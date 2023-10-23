How to claim your £30 in Betfred free bets

Opening an account with Betfred is a simple and easy process. It requires no welcome or promo code in order to claim your free bets. This offer can be redeemed using the following steps:



1. Click here to sign up to Betfred’s welcome offer promotion

Enter a username and password that you will use all the time to access your account

3. Personal details and date of birth

4. Contact information, security question and address

5. Settings (whether you want to use British pounds or Euros and your marketing preferences) Sign into your Betfred free bets account and deposit a minimum of £10



Once you have signed up and deposited £10 with Betfred you will then need to place a £10 bet on any sport. With great action in November there are plenty of options to choose from: World Grand Prix Darts, Cricket World Cup, Rugby World Cup, UEFA Champions League.



Below is a table of all the key details for the Betfred sign-up offer:



Welcome Offer Bet £10 and receive £30 in free bets Required Stake £10 Offer Expiry Free bets must be used within 7 days after issue Last Updated 2nd January 2024 Racing Post rating 4.5/5 See Review

Why bet with Betfred?



As a regular user of Betfred I enjoy many aspects of the platform and have only had positive experiences using it to date.

Firstly Betfred is a highly reputable and recognised brand in the UK betting industry. It is a leading sponsor in a wide array of sports from horse racing to rugby league. This stellar reputation ensures that you can bet with confidence with Betfred.

Betfred offers a wide and varied range of sports markets to interest all sports fans. What also attracts you is the welcome bonus which allows you to earn and enjoy free bets instantly after joining. This incentive always helps when deciding which bookmaker to sign up for and a £10 bet for £30 worth of free bets is a generous offer, especially in relation to many others in the industry.

Another aspect I like is the approachable nature of the website and betting app. Both are easy to navigate and are laid out in an user-friendly way. The markets are very clearly set out and upcoming events are given due prominence on the homepage. This can be highly useful for first-time users who may have signed up to bet on a big upcoming event. It reduces the confusion of having to sift through multiple markets to find what you’re looking for.

You may have heard the term ‘Bonus King’ attributed to Betfred free bets and it is easy to see why given some of the generous promotions available to users. Acca flex provides a bonus on winnings up to 50% depending on how many selections are in your football accumulator.

This promotion also includes an offer of a stake refund up to £10 if one leg lets you down. Having one leg let you down is a sore spot for many punters. Being offered some salvation when the banker is sunk in the early kick-off always gives you that little insurance when placing your bet.

Betfred is in the Rewards4Racing partnership – this brings benefits for existing customers. For every £1 staked on sportsbook markets with Betfred you earn yourself one Rewards4Racing point. These points can then be used towards getting money off attending race meetings. As someone who likes to go racing as often as possible this is a very attractive proposition and another reason why I am a loyal Betfred customer.

Best sports betting features at Betfred



When you visit or engage with Betfred, you can expect to find a range of services and offers related to sports betting and gambling. Some of the best features and offers are highlighted below.

Betfred Double Delight and Hat-trick Heaven promotions have given greater appeal to the first goalscorer market than ever before. Despite always being a fan favourite this promotion ensures further intrigue and interest. With these promotions, if the player you have selected scores the first goal and then proceeds to score a second, your total payout will be doubled. If it really is their day (and yours) and they manage to score a third goal, your odds will be tripled. For example, if you had backed Ilkay Gundogan to score first in last season’s FA Cup final at odds of 5/1, you would have been paid out at 10/1 as he scored Manchester City’s second goal in the 2-1 victory over Manchester United.

Horse racing also has its fair share of offers and features available. Betfred offers a money back special if your horse finishes 2nd in selected races daily up to a maximum stake of £10. Best odds guaranteed are also on offer for every UK and Irish race and these races are available to watch live on the website or Betfred app.



How to use your Betfred sign-up offer



Using the Betfred sign-up offer is a simple and straightforward process. Below are some steps to help you get up and running with your new Betfred account and how to use your Betfred sign-up offer.

Click here to sign-up to Betfred’s welcome offer promotion Complete the Betfred sign-up form by entering your details, address and contact details Sign in to your account using your username and password Place a qualifying bet of £10 on any sportsbook market Once your qualifying bet has settled (at odds of evens or better), you’ll get your free bets in the form of bonuses (ensure that your first bet will be settled within 7 days of placement or you won’t qualify for the free bet bonus) Free bets will show in your ‘My Account’ section of your Betfred account Find a sports market to bet on with your free bets Tick the ‘use free bet’ option on your betslip when placing your bet Make sure that you use your free bets before they expire (7 days after being issued)

With Betfred free bets you are given complete freedom on which sportsbook market you wish to redeem the offer on. Free bets will usually be credited within 10 hours of your qualifying bet being settled. Once these have been credited you have 7 days in which to use them before they expire.

Is Betfred safe to use?

Betfred was first established in 1967 by Fred Done and has risen to be one of the leading bookmakers in the UK with over 1,350 shops nationwide. A leading sponsor in the world of sports, Betfred is a highly recognisable brand worldwide. Fully regulated by the Gambling Commission of Great Britain, you can rest assured that by signing up to Betfred you are in safe and very experienced hands.

How to sign up for a Betfred betting account

Is this your first time using Betfred? Have no fear, signing up for a Betfred account couldn’t be easier and there hasn’t been a better time to join one of the UK’s leading online bookmakers. Below are some steps to help guide you through the sign up process.

Click here to sign up to Betfred’s welcome offer promotion Create your login details Provide your personal details and verify your D.O.B (18+ customers only) Add your contact details and select a security question and answer. Provide your address to verify you are a UK resident. This residential address must match that of your bank details. Select your currency and communication preferences Click on the ‘Register’’ button to securely register your new Betfred account.

As straightforward as that. You are now ready to take advantage of the Betfred sign-up offer and much, much more.

How to place a bet on Betfred?

After you have signed up for a new Betfred account using the Betfred sign-up offer you are probably going to want to be able to start placing bets to qualify for this promotional offer. Below are some steps to help guide you through this simple and easy process.

Select a sport from the sports navigation homepage Choose the market Click on the odds of your selection. This will be added to a betslip Enter your stake. Estimated returns will be shown for you to assess the correct amount to stake Select place bet You will be able to track all bets placed in your ‘My Account’ section under bet history

Don’t forgt, if you haven’t yet signed up for a Betfred account click this link to get started and take advantage of Betfred’s new customer sign-up free bet offer.

