Best Betting Sites 2024

Which are the best betting sites in the UK?

The following are the leading betting sites in the UK, categorised by various popular sections:



Top UK Betting Sites Best Betting Site for In-Play Betting Betfair Best Betting Site for Free Bets bet365 Best Betting Site for Frequent Promotions Paddy Power Best Betting Site for Offers William Hill



The Best Betting Sites By Category



Horse Racing: Paddy Power



Paddy Power stands out as the top choice for horse racing free bets due to its generous and diverse range of promotions and offers tailored specifically for horse racing enthusiasts. With competitive odds, money-back specials, and enhanced place terms, Paddy Power consistently delivers value to its customers. Additionally, their “Non-Runner Money Back” policy ensures bettors receive refunds when their selected horse doesn’t race. This commitment to the sport, combined with user-friendly platforms and a reputation for transparency, makes Paddy Power the preferred destination for those seeking the best horse racing free bet opportunities. Here you can find our best horse racing betting sites

Football: Sky Bet

Best betting site for football at present is Sky Bet this is due to its user-friendly interface, competitive odds, and a wide range of this specific sports markets that cater to both casual bettors and seasoned punters alike. Additionally, Sky Bet offers enticing promotions, football free bets, live in-play betting, and a dedicated mobile app, ensuring that football enthusiasts can enjoy a seamless and thrilling betting experience. Here you can find our best football betting sites

Tennis: bet365

Bet365 shines as the ideal choice for tennis free bets, primarily due to its extensive coverage of tennis events, encompassing major tournaments, from Grand Slams to lesser-known competitions. Their in-play betting options, live streaming, and competitive odds on tennis matches offer a comprehensive and engaging experience for tennis enthusiasts. Moreover, Bet365’s frequent promotions, including their “Tennis Accumulator Bonus,” provide attractive opportunities for free bets, enhancing the value for tennis bettors and solidifying Bet365’s position as a top destination for tennis wagering.

Basketball: Tote

Tote stands out as the premier choice for basketball free bets due to its comprehensive coverage of basketball events, encompassing NBA, NCAA, and international competitions, providing a diverse range of opportunities for basketball enthusiasts. Their competitive odds, live betting options, and in-depth statistics ensure an immersive and informed betting experience. Tote’s frequent promotions, such as “In-Play Free Bets” on basketball games, enhance the value for basketball bettors and make Tote the go-to platform for those seeking the best basketball free bet opportunities.

Darts: Betfair

Betfair, a leading online betting platform, consistently offers exciting promotions and opportunities for darts enthusiasts. Whether you’re a seasoned professional or a casual fan, Betfair provides a range of special offers to enhance your darts betting experience. These offers can include enhanced odds, free bets, cashback deals, and exclusive bonuses tied to major darts tournaments

Tennis: William Hill

William Hill, a reputable name in the world of sports betting, offers a wide array of promotions and incentives tailored to tennis enthusiasts. Whether you’re a fan of Grand Slam events or follow the ATP and WTA tours closely, William Hill’s tennis offers provide an extra layer of excitement to the game. These promotions often include enhanced odds, free bets, and exclusive bonuses for major tournaments like Wimbledon, the US Open, or the Australian Open. Here you can find our best tennis betting sites

Boxing: Coral

Coral, a prominent bookmaker, has a strong track record of providing enticing offers and promotions for boxing enthusiasts. Whether you’re a fan of heavyweight showdowns or eagerly follow the latest matchups, Coral’s boxing promotions add an extra layer of excitement to the sport. Their offers often include enhanced odds for major fights, free bets, and special bonuses tied to marquee events like title bouts or highly-anticipated rematches. Here you can find our best boxing betting sites

Cricket: Ladbrokes

Ladbrokes, a renowned name in the world of sports betting, extends its commitment to cricket enthusiasts through a range of exciting promotions and offers. Whether you’re a devoted follower of Test matches or a T20 cricket fan, Ladbrokes provides special deals that enhance the thrill of the game. These offers may include enhanced odds for major cricket tournaments such as the ICC Cricket World Cup or the Ashes series, as well as free bets and exclusive bonuses tied to high-profile matches and leagues.



How we choose the best betting sites



Choosing the best online betting sites requires careful consideration of several key factors to ensure a safe, enjoyable, and potentially profitable betting experience. Here are the criteria and steps you can follow to select the right online betting site:

Licensing and Regulation Verify that the betting site holds a valid gambling licence from a reputable regulatory authority. Common regulatory bodies include the UK Gambling Commission, Malta Gaming Authority, and Gibraltar Gambling Commission. A licensed bookmaker is more likely to adhere to fair and transparent practices. Reputation and Reviews Research the betting sites reputation by reading online reviews, checking user feedback, and consulting sports betting forums. Look for positive reviews and a history of prompt payouts. Security and Privacy Ensure the bookmaker uses encryption and secure technologies to protect your personal and financial information. Look for SSL encryption and other security measures. Range of Sports and Markets Assess the variety of sports and betting markets offered. The best betting site provides a wide selection of sports, events, and betting options to cater to different interests. Competitive Odds Compare the odds offered by the betting site with those from other reputable bookmakers. Competitive odds can make a significant difference in long-term profitability. Bonuses and Promotions Evaluate the bookmaker’s welcome bonuses, promotions, and ongoing offers. However, be mindful of the terms and conditions, including wagering requirements and expiry dates. User-Friendly Interface Check the usability of the website or mobile app. A user-friendly interface with easy navigation, quick bet placement, and clear information is essential for a smooth betting experience. Mobile Betting Ensure the bookmaker offers a mobile-responsive website or dedicated mobile apps for betting on the go. Mobile compatibility is crucial for convenience. Payment Methods Review the available deposit and withdrawal methods. Choose a bookmaker that supports your preferred payment options, and check for any associated fees. Customer Support Seek out betting platforms that offer excellent customer assistance, preferably through round-the-clock Live Chat, to address your questions and effectively resolve any concerns you may have. Responsible Gambling Tools Confirm that the bookmaker offers responsible gambling tools, such as deposit limits, self-exclusion, and links to problem gambling resources. Withdrawal Policies Read the bookmaker’s withdrawal policies carefully. Understand the timeframes for withdrawals and any associated fees.

Remember that there is no one-size-fits-all answer, as the “best” bookmaker can vary depending on individual preferences and betting strategies. It’s essential to conduct thorough research and choose a bookmaker that aligns with your specific needs and priorities while prioritising safety and integrity.





How we rate the best betting sites

Below find a list of how Racing Post rates the different bookmaker betting sites

Betting Site Racing Post Rating Bet365 4.8/5 William Hill 4.8/5 Paddy Power 4.75/5 Sky Bet 4.75/5 Betfair 4.7/5



How do online betting sites work?

Online bookmakers operate as platforms where individuals can place bets on various sporting events and other events with uncertain outcomes. Here’s a general overview of how the best betting sites work:

Registration: To use an online betting site, users typically need to create an account by providing personal information such as their name, email address, and sometimes identity verification documents to comply with legal requirements.

Deposits: After registering, users can deposit money into their betting accounts. Online betting sites offer various deposit methods, including credit/debit cards, bank transfers, e-wallets, and cryptocurrencies.

Sports and Events Selection: Some online betting sites provide a wide range of sports and events for users to bet on. Popular options include horse racing, tennis, basketball, and more. Some betting sites also offer non-sports events like political elections and entertainment awards.

Betting Markets: Within each sport or event, bookmakers offer different betting markets. These markets can include traditional bets like the outcome of a game (e.g., team A wins, team B wins, or a draw) and various proposition bets (e.g., total goals scored, player to score first, etc.).

Odds: Betting sites set odds for each betting market based on their assessment of the likely outcome and their desired profit margin. Odds represent the potential payout if a bet is successful.

Placing Bets: Users select their desired bets, enter the stake amount, and confirm the bet. The bet amount is deducted from their betting account balance.

Live Betting: Many online betting sites offer live betting, allowing users to place bets on ongoing events. Odds and available bets may change in real-time as the event progresses.

Results and Payouts: When an event concludes, betting sites determine the outcomes of bets and calculate payouts based on the odds and stake amount. Winnings are credited to the user’s betting account.

It’s important for users to choose reputable and licensed online bookmakers to ensure fair play, secure transactions, and protection of personal information. Additionally, users should be aware of the risks associated with gambling and bet responsibly, only wagering what they can afford to lose.