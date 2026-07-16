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Football
World Cup 2026

World Cup 2026 Free Bets

Find the best 2026 World Cup free bets and betting offers recommended by the Racing Post. Updated daily throughout the tournament, all our new customer betting offers are from UKGC-regulated bookmakers that are tried, tested and trusted by us. See our safer gambling notice. 18+, GambleAware.org
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10bet
bet365
Betano
Betfair
Betfred
Betway
Boylesports
Coral
Dragon Bet
Grosvenor Sport
HighBet
Kwiff
Ladbrokes
LiveScore
Matchbook
Midnite
Monster Casino & Sports
Paddy Power
SBK
Sky Bet
Spreadex
Star Sports
talkSPORT BET
Tote
Unibet
William Hill
All bookies are:
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New Offer
Boylesports Welcome Offer Logo
(4/5)
£40 in Free Bets + Win 50% More with Bet Builder Boost
FRANCE v ENGLAND
  • Wide range of sports covered
Last verified: 17 July 2026
See review
  • Acca Insurance
  • Excellent live-betting experience
18+. New UK customers (Excluding NI) only. Min Deposit £10. Min stake £10. Min odds Evs. Free bet applied on 1st settlement of any qualifying bet. 30 days to qualify. Free bets expire in 7 days. Cashed out/Free Bets won’t apply. Account & Payment method restrictions apply. 1 Free Bet offer per customer, household & IP Address only. T&Cs Apply 18+. Online only. Min Odds of (3/1). Max stake 20. One bet per customer. 50% Boost. Boost will be added once all selections have settled. Max boost payout £/€1,000. Offer does not apply to multiple bets. Free/void/cashed out bets won’t qualify. T&Cs apply. 18+. UK/IRE. Online & Retail (Not SSBTs). Qual. comps/markets shown with Sub Swap icon. If player goes off, bet auto-switches to sub (and continues for further subs) at same odds. Selected leagues/markets. Applies to pre-match & in-play singles, multis & Bet Builders (incl. selected enhanced offers). 90 mins. Settled at full time. No cash out. Payment/Acc restrictions apply. T&Cs apply. 18+. Applies to bets placed on match betting ahead of kick off. Get paid out as a winner if your team goes 2 goals ahead even if they win, lose or draw. 90 mins only. Applies to Singles & Multiples. Max €/£50k on losing selection. Account & payment restrictions apply. T&Cs apply.
bet365 Welcome Offer Logo
(5/5)
Get £30 In Free Bets When You Bet £10
  • Best Odds Guaranteed (BOG)
Last verified: 17 July 2026
See review
  • Competitive prices on horse racing
  • New offers on a regular basis
  • Strong in-play betting
Min deposit requirement. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits and are available for use upon settlement of bets to value of qualifying deposit. Min odds, bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Time limits and T&Cs apply. Registration required.
New Offer
Matchbook Welcome Offer Logo
(3.5/5)
Bet £20 Get £26
PREDICTIONS WELCOME OFFER
  • Multiple welcome offers
Last verified: 17 July 2026
  • Fantastic in-play betting
  • Fantastic live streaming service
  • Weekly promotion offers
New users only. Register with Bonus Code: WC2026. Bet and settle £20 on any predictions market. Max odds of 80% (1.2). Only first stake will qualify. Once qualified user will receive 2x £10 free bets and 2x £3 bets to use on Predict Street x Matchbook. Users placing multiple bets in same market or trading qualifying selection will not receive free bets. Deposits via Debit Card only. 18+. T's and C's Apply. Be Gamble Aware
SBK Welcome Offer Logo
(4/5)
Get £60 In Free Bets When You Bet £20
  • User-friendly mobile app
Last verified: 17 July 2026
See review
  • Rewards scheme for existing customers
  • Impressive list of sports and markets
New UK customers. Min £10 first deposit. Place a bet of £20 at min odds of 3.0 and get £50 in Free Bets within 48 hours. Get an additional £10 in Free Bets when you sign-up and stake £20 using referral code UTPY47YFCO. Restrictions apply. Full T&Cs apply, 18+. BeGambleAware.org.
10bet Welcome Offer Logo
(4.4/5)
100% Up To £50 Welcome Bonus
  • 10bet has a wide range of sports to bet on, from football to horse racing to table tennis
Last verified: 17 July 2026
See review
  • 10bet gives all customers regular boosts. For every £75 you stake on all sports, you get a £10 free bet, up to x10 a month
  • 10bet gives their customers regular bonuses, such as £10 for every £75 they stake on football
  • 10bet’s 2up rule is great for football betting as it means punters are paid out if the team they backed takes a two-goal lead
New players. Choose bonus at signup. Wager bonus 10x. Deposit used 1st. Any withdrawals void bonus. Valid 30 days. Odds, bet & payment limits. T&Cs apply. 18+.
Kwiff Welcome Offer Logo
(3.5/5)
Get £40 In Free Bets When You Bet £10
  • ‘Supercharged Cash Out’ adds more funds to your minimum total cash out amount
Last verified: 17 July 2026
  • Great promotions and Loyalty Club
New UK customers. Place a £10 real money bet at min. 2.0 odds within 5 days of deposit. Get 4 x £10 Free Bets: 1 Single, 2 Accas & 1 Bet Builder (min. 3 selections each). Excludes cashout, E/W, Multis, Ineligible Markets & Odds Boosts. Credited after bet settlement. 7-day expiry. T&Cs apply. 18+ | GambleAware
Spreadex Welcome Offer Logo
(4/5)
Get £60 In Free Bets When You Bet £10
  • Seven-day customer service via email, phone and web chat
Last verified: 17 July 2026
See review
  • First goalscorer insurance
  • Clear, concise layout on mobile/app
Place a £10 fixed odds single or £10 each-way bet at minimum odds of 1/2 and get 3 x £10 free fixed odds bets, 3 x £5 Total Goals football spread bets and 3 x £5 Winning Favourites spread bets and a £1 racing Race Index spread bet. Spread betting losses can exceed deposit. 18+ GambleAware.org Ts&Cs apply. New customers only
Boylesports Welcome Offer Logo
(4/5)
Get £40 In Free Bets When You Bet £10
2 UP EARLY PAYOUT
  • Wide range of sports covered
Last verified: 17 July 2026
See review
  • Acca Insurance
  • Excellent live-betting experience
18+. New UK customers (Excluding NI) only. Min Deposit £10. Min stake £10. Min odds Evs. Free bet applied on 1st settlement of any qualifying bet. 30 days to qualify. Free bets expire in 7 days. Cashed out/Free Bets won’t apply. Account & Payment method restrictions apply. 1 Free Bet offer per customer, household & IP Address only. T&Cs Apply
HighBet Welcome Offer Logo
(3/5)
Get £30 In Free Bets When You Bet £10
  • Consistent bonuses and promotions
Last verified: 17 July 2026
  • In-play betting available
  • Competitive odds
Available to verified customers residing in the UK. Opt-in is required. Place your first bet of £10 at minimum odds of 1/1 on any sports market within 7 days of registering. Get £30 in Free Bets (2 x £10 Horse Racing Free Bet + 1 x £10 Football Acca Free Bet) T&Cs apply. 18+ Please gamble responsibly.
Betfred Welcome Offer Logo
(4/5)
Get £50 In Free Bets When You Bet £10
  • Best Odds Guaranteed on all UK & Ireland races
Last verified: 17 July 2026
See review
  • Rewards scheme for existing customers
  • User-friendly mobile app
New customers only. Register, deposit with a Debit Card, and place a first bet of £10+ at Evens (2.0)+ on Sports, to be settled within 7 days, to get £30 in Sports Free Bets and £20 in Acca Free Bets within 24 hours of settlement. 7-day expiry. Eligibility & payment exclusions apply. Full T&Cs apply.
Tote Welcome Offer Logo
(3.5/5)
Get £20 In Free Bets When You Bet £5
  • Guarantee that Tote Win prices at least match industry Starting Price
Last verified: 17 July 2026
See review
  • Money Back Second on selected meetings
  • Daily Placepot Guarantees
New customers online only. Register and bet a min £/€5 at odds of 1/1 (2.0) or greater across sports or racing within 7 days of registration to qualify. Receive £/€10 Tote Credit, £/€10 Free Sports Bet within 48 hours of qualifying bet settlement. Qualifying bet is the first racing pool or sports bet added to bet slip. Voided/non-runner bets will not qualify; subsequent bet will be qualifying bet. 7-day expiry. 18+. One per customer. Selected customers only. Full T&Cs apply. Gambleaware.org.Full T&Cs apply.
William Hill Welcome Offer Logo
(4.5/5)
Get up to 200% boost on your football acca winnings on 90 mins, both team to score & over / under goals markets.
ACCA BOOST
  • Best Odds Guaranteed (BOG)
Last verified: 17 July 2026
See review
  • Superb in-play betting services
  • Existing customer offers are great
18+. Play Safe. Football acca (2+ legs, min 1/5 each) on 90 Mins, 2 Up, BTTS or O/U Goals. Excl free bets. Boost based on no. of legs - 3% (2 legs) up to 200% (20+). Max boost per bet placed £10k. Online. UK/IE registered. Ends 30/05/27. T&Cs apply. www.gambleaware.org #ad
Midnite Welcome Offer Logo
(3/5)
Bet £10 Get £30 In Free Bets
  • Fast withdrawals
Last verified: 17 July 2026
  • Easy to use website and app
18+ New customers only. Place a £10 sportsbook bet at minimum odds 1/1 (2.0), within 14 days of sign-up and get £30 in Free Bets, valid for 7 days on selected bets and games only. T&Cs apply. BeGambleAware.org
Unibet Welcome Offer Logo
(4/5)
Bet £20 Get £40 In Free Bets
  • Attractive welcome bonus
Last verified: 17 July 2026
See review
  • Promotions and offers for existing customers
  • Mobile app has strong user experience
  • Free to play games
18+. GambleAware.org. New GB customers only. Min £20 debit card deposit. Place a £20+ bet on Horse Racing at min odds 2/5 (1.4) each leg. Receive 2 x £10 free bets within 24 hours of bet settlement, and further 2 x £10 free bets 7 days later. Valid for Horse Racing only. T&C’s apply.
LiveScore Welcome Offer Logo
(3/5)
Bet £10 On Racing Get £30 In Free Bets
  • Attractive welcome bonus
Last verified: 17 July 2026
See review
  • Mobile app has strong user experience
  • Free to play games
  • Promotions and offers for existing customers
New members only. £10+ bet on sports (ex. Virtuals) 1.5 min odds, settled within 14 days. Free Bets: accept in 7 days, valid 7 days; £20 use on sportsbook, £10 on Bet Builder. Stake not returned. T&Cs + deposit exclusions apply. Bet Responsibly. GambleAware.org. 18+
Paddy Power Welcome Offer Logo
(4.5/5)
Get £30 in Free Bets When You Place a £5 Bet
  • Fantastic Free To Play games like daily Beat The Drop and horse racing's Eliminator
Last verified: 17 July 2026
See review
  • Detailed stats available for horse racing and football
  • Early payout if your football team goes two goals ahead
  • Daily offers including odds boosts and extra places
New Customer offer - Use promo code YSKAST. Place a min £5 bet on the sportsbook at odds of min EVS (2.0) and get £30 in free bets. Free bet rewards valid for 30 days. Only deposits via Pay by Bank, Debit Cards & Apple Pay will qualify for this offer. T&Cs apply. Please Gamble Responsibly #ad
Monster Casino & Sports Welcome Offer Logo
(2.5/5)
Bet £10 Get A £30 Free Bet
  • Multiple fields to bet on horse racing
Last verified: 17 July 2026
  • Enticing sign up offer
  • Easy to use on mobile and desktop
New Players Only. Free bet - one-time stake of £30, min odds 1.5, stake not returned. 1X wager the winnings. Wager from real balance first. Wager calculated on bonus bets only. Max conversion: £200. Valid for 7 Days from receipt. Limited to 1 sport & 5 casino brand/s within the network. Withdrawal requests void all active/pending bonuses. Excluded Skrill and Neteller deposits. Full Terms Apply. #ad
Grosvenor Sport Welcome Offer Logo
(3/5)
Bet £10 & Get £30 In Free Bets
+ DOUBLE YOUR ODDS
  • Best Odds Guaranteed
Last verified: 17 July 2026
New Customers only. Min deposit £10 (PayPal & Paysafe excluded). Odds of Evens (2.0) or greater. 3x £10 Free Bets credited within 72 hours of settlement. Plus 100% odds boost token. T&Cs apply.
New Offer
Boylesports Welcome Offer Logo
(4/5)
€100 in Free Bets & & Win 50% More with Bet Builder Boost
FRANCE v ENGLAND
  • Good welcome offer
Last verified: 17 July 2026
  • Wide range of markets
  • Competitive Odds
  • Great in-play betting
18+. IRE/NI new customers only. €/£100 in FREE Bets (FB) as €/£80 in sports bets & a €/£20 casino bonus (CB). Min Deposit €/£10. Min stake €/£10. Min odds Evs. FB applied on 1st settlement of any qualifying bet. FB 7-day expiry. 1 FB offer per customer, household & IP address only. Account & Payment restrictions. 14 days to accept €/£10 CB, then active for 3 days. CB 5x wagering & max redeemable €/£100. Game restrictions apply. Cashed out/Free Bets won’t apply. 30 days to qualify. T&Cs Apply 18+. Online only. Min Odds of (3/1). Max stake 20. One bet per customer. 50% Boost. Boost will be added once all selections have settled. Max boost payout £/€1,000. Offer does not apply to multiple bets. Free/void/cashed out bets won’t qualify. T&Cs apply. 18+. UK/IRE. Online & Retail (Not SSBTs). Qual. comps/markets shown with Sub Swap icon. If player goes off, bet auto-switches to sub (and continues for further subs) at same odds. Selected leagues/markets. Applies to pre-match & in-play singles, multis & Bet Builders (incl. selected enhanced offers). 90 mins. Settled at full time. No cash out. Payment/Acc restrictions apply. T&Cs apply. 18+. Applies to bets placed on match betting ahead of kick off. Get paid out as a winner if your team goes 2 goals ahead even if they win, lose or draw. 90 mins only. Applies to Singles & Multiples. Max €/£50k on losing selection. Account & payment restrictions apply. T&Cs apply.
New Offer
Betway Welcome Offer Logo
(4/5)
Bet £10 Get £40 In Free Bets
  • Welcome bonus for new customers
Last verified: 17 July 2026
See review
  • Generous pre-match and in-play odds
  • Promotions and specials for existing players
  • Over 30,000 pre-game events each month
New customers only. Place a min £10 pre-event bet at min odds of 2.0. £40 worth of Free Bet Tokens awarded on bet settlement. 4 x £10 each with betting restrictions. 7 day expiry. Debit Card deposits only (exclusions apply). 18+ GambleAware.org. Bet The Responsible Way
Sky Bet Welcome Offer Logo
(4.5/5)
Get £30 In Free Bets When You Place Any Bet
  • Fantastic free-to-play games, including Super 6 and ITV7
Last verified: 17 July 2026
See review
  • A huge array of odds boosts across different sports
  • More extra place horse races than any other bookmaker
  • Quick withdrawals, particularly to Visa Debit cards
New customers only. First single & E/W bet only. Odds of 1/1 or greater. 3 X £10 bet tokens. Free bet stakes not included in returns. Free bets exclude virtuals. Free bets are non withdrawable. Free bets expire after 30 days. Eligibility restrictions and further T&Cs apply. #ad
Ladbrokes Welcome Offer Logo
(4/5)
Get £30 In Free Bets When You Bet £5 On Horse Racing
  • Great acca features, including the ability to edit a live accumulator
Last verified: 17 July 2026
See review
  • Best Odds Guaranteed (BOG) offer available from 8am each day
  • Sleek website design with a straightforward user interface
  • Use #GetABet on Twitter for custom bets
18+ New UK+ROI Customers only. Certain deposit methods & bet types excl. Min first £5/€5 bet within 14 days of account reg at min odds 1/2 to get 6 x £5/€5 free bets (selected sportsbook markets only, valid 7 days, stake not returned). Restrictions + T&Cs apply.
William Hill Welcome Offer Logo
(4.5/5)
Get £30 In Free Bets When You Deposit & Bet £10
  • Best Odds Guaranteed (BOG)
Last verified: 17 July 2026
See review
  • Superb in-play betting services
  • Existing customer offers are great
18+. Play Safe. From 00:01 on 18.10.2022. £30 bonus. New customers only. Minimum £10 stake on odds of 1/2 (1.5) or greater on sportsbook (excluding Virtual markets). Further terms apply. www.gambleaware.org #ad
New Offer
Star Sports Welcome Offer Logo
(3/5)
Bet £40 Get £20 In Free Bets
  • Easy To Use Site
Last verified: 17 July 2026
  • Daily Enhanced Star Boosts & Specials
18+ Offer available to new customers only who sign up with Promo Code BET40GET20. Place a bet of £40 (or more) at EVS (2.0) or greater and Get 2 x £10 Free Bets. 1 x £10 Free Bet paid automatically & following £10 Free Bet after 24hrs. Min Free Bet odds 4/1 (5.0). Free Bets expire after 24hrs. Full T&Cs apply. GambleAware.org
New Offer
Dragon Bet Welcome Offer Logo
(4/5)
Get £10 In Free Bets When You Bet £10
  • Best odds guaranteed on all UK and Irish racing
Last verified: 17 July 2026
  • Live chat and bet request service
New customers only. 18+. Code [AFF10102X5]. £10 cash bet on any sport, min. odds 2.0 (excl. specials, in-play & price boosts). 2x £5 Free Bet Tokens credited daily from settlement. 24hr expiry. Stake not returned. One per household/IP/email. T&Cs apply. BeGambleAware.org.
Coral Welcome Offer Logo
(4/5)
Get £30 In Free Bets When You Bet £5
  • Generous odds on horse racing
Last verified: 17 July 2026
See review
  • Over 100 markets for each football match
  • Fantastic live streaming service
  • Friendly and easily accessible customer care team
18+ New UK + ROI customers only. Certain deposit methods & bet types excl. Min first £/€5 bet within 14 days of account reg at min odds 1/2 to get 6 x £/€5 free bets (selected sportsbook markets only, valid 7 days, stakes not returned). Restrictions + T&Cs apply.
Betfair Welcome Offer Logo
(5/5)
Bet £10 Get £5 In Free Bets
  • Free Bets with Betfair's Rewards Club
Last verified: 17 July 2026
See review
  • Build your own bets with Bet Builder
  • Betfair's free-to-play games
New customer offer. Place a min £10 bet of odds of min EVS (2.0), get a £5 Multiple to use on any sport. Rewards valid for 30 days. Only deposits via Pay by Bank, Apple Pay or Debit Card will qualify. T&Cs apply. Please Gamble Responsibly.
Betano Welcome Offer Logo
(4/5)
Get £30 in Free Bets When You Bet £10
  • Offers daily bet boosts, enhanced odds, and extensive markets for all race meets in the UK, Ireland, and further afield.
Last verified: 17 July 2026
  • Official partner of Aston Villa FC and Official Sponsors of the FIFA Club World Cup 2025™ for South America
18+ New Customers. Opt in, deposit and bet £10 on any horse racing market within 7 days of sign up. Get 3x£10 Free Bet for set horse racing markets. Bonuses expire in 30 days. Scroll down for T&Cs. GambleAware.org. Please gamble responsibly.
New Offer
talkSPORT BET Welcome Offer Logo
(3.5/5)
Bet £10 Get 3 x 200% Football Boost Tokens + £20 Free Bets
  • A wide range of sports and betting markets, particularly strong on football and horse racing.
Last verified: 17 July 2026
  • User-friendly navigation, especially on mobile.
18+ New Customers only. Opt in, deposit and bet £10+ on any Football market (1/1+ odds) within 7 days of sign up. Get 3 Boost tokens and 2 x £10 Free bets for set Football markets. Rewards expire in 30 days. T&Cs apply | GambleAware.org | Please gamble responsibly

What is a World Cup 2026 betting offer?

A World Cup 2026 betting offer is a promotion provided by a bookmaker or sportsbook that is aimed at punters who want to place bets on the 2026 World Cup. 

These offers can come in many different forms, including free bets, money-back specials, massive odds boosts, and more.

The World Cup 2026 betting offers are designed to attract new customers and retain existing customers, so bookmakers are always coming up with new and innovative promotions to stay competitive. It’s always important to read the terms and conditions of any offer carefully before accepting it, as there may be certain requirements or restrictions that apply.

How to bet on the World Cup 2026?

With the 2026 World Cup being the biggest sporting event of the year, bookmakers will be going all out to offer as many betting opportunities as possible, with unprecedented markets.

These range from a host of ante-post World Cup 2026 markets – including outright winner, top goalscorer, group winners, and a huge variety of more niche options – to dozens of markets for each individual fixture.

These can be backed as single-leg bets, multi-leg accumulators, or the increasingly popular Bet Builders, where punters can bet on a variety of markets in the same fixture.

All you need to do to bet on this plethora of betting markets is to sign up to your favoured bookmaker, preferably using one of the World Cup 2026 betting offers, make a deposit, and place your bet on their website or app.

As always, it is important to read the terms and conditions of your World Cup 2026 betting offer to ensure your qualifying bets apply to your specific promotion.

For more expert advice, check out our World Cup betting tips published daily by our football betting gurus.

Why trust The Racing Post for World Cup free bets?

Founded in 1986, The Racing Post is the world’s leading horseracing publisher. We have served millions of readers for 40 years by providing them with the latest news, data and unmatched horse racing expertise. 

We bring that same energy to free bets and bookmaker reviews, that’s why we’re the best source for World Cup betting offers. We verify all our World Cup betting offers daily, and only offers from fully licensed bookies, regulated by the UK Gambling Commission are considered. Every world cup free bet we recommend comes from a bookmaker tested, reviewed and trusted by sports and betting fans like myself.

  • 40 years as a leading sport publisher
  • 700,000+ followers across Instagram, X, Facebook, Youtube & TikTok
  • EGR affiliate of the year winner in 2023
  • 2026 IGB affiliate of the year nominee

How do you claim your Football World Cup 2026 free bets as a new customer?

To claim your World Cup 2026 betting offer, simply follow the steps below to sign up for a new betting account:

  1. Select one of the exclusive World Cup 2026 free bet offers and click ‘Claim here’
  2. Sign up for an account with your selected bookmaker and verify your identity
  3. Deposit funds into your account
  4. Place a bet to the amount stipulated in the World Cup 2026 offer terms and conditions
  5. Once your qualifying bet has been settled, you’ll be credited with your World Cup 2026 betting offer or free bets

Different types of World Cup 2026 betting offers

There are several different types of betting offers that will be available for the 2026 World Cup. These range from standard sign-up offers in which customers place a qualifying bet and are rewarded with a pre-specified amount of free bets to use as they please to offers specific to certain World Cup 2026 fixtures or markets.

For example, bookmakers may offer enhanced odds on teams to win their next fixture, such as betting on England to win their next game at 50-1, or the qualifying and free bets may be centred around World Cup Bet Builders or in-play markets.

Most World Cup 2026 betting offers will be available for use across all the major betting markets, though, such as:

  • Match result: This is the most popular type of football market, where you bet on which team will win the match or if the match will end in a draw.
  • Over/under: This type of bet involves predicting the total number of goals that will be scored in the match. You can bet on whether the total number of goals scored will be over or under a certain number.
  • Both teams to score: This bet requires you to predict whether both teams will score at least one goal during the match.
  • Double chance: This type of bet allows you to bet on two possible outcomes of a match, such as either team winning or drawing.
  • Handicap betting: Handicap betting involves giving one team a virtual head start in terms of goals. This is usually used when there is a clear favourite in the match, with the handicap evening out the playing field to bring the odds closer to even money.
  • In-play betting: This is a bet that takes place while the match is going on. It allows you to place bets across a variety of markets while the game is being played.

What football betting sites offer the best World Cup 2026 free bets and welcome offers

All the best betting sites have competitive football betting offers for the 2026 World Cup. We highly recommend all the bookmakers listed below, so choose the specific World Cup betting offer that appeals to you. Here are our top ten recommended bookmakers for the World Cup:

  1. Betfair Free Bets. Sign-up offer for new customers: Get £30 in free bets, bet £10
  2. Tote Free Bets. Sign up for new customers: Get £20 in free bets, bet £5
  3. Bet365 Free Bets. Sign-up offer for new customers: Get £30 in free bets, bet £10
  4. Coral Free Bets. Sign-up offer for new customers: Get £50 in free bets when you bet £10
  5. Sky Bet Free Bets. Sign up for new customers: Get £30 in free bets when you pace any bet
  6. William Hill Free Bets. Sign up for new customers: Get £30 in free bets, bet £10
  7. Paddy Power Free Bets. Sign up for new customers: Get £30 in Free Bets, bet £5
  8. Unibet Free Bets. Sign up for new customers: Get £40 in free bets, bet £20
  9. Ladbrokes Free Bets. Sign-up offer for new customers: Get £50 in free bets, when you bet £10 on horse racing
  10. Betfred Free Bets. Sign up for new customers: Get £50 in free bets, bet £10
  11. BetMGM Free Bets. Sign up for new customers: Bet £10, get £40 in free bets
  12. 10bet Free Bets. Bet £10, get £30. Welcome bonus for new customers: 100% up to £50 on first deposit
  13. BoyleSports. Sign up for new customers: Get £40 in free bets, bet £10
  14. SBKSign up for new customers: Get £40 in free bets, bet £20
  15. SpreadexSign up for new customers: Get £60 in free bets, bet £10

Does your World Cup 2026 free bet have an expiry date?

The expiry date of your World Cup 2026 free bet varies depending on the terms and conditions set by the bookmaker. Some free bets may have an expiry date of just a few days, while others may be valid for several weeks or even months.

The expiry date of the World Cup 2026 free bets is typically stated clearly within the terms and conditions. If the free bet is not used before the expiry date, it will unfortunately be forfeited and cannot be used again.

It is also worth noting that some bookmakers only allow their football free bets to be used on a certain event, game or even within a specific market.

When can you get a World Cup 2026 free bet?

The World Cup 2026 has now started! If you’re planning to have a bet on this year’s summer tournament, then take advantage of the latest world cup sign-up offers. Some of the leading bookmakers are now offering enhanced prices, such as 50/1 for a goal to be scored, to celebrate the global tournament. Be sure to check back for any World Cup existing customer offers as the tournament unfolds, to maximise the value you are getting from your prefer bookmaker.

What can you use your World Cup 2026 betting offers on?

There are specific conditions of different World Cup 2026 betting offers, which will depend on the betting site that issues them. However, in general, World Cup 2026 free bets can be used to bet on a variety of markets in this summer’s World Cup fixtures, including major markets such as:

  • Match winner
  • Total goals
  • Both teams to score
  • Correct score
  • Anytime goalscorer
  • Bet Builders
  • Accumulators

What are the most popular World Cup 2026 bets?

Bets on the outright winner of the 2026 World Cup will garner a lot of attention, especially those centred around the home nations of England, Scotland, Wales, and Northern Ireland, as well as the footballing powerhouses of Spain, France, Brazil and Argentina.

Aside from these ante-post options, bets on the match winner of specific matchups usually take the bulk of the action, while Bet Builders continue to grow in popularity and will likely feature heavily in bookmaker promotions.

World Cup 2026 odds explained

World Cup 2026 betting odds show how likely a bookmaker believes a particular outcome is and how much you could win if your bet is successful. In general, the shorter the odds, the more likely the outcome is considered to be, while longer odds indicate a less likely result but a bigger potential return.

Most UK betting sites display fractional odds. For example, odds of 5-1 mean you would win £5 for every £1 staked (plus your stake back), while odds of 1-2 mean you need to stake £2 to win £1. Some bookmakers also offer decimal odds, where the figure shown represents the total return, including your stake.

Odds are available across ante-post markets, such as outright World Cup winner or top goalscorer, as well as match-by-match markets for individual fixtures. Ante-post bets usually stand even if a team is knocked out or a player no longer features in the tournament.

It’s also worth noting that odds can change throughout the tournament due to form, injuries, or team news. When using a World Cup 2026 free bet, always check the minimum odds requirements in the offer’s terms and conditions, as well as whether the free bet stake is included in any winnings.

Racing Post features World Cup 2026 free bets.

World Cup 2026 Upcoming Matches

See the matchups, kick-off times, and where to watch all the semi-finals, including England’s next game.

  • Third Place Play-off: England v. France
    – Saturday, 18th of July at 10pm on BBC One
  • Final: Spain v. Argentina 
    – Sunday, 19th of July at 8pm on BBC One & ITV1

World Cup 2026 betting offers terms and conditions

Terms and conditions for World Cup 2026 betting offers may vary depending on the bookmaker or sportsbook offering the promotion. Here are some common terms and conditions that you may encounter:

  • Eligibility: World Cup 2026 free bets may only be available to new customers or existing customers who meet a certain eligibility criteria.
  • Minimum deposit: Some World Cup free bet promotions may require customers to make a minimum deposit before they can claim the free bet.
  • Wagering requirements: Some World Cup betting offers may come with wagering requirements, which means that customers must place a certain number of bets before they can withdraw any winnings.
  • Expiry date: All World Cup 2026 betting offers will have an expiry date, which means you must use them within a certain time period or they will expire. The duration of free bets typically lasts a week.
  • Cash-out restrictions: Some World Cup free bets may not be eligible for cash-out, which means that customers cannot withdraw the free bet amount.
  • Other terms: Additional terms and conditions may apply, such as restrictions on payment methods or your specific geographical location.

You should always read the terms and conditions of a free bet offer before you sign up to ensure you are eligible and are clear on all the requirements.

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About the Author

Written by Alex Wrigley, Racing Post Sport.

After backing his first winner at Euro 2008, Alex Wrigley was a regular football punter for years before being snapped up by a burgeoning Apsley International, where he rose through the ranks to become content editor in 2019. He now regularly contributes football betting content to the Racing Post, Free Super Tips and various bookmakers.

FREQUENTLY ASKED QUESTIONS

The 2026 World Cup began on Thursday, 11th June, and lasts for just over five weeks, with the final scheduled for Sunday, 19th July.

The World Cup 2026 is jointly hosted by Mexico, the United States, and Canada across 16 cities. 11 of these cities are in the United States, three in Mexico, and two in Canada.

No. England were eliminated in the semi-final by Argentina, who will face favourites Spain in Sunday’s final.

England were drawn in World Cup 2026 Group L alongside Croatia, Ghana, and Panama, while Scotland were in Group C with Brazil, Morocco, and Haiti. England progressed as group winners, while Scotland were eliminated after one win and two losses.

All of our recommended bookmakers offer competitive World Cup 2026 odds. Odds will vary slightly across each bookmaker and market. When deciding on which bookmaker to place your preferred bet with, it is always worth checking across multiple firms to get the best value, and free bet offers.

16 stadiums have been selected for use in the FIFA World Cup 2026. The AT&T Stadium in Dallas, Texas, has the highest capacity with 94,000. Estadio Banorte, the MetLife Stadium, the Mercedes-Benz Stadium, GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium, the NRG Stadium, Levi’s Stadium, SoFi Stadium, Lincoln Financial Field, Lumen Field, the Gillette Stadium, the Hard Rock Stadium, BC Place, Estadio BBVA, Estadio Akron, and the BMO Field are the other venues set to appear.

The 2026 World Cup final will be played on Sunday, 19th July at the MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey, which has a capacity of 82,500. It is scheduled to kick-off at 8pm UK time. It will feature the european champions Spain, and reigning world champions Argentina.