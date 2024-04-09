How to claim your £20 in Betfair Cheltenham free bets

The process of claiming your £20 could not be more simple. Follow these step-by-step moves to join Betfair and spend your Cheltenham free bets.

Click the Join Now button on the homepage Complete the registration form, providing your details, and verify your number by SMS Create a username and password Deposit £5 using a card Bet on a sportsbook market with odds of 1/2 or greater £20 worth of free bet tokens will be added to your balance

How to use your Betfair Cheltenham free bet

Once your free Cheltenham bet offer is credited into your account, the process of placing a bet is simple and easy to follow.

Click the horse racing tab at the top Select the future racing headline, which then brings up each race across the four days of Cheltenham Click the race you wish to bet on, followed by your selection when selecting the odds When your bet slip is visible, the option of using free bets should be selected Click place bet and enjoy the action

Why bet with Betfair on Cheltenham?

Betfair offers competitive prices for each race of the Cheltenham Festival and it is why the firm is recognised as one of the leading bookmakers in the UK. New customers can click here.

The mobile app is straightforward to navigate for first-time users and allows customers to browse the variety of markets available.

Having a different number of specials, including odds boosts, allows customers to have some fun when betting on races, with the firm offering some of the best odds when it comes to the action.

Betfair offers extra places in some of its markets, allowing customers to have a better chance of being successful if backing horses to finish each-way.

How to sign up for a Betfair Cheltenham free bet

The Cheltenham free bet offer is only available to new customers, who can join Betfair by clicking here. Once that is done, the process of acquiring the free bet is simple.

It is important to use the promo code ZBHC01 when joining the firm as the free bet offer will only be valid once that has been used. The bet credit will be issued to your account once your initial bet of £5 has been settled.

How to place a bet for Cheltenham with Betfair

It is straightforward when wanting to place a bet with Betfair for the Cheltenham Festival and one of the reason the bookmaker does so well with both new and existing customers.

Ensure you have joined as a new customer of logged in as an existing one Select the horse racing tab and then future races Click on the race you wish to bet on, followed by your selection Your selection will appear in the bet slip and then you can either use your free Cheltenham Festival bet or funds in your account Click place bet and enjoy watching the race unfold

Key features of the Betfair Cheltenham free bet

Although the process of securing your free Cheltenham bet is simple, it is important to follow the step-by-step guide to ensure you don’t go wrong. Only once you have used the promo code [ZBHC01] will you be eligible for a free bet offer as a new customer. The £20 Sportsbook free bet will be awarded after the initial qualifying bet has settled and that bet is only valid for 30 days after it was rewarded.

Betfair Cheltenham free bet: full terms and conditions

Can you take part?

You can only take part in this offer if you are not an existing or a previous Betfair account holder.

This offer is available to accounts registered in United Kingdom, Rep of Ireland

What do I need to do?

Open a new account using promo code ZHRD58.

Verify your number by SMS.

Deposit a minimum of £5 using a Debit card or Apple Pay.

Place a minimum £5 bet on the Betfair Sportsbook on any Cheltenham race.

any Cheltenham race. Min odds EVS (2.0).

Qualifying bet needs to settle before 16:10GMT Friday, 15th March.

What can I win?

The £20 Sportsbook free bet will be awarded after the qualifying bet has settled.

Free bets available on Cheltenham races or Champions League matches (12th-13th March) multiples only.

What else do I need to know?

Unmatched, unsettled or voided bets will not count towards this promotion.

Excludes ‘same market’ bets placed on the Sportsbook.

Free bet stakes are not returned with winnings.

Bets placed using free bets as the stake (in full or in part) will not qualify.

Bets placed on SP (starting price) odds will not qualify.

Each of the Lucky 15 bets to have min. odds of 2.0

The overall Lucky 15 stake/amount to be at least £10

You’ll be able to see details of your free bets in the ‘My Bonuses’ tab which can be accessed at the top of the website.

If we find that you have taken part in this promotion using a duplicate account or that you have used more than one account to participate, we reserve the right to withhold your free bets and any winnings earned on the duplicate account.

Cashed Out or Partially Cashed out bets are excluded from the promotion.

To complete Phone Verification you must have a device capable of receiving an SMS.

Do you require a Betfair free bet to bet at Cheltenham?

It is important to be aware that you do not require a free bet offer if you wish to bet on the Cheltenham Festival. Only new users can claim the free bet, whilst either new or existing customers can play at that Bookmaker without a free bet.

New customers can receive their £20 free bet by clicking here.

Can I watch the Cheltenham Festival on Betfair?

Betfair will again be showing live races at Cheltenham on their app and website, but customers will need to be logged in to watch the stream. Although a minimum bet of 50p will need to be placed for the race to be viewed, this is major benefit to customers who may not have access to other platforms.

Remember to gamble responsibly

Gambling can be an enjoyable and exciting form of entertainment, but it can also be a serious risk if not done responsibly. It is important to understand the risks associated with gambling and to take steps to minimise them. You can always call the National Gambling Helpline on 0808 8020 133 or visit www.gamstop.co.uk if you need extra help or advice.

Commercial notice: This article contains affiliate links. Offers are handpicked and come from operators that our experts have first-hand experience of. Opening an account via one of these links will earn revenue for the Racing Post, which will be used to continue producing our award-winning coverage of horseracing.