Best Grand National Free Bets and Betting Offers 2024

Get the latest and best Grand National Free Bets and Betting offers from the top UK online bookmakers in 2024. At Racing Post our experts have created a curated list of the best Grand National betting offers new and existing customers can make use of ahead of this year’s Aintree Festival.

Grand National Free Bets

The best online bookmakers typically offer generous and enticing free bet offers for the Grand National Festival and 2024 is no different. Stay in the know and maximise your betting potential by exploring exclusive promotions from the key players this year.

Bookmaker Grand National Offer Link bet365 Bet £10 get £30 in Free Bets 🔥 Claim Now Betfair Get £5 In Free Bets 🔥 Claim Now Paddy Power Get £5 In Free Bets When You Place A £10 Bet 🔥 Claim Now Sky Bet £30 In Free Bets When You Place Any Bet 🔥 Claim Now William Hill Bet £10 Get £10 In Free Bets 🔥 Claim Now Coral Get 6 places Each Way on the Grand National 🔥 Claim Now Ladbrokes Get 5 places Each Way on the Grand National 🔥 Claim Now Tote Get up to £10 in Free Bets if your first bet loses Claim Now

What is a Grand National free bet?

A Grand National free bet is a promotional offer provided by bookmakers leading up to, and during the Grand National Festival for example, claiming your £30 in free bets. It is also whereby new customers can get other bonuses when registering for an account. Bookmakers often have special free bets offers for major events such as the Grand National, if your planning to bet on the Aintree festival and are eligible for these offers they are certainly worth claiming.

How does a Grand National free bet work?

A Grand National free bet works by allowing bettors to place a bet on a Grand National Festival race. Bookmakers offer these promotional bets as an incentive to attract or reward customers. Typically, to redeem a Grand National free bet, users need to meet certain criteria, such as making a qualifying deposit or placing a specific type of bet. If the free bet is successful, the winnings are usually paid out in real money, with the initial free bet amount excluded.

For Example: A £10 Free Bet on Corach Rambler to win the Aintree Grand National at odds of 8/1 would return £80 in withdrawable cash if he were to win, that would be £90 (stake included) if it were a real money bet.





Top Grand National sign-up offers and new customer offers

Grand National sign-up offers and new customer offers are promotions provided by bookmakers to bettors who are creating an account for the first time. These incentives often include perks such as Grand National free bets, Grand National new customer enhanced odds, or deposit bonuses specifically tailored for the Grand National Festival.

To be eligible of these offers, new customers typically need to register with the bookmaker, meet specific criteria, and adhere to terms and conditions outlined by the operator. These promotions aim to provide an introduction to Grand National betting for newcomers, adding excitement and value but without the risk.

Below we have compiled the top Grand National betting offers for you. Whether you’re a seasoned punter or a newcomer looking for the best free bets ahead of the Grand National, find the top Grand National new customer betting offers listed below:

Bookmaker Grand National Offer Link bet365 Bet £10 get £30 in Free Bets 🔥 Claim Now Betfair Get £5 In Free Bets 🔥 Claim Now Paddy Power Get £5 In Free Bets When You Place A £10 Bet 🔥 Claim Now Sky Bet £30 In Free Bets When You Place Any Bet 🔥 Claim Now William Hill Bet £10 Get £10 In Free Bets 🔥 Claim Now Coral Get 6 places Each Way on the Grand National 🔥 Claim Now Ladbrokes Get 5 places Each Way on the Grand National 🔥 Claim Now Tote Get up to £10 in Free Bets if your first bet loses Claim Now

Different Types of Grand National Free Bets:

There are various types of Grand National free bets typically offered by bookmakers, each with its unique characteristics. The most common types include:

Matched Free Bets: The bookmaker matches the initial deposit or qualifying bet with a free bet of the same value.

No Deposit Free Bets: Punters receive free bets without having to make an initial deposit, providing a risk-free opportunity.

Risk-Free Bets: If the first bet placed loses, the bookmaker refunds the stake in the form of a free bet up to a certain amount.

Enhanced Odds Offers: Bookmakers boost the odds on specific horses or events, providing a higher return in winnings. These are usually capped as a smaller max bet stake such as £1 or £5.

Deposit Bonuses: Instead of free bets, bookmakers offer a bonus amount based on the initial deposit, which can be used for Grand National betting.

Money Back Specials: If a specific outcome occurs (e.g., horse finishing second), the bookmaker refunds the stake as a free bet.

Understanding the terms and conditions associated with each type is crucial in maximising the benefits of the Grand National free bets on offer.

What can you use your Grand National free bets on?

The usage of Grand National free bets is typically specified by the bookmaker offering the promotion and is subject to certain terms and conditions. However, in general, Grand National free bets can be used on a variety of betting markets related to the Aintree Festival. These may include:

Grand National Races: Free bets can be applied to bets on any of the 28 races during the Grand National Festival.

Ante-Post Betting: Some bookmakers allow free bets for ante-post betting, where you can bet on the Grand National race well in advance.

Specific Events, Races, or Days: Free bets might be designated for use on particular days or races within the Grand National Festival.

It’s crucial to carefully read the terms and conditions of each Grand National free bet offer to understand any restrictions on usage. Some free bets may have specific requirements or limitations, so bettors should be aware of these details to make the most of the promotional offer.

Can you withdraw Grand National Free Bets?

Grand National free bets cannot be directly withdrawn as cash. They are provided by bookmakers as promotional credits to be used for betting purposes. However, any winnings generated from the use of Grand National betting offers are usually withdrawable as real cash, subject to certain terms and conditions.

It’s crucial for bettors to carefully review the terms and conditions associated with Grand National free bets to understand the specific rules regarding withdrawals and to ensure compliance with any requirements set by the bookmaker.

How to use your Grand National Festival Free Bets

Using your Grand National Festival free bets is a straightforward process, but it’s important to follow the guidelines provided by the bookmaker offering the promotion. Here’s a general step-by-step guide:

Qualification: Once you have registered through a promotional link, such as those found on this page, ensure you meet the qualifying criteria outlined by the bookmaker to qualify for the Grand National free bets. This may include making a qualifying deposit, placing a specific bet, or entering a promotional code. We strongly recommend to check all the offer requirements to be sure you are eligible. Receiving the Grand National Free Bets: Once you’ve met the requirements, the bookmaker will credit your account with the Grand National free bets. This credit may be in the form of a specific amount or a matched value based on your qualifying bet or deposit. Selecting Your Bet: Navigate to the Grand National Festival section or the specific race/event eligible for the Grand National betting offers. Choose the market and selection you want to bet on. Applying the Grand National Free Bet: During the betting process, you’ll likely have the option to use your Grand National free bet. This is usually indicated in the betting slip or during the final stages of confirming your bet. Placing the Bet: Confirm your bet with the Grand National free bet applied. Ensure that you are abiding by any minimum odds or market restrictions specified in the terms and conditions. Monitoring Results: Keep track of your bet and enjoy the Grand National Festival action. If your Grand National free bet is successful, any winnings, excluding the initial free bet amount, will usually be credited to your account. Withdrawing Winnings: Once the winnings are credited, you can typically withdraw them as real cash, subject to any additional betting or turnover requirements specified by the bookmaker.

Always read and understand the terms and conditions associated with Grand National free bets to maximise your enjoyment and potential winnings during the festival.





What should you look for when choosing your Grand National free bet?

When choosing your Grand National free bet, it’s important to consider several factors to maximise the value and enjoyment. Here are key aspects and instructions to look for when deciding on which Grand National free bet offer is best for you:

Steps Instructions Terms and Conditions: Carefully read and understand the terms and conditions of the free bet offer. Pay attention to any betting requirements, minimum odds, and restrictions on eligible markets. Qualification Criteria: Check the criteria for qualifying for the Grand National betting offer. This could involve making a specific deposit, placing a qualifying bet, or entering a promotional code. Ensure you meet these requirements to receive the Grand National free bet. Free Bet Value: Evaluate the actual value of the Grand National betting offer. Some offers may provide a fixed amount, while others may match your initial deposit or qualifying bet. Flexibility: Look for Grand National free bets that offer flexibility in terms of eligible markets. A more versatile offer allows you to explore different betting options within the Grand National Festival. Betting Requirements: Be aware of any betting requirements associated with the Grand National free bet. Understanding how many times you need to bet the Grand National betting offer amount can impact your decision. Validity Period: Check the validity period of the Grand National betting offer. Some offers may expire after a certain period, so ensure you use it within the specified timeframe. Additional Promotions: Consider whether the bookmaker provides additional Grand National-related promotions, such as enhanced odds, money-back specials, or loyalty rewards.

By considering these factors, you can make an informed decision when choosing your Grand National free bet, enhancing your overall betting experience during the festival.