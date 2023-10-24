Spreadex Review Summary

The Racing Post content team are determined to find the best online offerings for punters. To do this, it is important to cast a critical eye over what is available, using our industry-leading knowledge to pick out the best and worst that Spreadex has to offer.

If you are thinking of becoming a Spreadex customer, this guide can be an essential accompaniment in helping you make an informed decision and should make essential reading.

The Racing Post team are here to provide an independent appraisal of what Spreadex can offer.



Spreadex Pros and Cons

Spreadex has lots of positives that stand out quickly and their ability to offer Fixed Odds alongside a betting exchange allows them to stand out from the crowd. That is just one aspect to what is a strong product overall. As with most online bookmakers, there’s room for improvement too.

In the table below, we have listed four of the best aspects of Spreadex from a user perspective and a couple of areas that might need brushing up.

Pros Cons 2 nd to a rag insurance – if you back a horse that finishes second to a winner with an SP of 33/1 or greater, get your money back as a free bet up to £25 max. Withdrawal via debit card can take up to 5 days First goalscorer insurance – money back as a free bet if your selections scores last Ante-post markets aren’t as widely available as expected on sports like horse racing Seven-day customer service via email, phone and web chat Clear, concise layout on mobile/app with odds to the fore and easy navigation

What features does Spreadex offer?

Obviously the key differentiator from Spreadex and many of their rivals is the ability to offer both Fixed Odds and a betting exchange where punters are facing punters.

The company works hard to build and maintain client relationships with their customers and in order to do this they have to strive to offer the best features, offers, bonuses and products they can.

Below, we unveil some of their standout features on the Spreadex website and mobile app.

Boost Your Acca Winnings

With so many different options available and punters willing and able to shop around like never before, giving value for money is essential for any bookmaker in the online market and Spreadex goes that extra mile with this offer, allowing accumulator winnings to get boosted by as much as 75 per-cent.

Simply place an accumulator consisting of three or more selections from one the qualifying football markets and receive a cash boost to your winnings, starting at 5 per-cent on three legs and rising to an eye watering 75 per-cent on accas of 16 lines or more!

2nd to a rag insurance

This Spreadex review shows proof that the bookmaker likes to think outside the box! For racing punters, this offer may bring solace when you’ve been hit with a stunner. If you back a horse that finishes second to a winner with an SP of 33/1 or greater, you get your money back as a free bet up to £25 max.

It happens from time to time, and most punters will experience it – seeing the form horse you’ve carefully studied and selected get chinned by a complete outsider. With this quirky offering from Spreadex, that pill will be easier to swallow as you get another chance with a free bet to the value of your stake.

Value on Premier League football

The Premier League is widely regarded as the most entertaining league in the world and it’s a source of betting entertainment for millions of punters worldwide as such.

Once more, getting value in the market is essential for punters. Spreadex Sports was the best value fixed odds bookie for punters on the 1×2 Premier League market during Season 2022/23 with an average overround of just 102.1%.



Spreadex products

This Spreadex review shows that Spreadex is at the forefront when it comes to using the most reliable technology for both web and mobile users.

Spreadex Website

The website follows the fairly standard layout, with all the major sports listed on the left-hand side and available to drill down into to find the market, tournament or competition you are looking for.

The main sports, such as Racing, Football, Greyhounds and In Play betting are also available across the top, alongside a handy Promotions section, which details the extensive list of promotional offers that Spreadex has running at any given time.

Mobile App

The Spreadex App, available to download free on Android and iPhone comes up to scratch. It’s easy to use, intuitive and carries access to all major sporting events and live in-play betting. The Spreadex Sports Betting app allows you to place both sports spread bets and sports fixed odds bets.

Customer Service

A good customer service offering is key to helping punters. Spreadex has a comprehensive list of answers to commonly asked questions on sports spread betting in the FAQ doc, while they also boast extensive Sports FAQs, Account FAQs and Technical FAQs to help resolve any issues that might crop up. There’s also a Mobile Casino FAQ section and a glossary of terms for spread betting for anyone new to that aspect.

They have email addresses and phone numbers for instant access to customer services reps, open 7.30am-10.00pm Monday-Saturday and from 8.30am on Sundays and there is also a Live Web Chat function.



Betting with Spreadex

All new customers can avail of the welcome sign-up offer. Bookmakers that are keen to attract customers will offer a pleasing sign-up offer and, Spreadex do just that, as well as offering some excellent ongoing promotions for established customers.

Spreadex Welcome Bonus Claim Here Wagering Requirements No minimum deposit requirements Offer Expiry Ongoing Customer Service Email, live chat, telephone Best feature Up to 75% bonus payment on accumulators Racing Post Rating 4.4/5

What sports can you bet on with Spreadex?

All the major sports are offered, with more than 30 in total. Every major fixture, event and tournament is covered including football, horse racing, rugby union, golf, snooker, tennis and boxing.

Spreadex customers can bet on all the top events such as the Premier League, Champions League, Ryder Cup, UFC, the Cheltenham Festival and Royal Ascot, Wimbledon and many more.



Spreadex deposit and withdrawal methods

As you would expect from a major international firm, there are several secure and private payment methods for depositing and withdrawing funds.

Payment method Minimum amount Maximum amount Visa/MasterCard £50 minimum withdrawal £25,000 Bank Transfer £50 minimum withdrawal £25,000

Spreadex Customer Service

Spreadex customer service is wide and varied, enough to satisfy any requirement. There are email and telephone numbers (which are open approx. 15 hours daily, seven days) as well as a Web Chat function and an extensive addendum of FAQs guides covering multiple subjects.

Spreadex Ltd. can be contacted at: Churchill House, Upper Marlborough Road, St Albans, Hertfordshire AL1 3UU