Why you should bet with Paddy Power for golf

Our team had no issues choosing Paddy Power as the best golf betting site. There are a plethora of markets to choose from for each tournament, providing variety for the punter, while the prices on offer are competitive compared to other online gambling outlets. The chance to make use of the new customer offer, which gives you £20 in free bets when you bet £5, is another tick in the column.

Why you should bet with Sky Bet for golf

The best thing about Sky Bet when it comes to golf betting is the number of each-way places on offer, which typically ranges from the top eight, 10 and 12. While the price does shorten with the more places you take, the size of the fields in golf make getting extra places a big bonus. Sky Bet Club, one of the promotions the gambling giants provides, also adds to the positives. Should you bet £30 in a week, then you will get a £5 free bet and you could use this on a number of golf markets, either pre-tournament or in-play.

Why you should bet with Betfair for golf

There are a couple of things to really like about Betfair when it comes to golf betting, these being the prices and variety of markets. Punters can usually find some of the best prices around on Betfair, so there is no need to shop around, and there is no shortage of markets available to bet on. Along with markets such as outright winner, top rest of the world player and to miss the cut, there are also the #OddsOnThat selections, which offer big prices for multiple things to happen during the tournament.

Why you should bet with William Hill for golf

Like the other gambling outlets in our top five, William Hill also offers competitive prices and that is a big reason why they have made the cut for us. Another feature we like is the Enhanced Odds section they provide for each tournament, giving the punter a better price than they were initially offered. This is one of five promotions they may decide to run for an event, with Top Price Guarantee, Double #YourOdds, Extra Places and #YourOdds being the other four, so there is plenty of value for the punter.

Why you should bet with Coral for golf

Again, the prices Coral offer are similar, if not slightly better, to the other betting companies in this top five list. What we like specifically is the Cash Out option that is available on certain markets. If your selection gets off to a fast start, but you are not entirely convinced they can see things out, then you can take the Cash Out offer available to ensure you make some profit. With the unpredictability that golf provides, being able to guarantee some profit is huge.



What are the best features of a top golf betting site

There are many things to consider when looking for the best golf betting sites in the UK, but there are three features that I believe to be the most important when choosing who to bet with.

Below are the three key features which apply to golf and many other sports.

Legality

Knowing the bookie you are betting with is legal and licensed is number one on the priority list, as it would be a travesty should you win big but don’t get paid. It’s always good to stick with established bookies and, thankfully, there are not many that come bigger than the firms mentioned on our list of the best betting sites for golf.

Prices and places

You always want good value when betting on golf tournaments and I like to be offered competitive prices, something which is often on show given the size of the fields in golf. So, you have a good price, but how many places are being paid out on. I want to have as many places as possible to increase the chances of success. Handed 12 places at favourable odds sounds like a match made in heaven to me.

Golf free bets

If I’m using my hard-earned money to bet with a bookie, I want to be valued as a customer and the free bets and promotions that are on offer matter to me. I want price boots, enhanced each-way, cash out and free bets. A good bookie will have a constant stream of promotions that are aimed at keeping customers betting with them. If they don’t, then the punter will look elsewhere and head to a rival instead. A good welcome offer is also worth noting, as you can get off to a great start if you use this wisely. Luckily for you, the five sites we have picked out have plenty to keep you entertained.



Which golf betting site provides the best odds?

There is very little to separate the five bookies in our article on the best golf betting sites. Paddy Power may have Player A at 8/1 to win a tournament, while Betfair have the same selection priced up at 9/1, proving just how close it usually is. Where the prices can vary are when it comes to taking more each-way places, but again, these are quite minimal and the quintet are closely matched in this regard. The important thing to look out for is the terms of the each-way bets. Is it a quarter of the odds for however many places you are taking, or is it a fifth, ninth etc. The better the fraction, the better the each-way payout will be

In order to maximise the chances of getting the best odds, it does pay to have an account with as many of the leading bookies as possible. Not only does this make it easier to track the odds, but it also means you are privy to the promotions, offers and free bets of each bookie.



Why do people bet on golf?

Given the large field sizes, golf is not the easiest sport to bet on, but the more participants naturally brings about big prices and this is a major reason why people bet on it. Golf is arguably the only sport where you regularly get big price winners, making it one of the most attractive sports to put a wager on. The fact you can win when your selection finishes in the top eight, 10, 12 etc also makes it an appealing proposition.

Also, as golf is so unpredictable, there is often plenty of value to be had pre-tournament and also during the event, bringing the in-play option into play. Given the amount of participants, it is easy for traders to overlook players that may be relatively unknown or not in great form, providing juicy odds for the punter.

With there usually being two feature tournaments to bet on most weeks of the year, the busy schedule means there are plenty of opportunities to place a wager. There are several markets to choose from, both before the event and during, so there is never a shortage of options. While golf may be slow-paced to watch at times, that doesn’t take away from the excitement you get when watching your selection in action and charging up the leaderboard.



Which major golf events are best to bet on?

There are so many golf tournaments to bet on, with the DP World Tour, PGA Tour and LPGA Tour just three avenues to go down, but the star attractions of this sport are the four Major championships.

The Masters

The Masters is one of the most recognised events in the sporting world, as it takes place each year at the famous Augusta National, Georgia in April. With a limited field compared to the other Majors, the battle for the coveted Green Jacket is one that has produced many a scintillating moment down the years. The four days of action at Augusta are lapped up by the patrons at the course, while the millions of viewers watching from home are gripped to their television screens.

US PGA Championship

The US PGA Championship often produces an intense battle for The Wanamaker Trophy, which was lifted by American Brooks Koepka for the third time in 2023. Played at a different course each year in the USA, the four days of pulsating action draws in a big crowd both at the course and at home.

US Open

Organisers of the US Open often set up the course, which moves around each year across America, to be extremely difficult. It tests every aspect of a players game and is one of the toughests challenges the whole field faces each year. Wyndham Clark claimed the spoils at Los Angeles Country Club in 2023, breaking his Major duck. The last five winners of the US Open have all been winning their first Major.

The Open

The Open is now the final Major of the season after some schedule tweaking in 2019 and that is quite fitting, with the battle for the Claret Jug one of the most entertaining spectacles to watch. A true links test is what awaits the field and, quite often, the traditional UK weather can have a huge impact on scoring. American Brian Harman won his maiden Major at Royal Liverpool this year, recording a six-shot victory to win the Open.