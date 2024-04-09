Existing Customer Betting Offers 2024

It’s not only new customers who can benefit from free bets. Some bookmakers offer existing customers similar offers in order to retain their business. You can find a host of different existing customer free bets from the ‘promotions’ section of your favourite bookmaker, or simply check out the list of offers on this page. We’ve compiled the very best existing customer betting offers available so you can continue to benefit from your favourite bookmakers.

Free bets are not always easy to come by for existing customers, but there are bookmakers out there that offer these treats regularly and we are here to give you trusted information about the best betting offers for existing customers available right now.

What is an existing customer offer?

An existing customer betting offer is a promotion or an incentive offered by a bookmaker for their existing customers, rather than new just customers. These offers can come in various forms, such as free bets, or loyalty rewards.

Existing customer offers are designed to encourage customers to continue betting with the bookmaker rather than switching. These offers can be tailored to suit the interests and betting patterns of individual customers, based on their past betting history. Existing customers can vary in their terms and conditions and may be available for a limited time or on specific events or markets such as Cheltenham, Grand National and Royal Ascot. To take advantage of the existing customer betting offers, customers may need to meet certain requirements such as placing a minimum bet or making a deposit.

Betting offers for existing customers April 2024: bookmaker breakdown

William Hill existing customer offers:

William Hill, one of the most reputable bookmaker companies, definitely up there in the industry when it comes to top bookmakers existing customer offers. With William Hill having an accumulator offer it boosts all offers when it comes to different sports. Known for its horse racing existing customer offers.



Paddy Power existing customer offers:



Paddy’s Rewards club has an innovative and flexible loyalty scheme for existing customers. Free bets offers for existing customers on sports events make it worthwhile coming back to Paddy Power, whilst the Power Ups are great for boosting single bets and not to mention the free-to-play game.

Bet365 existing customer offers:

Bet365 existing customer offers: Bet365 is a popular bookmaker with exceptional existing customer offers, as you would expect, Its best offer for existing customers right now is the 2 Goals Ahead Early Payout Offer, where it will pay out single bets if your team go two goals ahead.



Coral existing customer offers:

Coral’s existing customer offers have Acca+. In terms of free bets, it offers many existing customers who place three £5 single in-play bets a £5 free bet. Coral also also has the usual existing customer offers in terms of extra-places.

Tote existing customer offers:

Tote is a very reputable bookmaker with many existing bookmaker offers. The best one of April 2024 is Free £1 Placepot on Any Saturday Meeting, just opt-in to claim the existing customer offer!

Best free bets for existing customers

Everyone loves a free bet, and if you can score them without having to sign up with a new bookmaker it’s even sweeter. You can find the best existing customer offers on this page, including loyalty clubs, refer a friend schemes and bet to get promotions.

The very best free bets for existing customers can be found around the major events such as the FIFA World Cup or the Cheltenham Festival as bookmakers compete for your business.

So be sure to check back around major events for the very best offers, including football and horse racing free bets

Types of existing customer betting offers

There are a number of different existing customer offers available, and these differ from bookmaker to bookmaker. However, existing customer betting offers will typically fall into one of three categories; Loyalty Schemes, Bet-To-Get and Refer A Friend.

Loyalty schemes

Some bookmakers such as Sky Bet and Paddy Power offer loyalty schemes, or ‘bet clubs’, to encourage their customers to bet exclusively with them instead of using another bookmaker. The loyalty scheme offers users a free bet once they meet a wagering requirement in any given week. For example, if you bet £30 from Monday to Sunday, you’ll be credited with a choice of reward the following week. These loyalty schemes are based on the amount of betting activity or the length of time the customer has been with the bookmaker.

Bet To Get Promotions

The most common existing customer offer is a bet to get promotion. This is fairly simple in principle, where a user must bet a certain amount to receive a free bet. For example, users may be able to get a £5 free bet to place in-play on a football match, if they have wagered £10 pre-match. These offers change from week to week, but it’s a great way for existing customers to score some extra free bets. These are popular amongst Betfair and Sky Bet customers.

Refer A Friend

These are less popular in sports betting than other industries, but yes with some bookmakers such as Paddy Power and Betfair you can be rewarded for referring another customer. You’ll likely have to provide a link or sign-up code to ensure the reward is credited to you but look out for referral bonuses with select bookmakers.

Other existing customer offers

There are a range of other unique offers available to users. For example Ladbrokes offer best odds guaranteed on all racing from xam on the day of the race, and William Hill offer customers , whilst bet365 offer their customers Extra Places on select races each week.

An in-depth look at the best betting offers for existing customers

Betting offers for existing customers can be a great way to increase your chances of winning and maximising your betting experience. These promotions can include Free Bets, Cashback, Loyalty Programs, Price Boost, and In Play offers. It’s always important to check terms and conditions of each offer to ensure that you’re eligible and understand wagering requirements.

How To Claim Existing Customer Free Bets

Register and log into your bookmaker

Navigate to your available rewards, this is usually found within the ‘your account’ section or similar

This is where all free bets end up once you’ve fulfilled all requirements to get them.

Simply click the button that allows you to claim it and now it’s ready to be used.

You can also find the ‘promotions’ page for your select bookmaker, which will list all available existing customer betting offers and simply follow the instructions to claim.

Things to look out for with free bets for existing customers

When it comes to Free Bets for Existing Customers, there are a few things to look out for to ensure that you are getting the best value and avoiding any potential pitfalls:

Eligibility: Check if you are eligible for the existing customer offer. Some offers may only be available to customers who meet a certain criteria, such as placing a minimum number of bets or making a deposit within a specified time frame. Expiry Date/Validity Period: Make sure you know when the existing customer offer expires and use it before it becomes invalid. Some free bets for existing customers may have a shorter expiry date than those offered to new customers. Wagering Requirements: Check if there are any wagering requirements attached to the free bet. This means you may need to place additional bets before being able to withdraw any winnings. Minimum Odds: Check the minimum odds required for the free bet to be valid. Make sure the odds are reasonable and not too restrictive. Reputation: Be sure to look for a reputable bookmaker with a good track record for honouring existing customer offers. Stake Not Returned: Some existing customer free bets may only pay out the winnings and not include the stake, so be sure to read the terms and conditions carefully.

How to use your existing customer offer

The specific steps to use your existing customer betting offer will depend on the terms and conditions of the offer and the betting site or platform you’re using. However, here are some general guidelines that may help:

Read the terms and condition of the offer carefully to fully understand its eligibility criteria, expiry date and any other conditions that may apply.

Login to your existing betting account and navigate to the section where your offers and promotions are listed. If you have received the offer via email or SMS, make sure to follow the instructions provided.

Once you have claimed the offer, you can place a qualifying bet to redeem it. Make sure to check any minimum odds and other requirements before placing your bet.

Once you have gone through the process and requirements of the existing customer offer the free bets should get credited to your account within the specified timeframe.

After that you can use the existing customer bonus, following any restrictions mentioned in the offer.

Existing Customer Offers Terms and Conditions



The terms and conditions of existing customer betting offers can vary depending on the bookmaker or betting site, as well as the specific offer being made. However, here are some common terms and conditions that you may encounter:

Qualifying Bet: Some offers may require you to place a qualifying bet in order to receive the bonus. The qualifying bet may need to be placed on a specific event, and there may be minimum odds or stake requirements.

Bonus Amount: The bonus amount may be a fixed amount or a percentage of your qualifying bet. It may also be capped at a certain amount.

Bet Type Restrictions: Some offers may only be available for certain types of bets, such as single bets or accumulator bets.

It is important to always read the terms and conditions of any existing customer betting offer carefully before you opt-in, to ensure that you understand the requirements and any restrictions that may apply.