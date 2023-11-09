Top 8 horse racing betting sites

Our team wastes no time in revealing the best horse racing betting sites, helping to speed up the process. I want you to spend less time learning about the bookies and more time enjoying the horse racing free bets. I’ve narrowed our list down to the best five gambling apps for betting on Horse Racing, and these firms stand head and shoulders above the competition. Choose your favourite bookie from the list below and click the link to claim your welcome bonus free bet.



bet365 ranks top for horse racing

The first bookie on our list is bet365, and they are the main attraction. This UK-based online gambling app offers live-streaming of more races than the competition, allowing customers to wager and watch, cheering on their predictions. This sportsbook has everything you need to enjoy horse racing gambling, including the best horse racing betting prediction site. Enjoy bet365 horse racing on your mobile or laptop.

Betfair offer Best Odds on Horse Racing

If you’re looking for a bookie with the best odds, Betfair is your pick. This UK gambling giant offers customers a sportsbook site and exchange, meaning you’ll always have access to the best odds and gambling markets. Wager on a selection using the sportsbook to get great odds, or move to the exchange and lay a team for a chance to win big. Learn how to use both sections of the Betfair gambling business.

Live streaming with Paddy Power for horse racing

Everyone with even a passing interest in horse racing betting knows Paddy Power as they are a global gambling sensation. The Paddy Power horse racing traders like to have fun when covering UK and Irish racing, offering the best markets and some unique options. More ways to bet means more ways to win, and you can wager on the race winner, winning distance, each way, winning jockeys, and more. There’s something for everyone.

The best welcome bonus for horse racing with Sky Bet

The welcome bonus given by Sky Bet to new customers wagering on horse racing is special and well worth collecting. All new players who create an account with Sky Bet by clicking any link on this page receive a welcome bonus free bet. You can use these tokens to wager on any upcoming UK and Irish race or the best of the international circuit. Read the terms and conditions to ensure you fully understand the promotion.

Great odds with William Hill for horse racing

William Hill is one of the best UK horse racing betting sites, as it gives customers great odds. Check any betting odds comparison app for early prices on today’s racing, and you’ll notice William Hill is better than the competition. Look ahead to the year’s most important fixtures, including the Grand National and Cheltenham Gold Cup, and William Hill’s antepost betting odds are second to none.

User-friendly platform with Coral for horse racing

Coral stands out for horse racing enthusiasts with its enticing blend of competitive odds and a user-friendly platform, ensuring a seamless betting experience. The variety of betting options, coupled with live streaming and in-play features, adds an extra thrill to the race. Don’t miss out on their frequent promotions and bonuses, making Coral a top choice for those seeking excitement and value in horse racing betting.

Competitive odds with Ladbrokes for horse racing

Ladbrokes excels in horse racing betting, offering a comprehensive range of markets and consistently competitive odds. With a reputation for reliability and a user-friendly interface, Ladbrokes provides a seamless and enjoyable betting experience for both novices and seasoned punters. Take advantage of their exclusive promotions and live streaming options to elevate your horse racing bets with Ladbrokes.

Why you should bet with Tote for horse racing

Choosing the Tote for horse racing adds a unique dimension to your betting experience, as it operates differently with pool betting, allowing you to share in the excitement of collective wins. The Tote’s commitment to supporting the racing industry sets it apart, ensuring a symbiotic relationship between betting and the sport itself. Explore the camaraderie and dynamic odds at the Tote for an engaging and community-driven horse racing betting venture.

How to sign up with bookmaker online

Joining one of the best horse racing betting sites UK is quick, easy, and secure. You can register an account, claim the welcome bonus free bet, and start gambling on horse racing at the touch of a button using your mobile or home computer. Follow the simple steps listed below to join any bookie listed on this page in just a few minutes. Deposit funds and wager to release the new customer promotion.

Click any link on this page to the best betting sites for horse racing. Select the join button at the top of the homepage. Complete the registration form, adding your name, age, and email. Create a username and password. Add the promo code if required. Deposit funds and wager on horse racing. Get a welcome bonus free bet.

What are the best features of a top horse racing betting site?

When looking for the best horse racing betting site, there are a few things I consider. The most obvious attraction is the welcome bonus free bet, but that isn’t the most important. Don’t get sucked in by the promise of a free bet, as you must know what lies behind the curtain. Are there enough races and markets to bet on, and how good is the site? Keep reading as I advise some important features of an app other than the horse racing free bets given to new arrivals.

Wide range of markets

The more markets available to bet on, the better for customers. You want to see plenty of options on each race but also the antepost betting with odds and markets on upcoming events, like the Grand National or Kentucky Derby. More ways to bet means more ways to win. Each bookie on this page has you covered.

Odds boosts and specials

The best bookies offer all new customers a welcome bonus free bet, but they don’t neglect their existing customers. Those who have proven themselves loyal to the brand. Click the promotions page of any firm mentioned in this review, and you’ll see many promos and specials, including odds boosts and cashback.

In-play betting

In-play betting is available in most sports, but it’s rare in horse racing. You won’t find too many sportsbooks quick enough to offer in-play racing betting, especially on the short to medium-length races. The longer races, like Hunter Chases, are easier to cover in play. Bet at the Betfair exchange for more in-play gambling opportunities.

Cashouts

The ability to cash out your bets has changed how I gamble on horse racing, especially accumulators. Wager on several horses from different races and add them to an accumulator or popular multiple, like a Lucky 15. A cashout amount is added to your bet and will grow with every winner. Cash out your bet at the right time to get the maximum profit for the minimum risk.

Partial cashouts

Another exciting alternative is partial cash out. This option allows you to cash out some of your winnings, claiming a guaranteed profit while letting the rest of the bet run. If you can’t decide whether to cash out or hold your nerve, this option makes it simple. Ensure a healthy profit from your bet while you remain in the running for a sizable bonus.

Which bookmaker has the best withdrawal speed

If you’ve followed the best horse racing betting prediction site or your selections and landed a winner, you’ll likely want to get your hands on the cash quickly. All deposits are instant, but withdrawal speed varies depending on your bookie and the method chosen. The best horse racing betting sites aim to pay your winnings quickly. Check the table below for more information on payout speeds.

Best Bookmaker for Withdrawals Withdrawal Speed bet365 Up to 3 days Betfair Up to 3 days Paddy Power Up to 3 days Sky Bet Up to 3 days William Hill Up to 3 days Coral Up to 3 days Ladbrokes Up to 3 days Tote Up to 3 days

Which horse racing betting site provides the best odds

The best horse racing betting sites UK fans can join today offer competition-beating odds, but which firm is the most generous? There’s no simple answer to that question, and it depends on which race and market you’re betting on. But you will receive excellent odds at any firm mentioned on this page.

Each firm offers top prices on the races and markets you love the most. Choose from our list of the best betting sites for horse racing, and you can be sure of great value each time you wager. The differences in prices may seem small, but they add up over the course of a season and could bring you into profit.

Why do people bet on horse racing?

Horse racing betting is ancient, and predates legalised gambling in the UK by many years. But why do people wager on horse racing, and why is it important to find the best horse racing betting site?

UK and Irish horse racing is unpredictable, great fun, and easy to watch, with races on TV and the best live-streaming apps. With multiple races every hour from the afternoon to evening, an exciting horse race bet is always possible and always great fun. You must ensure you get the most generous odds each time you wager, and checking a betting comparison app shows the five bookies on this page have you covered.

Which major horse racing events are best to bet on?

The UK and Irish racing schedule is available almost every day of the year, with several races on the calendar. Gamble on racing from the top tracks, including Ayr, Kempton, and Ffos Las, or target the biggest events, including weekend horse racing and major festivals. Here are some important fixtures to look out for this year.

Cheltenham Festival

The action from Prestbury Park attracts a global audience as the biggest names from UK racing take on the top talent from Irish racing. Four days of top-quality horse racing provides followers with several Group 1 and Group 2 events with plenty of betting value and specials. The Cheltenham Festival is a major attraction.

Grand National

The Grand National is the biggest event of the year on the UK horse racing calendar. Aintree provides the backdrop for the country’s richest and most famous steeplechase run over a marathon distance and several challenging hurdles. Get great prices on the race that attracts a global audience and the once-a-year bettors.

Royal Ascot

Royal Ascot is remarkable, and it’s the jewel in the crown of British horse racing. It attracts thousands of visitors each year, with millions more worldwide watching the racing live on TV. From the thoroughbred horses to the most fearless jockeys, the Royal Family, and the best dressed on ladies’ day, lots is going on at Ascot.

How I rate the best online horse racing betting sites

You now know our five best horse racing betting sites, but let’s explain how I arrived at our decision. Our team studied the market in detail, finding the bookies with the best horse racing odds, the most markets, live-streaming, excellent customer services, and quickfire banking. To appear on our list of the best horse racing betting sites UK, a bookie had to excel in each department, and that’s what the five did.

Can you live stream horse racing on online betting sites?

Each bookmaker mentioned on this page offers both new and existing customers free access to a professional live stream. Watch the biggest and best races of the day at home on your laptop or on the move using your desktop computer. It’s HD-quality with expert commentary, betting odds, results, Racing Post predictions, stats, and more. Everything you need to enjoy the show.