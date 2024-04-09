How to claim your £30 in Tote Cheltenham free bets

Here’s how to quickly and securely join the Tote as a new customer using your mobile or desktop computer.

Click here to register at Tote Select the New Customer button on the homepage Complete the registration form Create a username and password Deposit £10+ using a card Place a £10 bet on a sportsbook market £30 of free bet tokens will be added to your balance

How to use your Tote Cheltenham free bet

Once your free £30 Cheltenham Festival bet has been added to your balance, the process of placing your bet is quite simple.

Select the racing tab at the top of the page Look out for the Cheltenham Festival section and click there Select the race you wish to bet on Choose your selection by clicking the Tote win figure When this applies to your bet slip, click ‘use free bet’ Place bet and wait for your selection to run

Why bet with Tote on Cheltenham?

Tote boasts a user-friendly app and website, ensuring both new and existing customers have easy access when browsing the betting markets. This allows for a quick and easy process before the action begins.

The in-play feature allows customers to keep up with the action as it unfolds. It enables those who have placed a bet to stay involved with the action as it happens, with the choice of betting on the go.

The variety of different features and markets gives customers a proper insight as to where their bets should be placed. The Tote provides a huge number of unique ways for customers to win a profit.

As mentioned above, new customers will receive a generous welcome bonus when signing up to the Tote, and the process is quite simple to do.

How to place a bet for Cheltenham with Tote

Betting on any race through the Tote for Cheltenham is a simple process, meaning customers should have no issues when placing their bets.

After clicking the horse racing section, browse to which race at Cheltenham you wish to bet on Choose your selection by clicking the Totewin figure next to a horse’s name When the betslip appears, enter your stake and then press place bet

Key features of the Tote Cheltenham free bet

This promotional offer is limited to one per customer. In the event of a customer opening more than one account to claim multiple registration offers, or claiming an offer on duplicate accounts, the Tote reserve the right to suspend and close any duplicate accounts and make void any bets placed. Tote Credit for racing and exotics is subject to a seven-day expiry from the date that it is credited to your account, and can neither be withdrawn, exchanged nor substituted for cash, whether in part or in full.

Tote Cheltenham free bet: full terms and conditions

You must read the terms and conditions before registering an account and accepting the welcome bonus. Below are some of the points to remember when creating an account.

New UK & ROI customers only

Minimum deposit and bet £10

£30 Tote Credit will be added to your balance

Tote credit cannot be withdrawn, exchanged or substituted

Tote credit expires after 7 days

Qualifying bet is the first racing pool bet added to the betslip

Ten to follow, virtual and football bets do not qualify

Totewin will be the qualifying bet when a Totewin and a Toteplace bet are struck at the same time

18+, begambleaware.org

Do you require a Tote free bet to bet at Cheltenham?

Existing customers on the Tote do not need a free bet to bet during Cheltenham. The £30 free bet offer is only available to new customers, but those already with accounts can bet on the different variety of betting markets.

Can I watch the Cheltenham Festival on Tote?

All registered members can watch live horse racing from the Cheltenham Festival through the bookmaker’s live streaming feature. Watch the race from home or catch the coverage on the move using your mobile.

Remember to gamble responsibly

Gambling can be an enjoyable and exciting form of entertainment, but it can also be a serious risk if not done responsibly. It is important to understand the risks associated with gambling and to take steps to minimise them. You can always call the National Gambling Helpline on 0808 8020 133 or visit www.gamstop.co.uk if you need extra help or advice.

