse racing betting website. One of these fantastic bonuses is a typical horse racing free bet, but there are additional kinds to watch out for that you could be able to grab:

Free Bet Offer : This promotion is quite similar to the one above, with the exception that online bookies will give you money to wager on sports.

Cash-Back: As a new customer, this free offer reduces your risk. You receive your money back as a free bet if you place a wager and lose. These wagers are referred to as money-back specials at times.

As was mentioned, these special welcome packages are frequently the finest bargains. These bookmakers want to draw in new clients. As a result, the gambler is in a great position. By investigating and analysing a number of websites so you can find the best horse betting offers, free horse racing bets, and anything else that works for you. Find the finest new player incentives in the UK by looking through all of the offerings on this page. The promotions get more generous on some markets at specific times of the year as the competition heats up with new bookmakers entering the market, or around important races and festivals like the Grand National, Derby, Glorious Goodwood, The Dubai World Cup, and Cheltenham Gold Cup.

How to claim your Horse Racing free bets as a new customer 2024

To claim your horse racing free bets simply follow the next steps to sign up for a new betting account:

Select one of the exclusive horse racing free bet offers and click ‘claim here’ Sign up for an account with your selected bookmaker and verify your identity Deposit funds into your account Place a bet to the amount stipulated in the sign up offer terms and conditions Once your first bet has been settled, you’ll be credited with your horse racing free bets or betting bonuses

When Can You Get a Horse Racing Free Bet?

The availability of free horse racing bets varies depending on the betting site, but we constantly update our list of the latest horse racing free bet offers. Horse racing is a popular sport to bet on so you can typically find free bet promotions throughout the year. To take advantage of these offers, you can browse through our page and check for ongoing promotions or join new bookmaker sites for horse racing welcome offers and bonuses. Major horse racing events such as Cheltenham Festival, Grand National and the Royal Ascot often have many different horse racing promotional offers.

Horse Racing Betting Offers: Cheltenham Festival 2024

The best horse racing betting offers can be found during the Cheltenham Festival! Most bookmakers will offer new customers the best sign up offers with exciting free bets to entice users! For the very best Cheltenham Festival Free Bets be sure to check back in March for regularly updated horse racing free bets offers.

Horse Racing Betting Offers: Grand National 2024

The Grand National offers some of the best horse racing offers around and can be claimed in April during the Aintree Festival. With over 13m people in the UK placing a bet on the famous race, many of which first time punters, the bookmakers will be falling over each other to offer the most appealing sign up offers for horse racing bettors. For the very best Grand National Free Bets be sure to check back here in April for regularly updated horse race betting offers.

Horse Racing Betting Offers: Royal Ascot 2024

Flat horse racing bettors will find the best value offers in July for the Royal meeting at Ascot. With 30 races to wager, free horse racing bets are the best way to get a head start. For the very best Royal Ascot Free Bets be sure to check back in June for regularly updated horse racing free bet offers.

How to Win Horse Racing Bets

Winning a horse racing bet requires many different combinations of knowledge, research and luck. Please see below for a short list on horse racing tips and how you can increase your chances of winning:

Study the form : the form is the record of the horse’s previous performances, and it can provide valuable information about the horse’s ability, fitness and form.

: the form is the record of the horse’s previous performances, and it can provide valuable information about the horse’s ability, fitness and form. Consider the conditions : the conditions of the race, such as the weather, the course, and the distance, this can all have a significant impact on a horse’s performance.

: the conditions of the race, such as the weather, the course, and the distance, this can all have a significant impact on a horse’s performance. Manage your bank roll : Set a budget for your horse racing bets and stick to it!

: Set a budget for your horse racing bets and stick to it! Use betting strategies : there are various betting strategies that you can use to increase your chances of success, such as place betting and value betting.

: there are various betting strategies that you can use to increase your chances of success, such as place betting and value betting. Always keep a record: keep a record of your bets and their outcomes. This will help you identify patterns and improve your betting strategy overtime. For extra news and information on upcoming horse races and events visit our Racing Post News page!

For more horse racing tips simply just visit our Horse Racing Tips page!

What types of horse racing free bets offers are there?

There are various types of horse racing free bets that bookmakers may offer. Here are some of the most common types:

No deposit free bets : This is a type of horse racing free bet which is usually offered to new customers when they sign up for a betting account.

: Risk-free free bets : A risk free horse racing free bet allows you to place a bet on a horse race, and if your bet loses, the bookmaker will refund your stake up to a certain amount.

: Matched free bets : This is a popular type of free horse racing bets where the bookmaker matches your first bet with a free bet of equal value, up to a certain amount. If you place £10 on a horse race, the bookmaker may give you a £10 free bet to use on a future race.

: Money-back specials: With a money-back special, the bookmaker refunds your stake if certain conditions are met, for example they may refund your bet if your horse finishes second.

Is there an expiration date to your horse racing free bets?

All horse racing free bets typically come with an expiration date, which is usually 7 to 14 days from the date of issuance. If you receive the horse racing free bet after placing a qualifying bet, it’s essential to use them before the expiration date. Failure to do so will result in the loss of the horse racing free bets credit. Therefore, it’s crucial to check the expiration date and make use of them before the expiration date.

What can I use your horse racing free bets on?



What you can use your horse racing free bet on will vary depending on the bookmaker or betting platform. However, in general a horse racing free bet can typically be used on any specific horse races as well as broader events such as particular competitions and even popular events such as Cheltenham, Royal Ascot and Grand National

Horse racing offers wagering requirements

Some common horse racing wagering requirements that you may encounter when betting on horse racing include: