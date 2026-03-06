How to claim your £40 in BOYLE Sports free bets

The BOYLE Sports free bets are easy for new customers to get their hands on. Here’s how to get ahold of this betting offer:

New customers bettors should click this link to open a new account. Select your country of residence. Provide your first name and last name. Select your date of birth, 18+ only, and then your country of residence. Select your contact details and address. Create your login details. Select the box that says that you understand the terms and conditions.

Welcome Offer: Get £40 in Free Bets, Bet £10 Minimum Stake: £10 Maximum Stake: £10 Offer Expiry: N/A Last updated: 11th March 2026 Racing Post Rating: 5/5 See The BOYLE Sports Review .

How to use your BOYLE Sports free bet

Using your BOYLE Sports free bets is simple and straightforward. Follow these steps to make the most of your BOYLE Sports welcome offer:

Sign in or create an account – If you’re new, register to claim the BOYLE Sports new customer offer . Existing users can log in and check available promotions. Check your free bet balance – Once your account is verified, your free bet will appear in your account under “Promotions” or “Free Bets”. Choose your sport and market – Navigate to your preferred sport, such as football or horse racing, and select the market you want to bet on. Apply your free bet – When placing a bet, select the free bet option in your bet slip. Enter your stake if required and confirm your selection. Confirm and track – Submit your bet and monitor it in your account. Winnings from a free bet are usually credited as cash, ready to withdraw or reinvest.

Following these steps ensures you can quickly and safely use your BOYLE Sports free bet to enhance your betting experience.

Why bet with BOYLE Sports

I like BOYLE Sports because they consistently offer a reliable, user-friendly betting experience. Established in 1982, they’ve grown into one of the most trusted bookmakers in Ireland and the UK, providing competitive odds across football, horse racing, and countless other sports.

The BOYLE Sports app makes betting convenient on the go, with intuitive navigation, fast loading times, and in-play markets for live events. I also value their range of existing customer offers: weekly jackpots, free bets, and ongoing promotions add extra value for regular users.

Live betting is seamless, allowing me to follow the action in real time and take advantage of dynamic odds. Withdrawals are quick, with some Visa Debit transactions completed within a couple of hours, and any account questions are easy to resolve through BOYLE Sports live chat or the contact number.

From sponsorships of Premier League clubs like West Ham to high-profile horse racing events such as the Irish Grand National, BOYLE Sports has a strong reputation across sports. All of these features make me confident recommending them to new bettors. If you don’t yet have an account, signing up today lets you claim the BOYLE Sports new customer offer, including the £40 welcome bonus.

How to sign up for a BOYLE Sports betting account

Creating a BOYLE Sports account is quick and easy.

Visit the BOYLE Sports website or download the app. Click “Join” and fill in your personal details. Set a secure password and confirm your account. Make your first deposit to unlock the BOYLE Sports new customer offer.

Once complete, you’re ready to start betting with your BOYLE Sports free bet and explore all the other promotions available.

How to place a bet on BOYLE Sports

Placing a bet on BOYLE Sports is simple:

Log in to your account via the website or app. Choose a sport and select the market you want to bet on. Click your selection to add it to your betslip. Enter your stake and confirm by selecting “Place Bet.”

If you are yet to sign up for BOYLE Sports, click this link to register and enjoy £40 in free bets. New customers can enjoy the welcome offer alongside all of the other free bets and promotions which BOYLE Sports offers.

Key features of the BOYLE Sports welcome offer

The BOYLE Sports welcome offer comes with a few important features to know:

Deposit requirements: A minimum deposit of £10 is required to qualify. Prepaid cards and e-wallets like PayPal, Skrill, and Neteller are excluded

Wagering requirements: Place a qualifying bet of £10 or more at odds of Evens (2.0) or higher. For multiples, combined odds must also meet Evens.

Time limits: The qualifying bet must be placed within 30 days of opening your account. Free bets are valid for 30 days after being credited.

Free bet stakes: Free bet stakes are not included in winnings and cannot be withdrawn.

Exclusions: Cashed-out bets, in-play settled as a push, instant games, fantasy sports, and gaming winnings do not count towards the promotion.

These rules ensure you can claim and use your BOYLE Sports free bet safely while enjoying all the benefits of the welcome offer.

BOYLE Sports sign-up offer: full terms and conditions

Before joining, you must read the terms and conditions attached to the welcome bonus. Doing so will give you a strong understanding of how the deal works and what’s expected of you as a registered customer.

Must be 18+ to participate.

Open a new BOYLE Sports account

Deposit at least £10 (excluding Skrill, Neteller, PayPal, Paysafe, prepaid cards).

Place a qualifying bet of £10 or more at Evens (2.0) or higher. Multiple bets must also meet Evens.

Qualifying bet must be placed within 30 days of account opening.

Free bet applied as a £40 balance.

Free bet stakes are not included in returns.

Excludes other promotions (Cash Back, BPG, Extra Places).

Cashed-out bets are excluded.

BOYLE Sports reserves the right to cancel, amend, or restrict the offer to prevent fraud or abuse.

One free bet per customer, household, payment method, and IP address.

Do you need a free bet to play at BOYLE Sports?

No, you don’t need a free bet to bet with BOYLE Sports. Only new customers can claim the welcome offer, but both new and existing users can place bets, explore markets, and enjoy live betting without it.

However, taking advantage of BOYLE Sports’ new customer offer is a great way to boost your first wagers. Signing up is simple: register for a new account, deposit at least £10, and your £40 free bet will be credited. Once your account is verified, you can access all the other promotions BOYLE Sports offers, whether you prefer football, horse racing, or live in-play betting. Click here to sign up and claim your BOYLE Sports free bet today.