Football is the world's most popular sport, attracting millions of followers to professional soccer stadiums each year while billions more follow the play live on TV.

That’s where we come in handy. Your team at the Racing Post has studied the best football betting sites UK fans can join today, and we made some interesting discoveries. We hunted high and low, conducting many hours of research to find the best betting sites for football that offer customers great odds, live-streaming, many markets, and more.

But which one provider will be crowned the best football betting site? There’s only one way to find out. Keep reading as we reveal our best sites, how to register, and the football free bets just waiting to be claimed ahead of tonight’s live game.

Top 8 football betting sites

We waste no time delivering on our promise to reveal the best football betting sites. From bookies with market top prices to finding the best football betting prediction site that’ll help you hammer the bet365 football traders. We’ve got you covered.

Check the table below containing our final five contenders left in the race to be crowned best football betting sites UK. Choose the one that catches your eye and click the link to create an account. You can join in seconds using your mobile or desktop computer, and you’ll receive a free bet.

More on that shortly. For now, here are the best betting sites for football.

Why should you bet with bet365 for football

A frontrunner to be named the best football betting site, bet365 impressed our team, and those who already use this online sportsbook will understand why. A bookie with great odds, excellent markets, and in-play betting. They even offer customers the best football predictions site that's completely free to use.



Why should you bet with Betfair for football

Betfair is the home of value for sports bettors, but this UK bookmaker has a soft spot for horse racing and football, and it shows. Check the betting odds available at Betfair on the most popular football markets, including Premier League first goalscorer, Scottish Premiership handicap, and Champions League both teams to score. You'll quickly notice that Betfair is the market's best price most of the time, leaving their competition for dust.



Why should you bet with Paddy Power for football

Dublin-based online sportsbook Paddy Power boasts millions of loyal followers across Ireland and the United Kingdom, but they're also making inroads into the international market. Paddy Power is taking advantage of the newly legalised gambling in the US as it moves towards becoming a global betting superpower. That success is no surprise to those who follow Paddy Power, as their football betting market is amongst the best available. Paddy Power offers more markets than the competition, covering the most popular betting options while offering unique options.



Why should you bet with Sky Bet for football

Due to Sky Bet's close working relationship with Sky Sports and, for many years, Jeff Stelling, it's no surprise to see them on this list. If you're looking for a lively place to watch the game, Sky Bet could be the answer. The live-streaming tab is remarkable, offering live coverage of important fixtures from the UK and abroad. Make predictions on the game and gamble on the result at Sky Bet. You can then watch the fixture on an HD-quality live stream with expert commentary, in-play betting odds, and live scores.



Why should you bet with William Hill for football

While most other bookmakers concentrate on offering new customers a generous welcome bonus and impressive odds, William Hill takes a refreshingly different approach to how they treat their customers. They do offer newbies a welcome bonus free bet, and you can claim your share today, but William Hill prefers to give all customers access to generous odds more of the time. They are often the best price on the match result 1-X-2 betting, making it a great place to place your accumulators. Customers also benefit from profit-boost promotions on winning accas with four or more selections.



How to sign up with bookmakers online

OK, so now we know which five bookies made it onto our list of the best football betting sites, it’s time to learn how to register. You can join any of the firms advertised on this page using your desktop or mobile, and it takes just a few minutes to complete.

Choose which of the betting sites you'd like to join and follow the steps below or register at more than one. Joining multiple bookies gives you several welcome bonuses and increases your chances of getting the best price on your picks.

Click any link on this page to your chosen bookie. Select the join button at the head of the homepage. Complete the registration form, providing your details. Create a username and password. Add the promo code is required. Make your first deposit and gamble on football. You’ll receive a welcome bonus free bet.



What are the best features of a top football betting site

The more you understand how a bookmaker works, the greater the chance you’ll find the best fit for you and create a lasting bond. But what should you look for when seeking the best football betting sites UK fans can join today? There are many important factors to consider, and we detail some of these below.

Wide range of markets

More ways to bet means more ways to win, and each of the firms listed on this page offers customers a wide range of markets. Study a fixture, looking for stats, trends, and hints on how the game might play out. Take that information and attempt to match it with one of over 100 pre-match betting odds. Each site has great markets, but if you join all five bookies, you won’t miss a trick.

Odds boost & specials

Each of the best betting sites for football mentioned on this page offers new customers a welcome bonus free bet. But there are also several recurring deals for new and existing players, and you’ll find the best of these on the promotions tab. The most popular recurring promo on football is the odds boost, and this applies to single bets on popular selections or accumulators. Bag a winning acca, and your bookie will enhance your returns. The more picks on your bet slip, the higher the boost.

In-play betting

Gamble before kick-off or at any time during the game, thanks to in-play betting. More people are beginning to spot the potential of gambling in play as it allows them to test the mood of both managers and the referee. You get a feel for the contest in the opening exchanges, then gamble at the click of a button. In-play has revolutionised how we wager on football in the Premier League and Champions League.

Cashouts

Another fairly new addition to online gambling is cashout, and it’s available at all bookies included in this article. When you wager, a cashout amount is added to your balance, and it’ll equal your stake in the first instance. The cashout amount offered with rise and fall, depending on how well your bet performs. A successful cashout is one that gives you a profit from a bet that would otherwise be a loser. Monitor the cashout and click the button at the perfect time, giving you maximum profit with minimum risk.

Partial cashouts

An interesting angle on the cashout feature is the partial cashout, and you’ll find this at every bookie available to join on this page. Suppose you’ve backed an accumulator, and all five teams are winning with 20 minutes remaining. Should you cash out for £300 or wait and target the £750 prize? It’s a tricky one, especially as all teams are leading, but things can change fast in football. Consider cashing out some of your bet to secure a profit while allowing the rest to run.



Which bookmaker has the best withdrawal speed?

If you’ve chosen wisely and landed a profit from your online football gambling, you’ll want to get your hands on the cash quickly. Some bookies are quicker than others at transferring funds back to your bank account, and it depends on which method you use.

Withdrawals to debit cards take between one and three days, while e-wallets and crypto accounts take less than 24 hours. Always read the terms and conditions relating to a bookie’s payment options before joining. To be considered a runner in the race to be crowned best football betting site, a firm must offer instant or fast withdrawals. Check the table below for more information.

Best Bookmaker for Withdrawals Withdrawal Speed bet365 Up to 3 days Betfair Up to 3 days Paddy Power Up to 3 days Sky Bet Up to 3 days William Hill Up to 3 days



Which football betting site provides the best odds

Each of the football betting sites available on this page offer new and existing customers fantastic odds. There’s no simple answer to this question, as it often depends on the market you bet on or the competition, but if you join the five bookies advertised on this page, you’ll get the top price each time you gamble. Betfair is often the market’s top offer on Premier League games and popular markets.



Why do people bet on football?

Football is the world’s most popular sport in terms of viewing figures and bet slips. People love wagering on the top games from the most important competitions, including the Premier League, La Liga, and Serie A, as they’re fast-paced, unpredictable, and great fun. Over 100 pre-match and in-play markets mean there’s a bet to suit every game, and you can react to changes quickly when following live on TV. More than five billion people wagered on the World Cup 2022 as online gambling makes gambling possible for fans everywhere.



Which major football events are best to bet on?

Here are some of the most popular football competitions for bettors. Check the upcoming schedule for the next round of games from your chosen competition and wager using your mobile or laptop.

Premier League

The English Premier League is the biggest in the world and attracts the most bets each season. You can wager on the outright winner of the league title or play one of the specials, including a top-four finish, team to be relegated, and match betting. Each game has over 100 pre-match markets available.

Champions League

Gamble on a Champions League group stage, and you’ll enjoy a frantic evening of football. Follow several games on Tuesday and Wednesday, adding your best predictions to an accumulator and targeting a big profit. You can also look ahead and attempt to predict the Champions League winner.

World Cup

The World Cup final is the most-watched sporting event ever, and you can add a little extra spice to the occasion by betting on the winners. Predict the winner of each group, the stage of elimination for your team, or the outright champion. Each game has several exciting betting markets and specials.



How we rate the best online football betting sites

Our team spent countless hours researching, comparing, and analysing the best football betting sites before arriving at our final five. Only when we knew we knew everything important about the bookies involved did we publish our article. The result is a review you can trust. Join any bookie featured on this page or create an account at more than one.



Can you live stream football at online betting sites?

Each of the five gambling apps mentioned on this page offers customers free access to HD-quality live streams of important games. Watch and bet in-play using your desktop or mobile and enjoy expert commentary, updated scores, previews, stats, and more.