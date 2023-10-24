SBK review summary

SBK is an online sportsbook gambling app. It's an experienced gambling app that offers customers a hassle-free experience, offering generous odds, unique markets, excellent promotions, and a reliable customer care team.

This SBK review aims to produce an in-depth and honest guide on the gambling app that highlights its strengths while flagging areas the business can improve.



SBK pros and cons

New players join SBK for the free bet but stay for the service. The welcome bonus is a major draw for online gamblers, but it’s not the only reason to join this ambitious, modern, forward-thinking bookie. You’ll find a summary of the SBK pros and cons below before we dive into the thick of the action, including the SBK withdrawal time and deposit limits.

Pros Cons £30 free bet for new players Restricted countries User-friendly mobile app Cash-out isn’t available on every bet Rewards scheme for existing customers An impressive list of sports and markets



What features does SBK offer?

Now we have a brief overview of the pros and cons of betting with SBK; let’s target the best reasons to join this sportsbook. In this section of our SBK review, we highlight our three favourite features of the sportsbook, explaining why they’re invaluable to gamblers and how you can use them to improve your betting.

User-friendly app

SBK is a mobile-only betting app, meaning you must download the app to your Android or iOS device to get the best service. SBK knows more bets are on apps than websites and betting offices combined, and that trend has been obvious for some time. While other bookies stick with a website and support it with a decent app, SBK goes all-in on their mobile presence.

Bet from anywhere in the country at the touch of a screen with your smartphone. Having a bookie in your pocket gives you access to the best odds and latest stats, allowing you to make accurate predictions.

Football markets

SBK loves football, and it shows in how it covers the biggest and best competitions. If you love betting on the beautiful game and enjoy the blockbuster fixtures from the Premier League, Champions League, and World Cup, there’s plenty to love on the SBK app. You can access everything from the Euro 2024 betting to a midweek game in Scotland.

Their football coverage is faultless, and there’s even more to like about the markets available. SBK has over 100 pre-game betting markets, with most available throughout the contest thanks to in-play betting. Wager on the winner before kick-off or at any time during the contest. It’s quick, easy, and great fun.

Promotions

The most eye-catching promotion available at SBK is the welcome bonus. It gives all new customers who join SBK through this page a stunning £30 welcome bonus. But it’s not the only deal of note on the site. Click the promotions tab on the app for an updated list of deals available to everyone with an active account.

The offers help drive repeat business, and the marketing team works hard to ensure the promos are interesting, relevant to the sports schedule, and better than you’ll find at the competition. Expect to find free bets, enhanced odds, cashback, profit boosts, enhanced each way, and other delights.



SBK products

SBK has two platforms: its mobile app and its customer-facing website. But which is best? With most bookies, which platform you use to check odds, place bets, and watch live streaming is optional and your preference. But things are slightly different with a gambling app that promises to change how we bet on sports.

SBK mobile app

Everything worth doing at SBK is through the mobile app. You can download it to your device from the website, mobile-optimised site, or the App Store. It takes seconds to complete, and you must download it only once. In the future, you can log in with your username and password to access all business areas, including sports betting.

As SBK is a mobile-first bookie, the app is unrivalled, standing head and shoulders above the competition in speed, accuracy, security, and more. It’s a stylish app that’s quick enough to keep pace with the ever-changing world of sports betting and the constant demands of its customers. But the SBK app is as simple as it is beautiful. It lets the content do the talking, allowing users to find their market quickly, get the odds, and confirm a wager.

SBK website

We cannot say much about the website, so we’ll keep it brief. It’s little more than a landing page and information on the SBK service, the attractions, and a guide on downloading the app. It doesn’t give bettors access to their gambling account, and you can’t wager on the next horse race due off using your laptop. You can forget the SBK website exists and lose nothing from your gambling experience.



Betting with SBK

Now, let’s turn our attention back to the welcome bonus. If you don’t already have an account with SBK, now is the time to remedy that by joining through this page. New customers who click any link to SBK included in this article or website qualify for the welcome bonus. Find more details in the table below.

SBK Welcome Bonus: Bet £10 get £30 in Free Bets Wagering Requirements: £10 Offer Expiry: Ongoing Customer Service: Contact by live chat Best Feature: £30 free bet tokens Racing Post Rating: 4.4/5

What sports can you bet on with SBK

SBK members can access all sports and markets covered on the app. Below are three sports this online bookie covers better than the rest.

SBK football

Wager on the top leagues and competitions using your mobile. SBK is a huge fan of the Premier League, and you can wager on every game this season with over 100 markets available on each. Look ahead and predict the champion, a top-four finish, to be relegated, and plenty more.

SBK horse racing

Wager on all UK and Irish horse racing or the best from the international racing scene. Predict the winner or back a horse to place. You’ll also find countless specials, including jockey and distances.

SBK greyhounds

If there’s action from a recognised track in the United Kingdom, you can gamble on the result using the SBK app. Enjoy dozens of races daily or get in early to secure the best odds on an upcoming tournament, like the Greyhound or Puppy Derby.

SBK deposit and withdrawal methods

Method Min Deposit Max Deposit Processing Time VISA £10 No max Instant Mastercard £10 No max Instant PayPal £20 No max Instant

SBK customer service