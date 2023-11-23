Top 8 cricket betting sites

Are you ready to find the best cricket betting site available to join today? In this section of our review of the top providers offering all Racing Post readers cricket free bets, we reveal our top five bookmakers. Browse the table below and find the one that catches your eye.

You can join by clicking the link, registering an account, depositing funds, and securing the new customer welcome bonus. Find the five best cricket betting sites, a link to the promotion, and the Racing Post ratings.

Why you should bet with Ladbrokes for cricket

When searching for the best cricket betting sites UK fans can join, you must consider Ladbrokes. The London-based firm has a global following with sports fans, particularly for their cricket coverage. Join Ladbrokes by clicking any link on this page, creating an account, and landing the welcome bonus free bet.

Why you should bet with bet365 for cricket

One of the best betting sites for cricket is bet365, as it’s a genuine all-rounder. This giant of the online gambling industry offers a stunning welcome bonus, generous odds, ongoing promotions, excellent customer care, and secure banking methods. In short, it has everything you need to enjoy betting on club or international cricket.

Why you should bet with Betfair for cricket

The Betfair site allows all registered customers access to both the sportsbook and exchange apps. Enjoy market best-price on several popular cricket betting markets, including winner, to win the toss, top batsman, top bowler, handicap, and other interesting specials. Many Betfair users believe they already have the best cricket betting site, and you can join them.

Why you should bet with William Hill for cricket

William Hill have a generous welcome bonus, but the UK betting superpower prefers to concentrate on offering market best-price as often as possible. If you check any respected betting odds comparison app, you’ll find William Hill offering great odds on the biggest games and the most popular markets. William Hill are in the running to be named the best cricket betting site.

Why you should bet with Paddy Power for cricket

The Paddy Power sports betting site is famous for running humorous advertising campaigns, but it’s deadly serious about giving customers the best betting value. They cover all the most popular markets but also enjoy offering unique betting markets, including player specials and in-play betting markets. Join now and claim your cricket free bets as a new customer.

How to sign up with a bookmaker online

In this section of our review of the best cricket betting sites, we explain how to register an account. You can join one bookmaker listed on this page or open an account at several firms, landing the welcome bonus with each.

Registration takes just a few minutes using your home computer or mobile phone, and you’ll be betting with the best cricket betting sites UK fans can join today. Follow each step from the process below to ensure you sign up quickly and securely while getting the best welcome bonus available to new players.

Click any link on this page to your chosen bookmaker. Select the Join button at the top of the homepage. Complete the registration form, adding your details. Create a username and password. Make your first deposit and wager on cricket. The welcome bonus free bet appears in your balance.

What are the best features of a top cricket betting site?

When trawling the best betting sites for cricket, you must focus on some of the most important areas. Researching and finding the best cricket betting site can take many hours, if not longer, unless you fine-tune your search.

In this section of our review, you’ll find some helpful areas to focus your search on. These are the areas I like to concentrate on when moving in on a site, as it helps me get the best site the first time with no messing around.

Wide range of markets

The more ways to bet on cricket, the better, and each bookmaker listed on this page offers several eye-catching and exciting markets. All of the most popular markets are available, including match winner, total runs, top batsman, and top bowler. But there’s also a healthy list of unique markets, like handicap, method of first dismissal, and even winner of the coin toss.

Odds boosts and specials

The best cricket betting site must have a long list of promotions and specials. When you click the promotions tab on your site, you want to find price boosts on favourites, cashback for losing bets, profit boosts for winning accumulators, and even cricket free bets on the most popular competitions, including the Cricket World Cup and Indian Premier League.

In-play betting

In addition to pre-match betting markets and playing with the best cricket betting prediction site, you must have access to in-play or live betting. Your betting site must offer dozens of pre-game markets on cricket, with almost all available throughout the game thanks to in-play betting. Bet before the coin toss or at any stage of the contest.

Cash-outs

Bet on cricket, and you should see a cashout amount added to your bet slip. It will be equal to your deposit in the first instance but will rise and fall depending on how well your selection performs. Monitor the cashout and consider ending your bet and collecting a positive offer.

Partial cash-outs

The best cricket betting prediction site allows customers to cash out their bets fully or partially. If you decide to cash out partially, you can secure a profit while allowing the rest of your bet to run to a conclusion, targeting another profit.

Which bookmaker has the best withdrawal speed?

When looking for a bookmaker, you must access the withdrawal speeds. Thankfully, each firm promoted on this page, including the bet365 cricket site, offers fast and secure withdrawals. If you’re betting on cricket and have landed a winner, you’ll likely wish to withdraw the funds as quickly as possible.

Each bookmaker on this page offers instant deposits and quick withdrawals, taking less than 24 hours to reach an e-wallet account and less than three days to hit a debit account, such as VISA. Check the table below for more information.

Best Bookmaker for Withdrawals Withdrawal Speed Ladbrokes Up to 3 days Bet365 Up to 3 days Betfair Up to 3 days William Hill Up to 3 days Paddy Power Up to 3 days

Which cricket betting site provides the best odds?

Each firm mentioned in our list of the best cricket betting sites offers great odds. Check an online betting odds comparison app for the latest odds to see which firm is the most generous in your selection. You’ll often find Ladbrokes are head and shoulders above the competition for generous odds and eye-catching quotes.

Why do people bet on cricket?

Cricket is a near-perfect sport to bet on, as it’s fast-paced, unpredictable, competitive, and lots of fun to follow. If you’re looking for a short-term bet, you can wager on One Day Internationals or T20 cricket. Those after a bet that lasts three or more days can try their luck on Test Match cricket. There are dozens of pre-game and in-play betting markets available, and you’ll find something to suit every fixture and budget.

Which major cricket events are best to bet on?

One of the major attractions of betting on cricket is that there’s something for everyone. There are several exciting competitions, including the Indian Premier League, and the Test Match cricket schedule throws up at least one exciting game a week during the season.

Browse the market, and you’re likely to find a game worth betting on and a market worth playing. Here are some competitions to keep your eyes out for this year.

Indian Premier League

Bet on the best teams in the most famous club cricket tournament. You can wager on an upcoming fixture or look ahead and attempt to predict the outright winner of the Premier League if you’re looking for a long-term interest.

Cricket World Cup

The best teams in the world appear at the ICC Cricket World Cup, and the competition offers several fun betting markets. You can wager on the outright winner of the World Cup, predict which nation will win each group, the top run scorer or bowler, the player of the tournament, and more.

Test Match cricket

Check the schedule for the next Test Match series due to start and find the top teams in action. When is England next scheduled to play? Which rival will Australia face next? You can predict the result of the next game or call the winner of the series. Fancy betting on The Ashes? Wager using your home computer.

How we rate the best online cricket betting sites

How did we arrive at our list of the best cricket betting sites available to join today? The Racing Post team spent many hours researching, revising, and comparing the best bookmakers, concentrating on the welcome bonus, markets, odds, customer service team, and in-play betting features. Only when we had a firm understanding of the market and the sites included on our list did we hit the publish button.

Your expert online betting team at the Racing Post wanted to do the hard work so you don’t have to, allowing readers to reap the rewards. Read our review, follow our recommendations, and join one of the best betting sites for cricket, then focus on finding winners rather than researching the market and comparing deals.

Can you live-stream cricket at online betting sites?

Every bookmaker listed in our review of the best betting sites for cricket offers free live streaming of the top games and competitions. The live streams are free to follow if you have an account and offer HD-quality coverage, in-play betting odds, live scores from around the grounds, unique camera angles, predictions, and more. In short, they have everything you need to enjoy the show on your home computer while betting pre-game and in-play.