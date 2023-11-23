Top 8 best NBA betting apps 2023

We waste no time diving into our list of the best UK betting apps, with our picks listed below.

All five of the suggested bookmakers provide something different, so it is important to do your own research on top of our extensive study to ensure you have selected the best possible app for your own wants and needs.

You can stick to your favourite or spread your interest and select several firms from our table of the best basketball betting apps. Each offers a free bet for new customers, and you’ll find information and a link to the welcome bonus available at each. Choose your favourite bookie, check the all-important Racing Post rankings, and then click the odds to access the registration form for your new favourite app to bet on the NBA with.

All of these could be considered the best NBA betting app, with all five earning a score of at least 4.5/5.

Best NBA betting apps: Bookmaker Highlights

Each of the best NBA betting apps made the list because of their all-round brilliance, offering great odds, customer care, security and accessibility. However, some shone brighter in specific areas than others as we detail below. Our research in this section should help you decide which is the best NBA app for you.



Bet365 NBA betting

Bet365 is the superior choice if streaming NBA games is what you desire, offering the most modern, user-friendly, and reliable coverage of the league on your desktop or mobile through their faultless HD-quality video. The live stream offers excellent pre-and-in-game coverage with expert commentary, previews, constantly updating odds, stats, and live scores from other matches being played at the same time, making it the perfect choice for those wishing to bet in-play on their plethora of available markets. The bet365 app also offers an advanced Bet Builder feature, with plenty of markets to add to your betslip.

Betfair NBA betting:

Like bet365, Betfair also offers an excellent Bet Builder feature, but their player market section of their version sets them apart from the crowd, especially for newcomers. Rather than offering markets by statline, they separate their sections by player which makes it easier for users to find their favourite NBA stars and back them for greatness in games.

With an easy to understand interface and potential to livestream matches, Betfair rates a strong UK betting app for those interested in the NBA.



Paddy Power NBA betting:

Paddy Power, like the previous two apps, rates highly in our list through its clean interface, Bet Builder feature and streaming capabilities. They also offer the opportunity to bet on more niche markets too, such as a player to make the most dunks or a team to make the biggest comeback, making the experience more unique and exciting for customers.

Sky Bet NBA betting:

Sky Bet differentiates itself by offering specials through their trademark feature RequestABet. These markets are useful for those new to the NBA, as they guide customers in which players may make the biggest impact, making Sky Bet another strong competitor to be the best UK betting app. With a clean looking interface and regular free bets for those who deposit frequently, Sky Bet is another stellar option.

Ladbrokes NBA betting:

Ladbrokes lays claim to being the best NBA betting app through its excellent interface and user-friendly design, which is perfect for those new to punting on the sport. Offering a simple layout with easy to navigate menus, the Ladbrokes app is perfect for those looking to bet on team markets, as they offer plenty of choice when it comes to spread and money line betting on quarters, halves or the duration of the match.

Best NBA betting mobile app reviewed

When looking for the best basketball NBA app, you can of course follow our advice, but we always suggest doing a little extra research by reading online reviews too, to ensure you make the right decision.

You’ll find the best and most reliable reviews at Google Play and the App Store, reading the thoughts of online gamblers who have tested the apps to give a first-hand insight into the experience others have had with the product.

We have placed the iOS and Android ratings into a table below as an overview of feedback, but it is worth reading some user reviews too, but just be wary when doing so as overly positive write ups may be a product of paid advertising whilst negative appraisals are likely to come from those with a greater issue towards the companies in question, so try to avoid those when doing your research.

Sport Betting App App Store Rating Google Play Rating Racing Post Rating bet365 Betting App 4.7 4.5 5/5 Betfair Betting App 4.6 4.5 5/5 Paddy Power Betting App 4.7 4.4 5/5 Sky Bet Betting App 4.6 4.6 4.5/5 Ladbrokes Betting App 4.7 4.1 4.5/5

How to find the best NBA betting app for you?

It is important to take into account your personal needs when it comes to choosing the best NBA betting app for you, so here are some details in three key categories to further guide you in making your decision.

Ease of use

For an NBA betting app to be effective, it must be easy to use. Luckily, the five we have suggested all offer clear categories for you to choose from, within and outside of matches, as well as easily signposted offers and streaming options when you are on the apps. They all indicate when games are taking place as well as having separate categories for outright betting markets too, making the experience simpler for a customer.

Live streaming options

Given the rise in video streaming, capabilities in that sector were a must for us when deciding our top five apps for betting on the NBA. Therefore, all of the quintet have excellent streaming systems. With most, all you have to do is log in to your account and the game will become available to stream for you, whilst some may require a bet on the match you wish to watch.

A wide range of options

More ways to bet means more ways to win, and the bookies listed on this page have you covered. Whether it is a Bet Builder you’re after, an audacious outright punt or just simply a team to win, each of the five NBA apps have brilliant options for you. Keep an eye out for the special offers in your app too, as they may guide you in your betting decisions.

Which NBA betting app has the best withdrawal speed?

When it comes to deciding the best NBA betting app for you, speed of withdrawal is essential. The thrill of betting comes when you land a big win and you will not want to be waiting around to get your hands on your profit.

Luckily, all five of the apps we have suggested ensure you will have your money within three days, assuming your chosen banking method is a debit card, making them all viable options to become your NBA betting app of choice.

Other payment methods can be used too, with differing levels of speed ranging from PayPal’s eight hours to a Bank Transfer’s 3-5 days.

The figures below are based on debit card withdrawals only, with speeds for other methods varying between bookmakers.

Best Betting App for Withdrawals Racing Post Rating bet365 App 1-3 days Betfair App 1-3 days Paddy Power App 1-3 days Sky Bet App 1-3 days. Ladbrokes App 1-3 days

The Best mobile betting app features to consider for NBA

When searching for a mobile betting app, the best isn’t the most expensive or flashy app. Look for a platform that’s simple, lets the content do the talking and suits you.

Which mobile betting app offers the best NBA markets?

The bet365 app has more ways to generally gamble on NBA than the competition, but if spread betting is your game then look to Ladbrokes instead.

Which mobile betting app is the best for live streaming?

The Betfair mobile betting app is the best for live streaming as it offers free access to all members. Some bookmakers insist you gamble on the event to watch the live stream but if you have an active Betfair account, you can enjoy live NBA action at no extra cost.

Which mobile betting app offers the best basketball odds and price boosts?

Bet365 and Paddy Power tend to offer the best odds for NBA action amongst the suggested betting apps, however Sky Bet’s regular price boosts can provide good value and they are worth noting too.

Which mobile betting app is best for basketball accumulators?

Bet365 and Betfair lead the way for NBA betting apps in this category. Bet365 offer an early payout safety net, meaning that if a team is ahead by 20 points at any stage that leg of the accumulator will be marked as a win. Whilst Betfair’s Edge feature ensures that if one leg of your accumulator lets you down, you get your money back. Those safety features for your accas set these two NBA betting apps apart from the rest when it comes to multi-leg bets.

Which mobile betting app is best for basketball Bet Builders?

Bet365 were the first to offer an NBA Bet Builder option, and their version remains superior. They offer a great selection of markets for you to add to your bet and the easy to use nature of the feature is perhaps the premium selling point of any app.

How to bet using a basketball betting app?

Follow the steps below to place a bet on an upcoming NBA game or market at one of the firms listed on our page on the best basketball betting apps. Follow the steps below to wager on the next game using your mobile.