How to claim your £40 in Spreadex free bets

It takes only minutes to activate the welcome offer worth £40 in free bets, with Spreadex’s easy and straightforward service available online or on the app which can be downloaded for iPhone or Android. Here is how you can claim £40 in free bets if you bet £10 with Spreadex free bet.

Click on this link to get £40 in free bets when you bet £10 Select Join Here to ensure you are getting the £40 in free bets when you bet £10 welcome offer. Fill out the form in the Create Your Account page to join Spreadex free bet. Make a debit card deposit into your new Spreadex account. Place a £10 fixed-odds bet on any market, other than in-play, with minimum odds of 1-2. Once your bet is settled, you will be credited with a £10 free fixed odds bet in addition to a free £5 free Total Goals football spread bet, a £5 free racing Winning Favourites spread bet and a £1 racing Race Index spread bet. 24 hours later you will receive another £10 free fixed odds bet, £5 free Total Goals football spread bet and a £5 free racing Winning Favourites spread bet.

You can get started and take advantage of the free bet offer by clicking this link.



Why bet with Spreadex?

When you join Spreadex, and take advantage of the free welcome offer of £40 in free bets when you bet £10, you are joining a bookmaker that does things differently to the rest.

Spreadex are the only company to offer extensive spread betting markets as well as fixed odds betting, giving you more variety to bet across over a thousand sports markets covering horseracing, football, rugby, cricket and many more for fixed odds betting and spread betting.

Spreadex free bet also specialise in in-play sports betting, offering more markets than any other bookmaker, for spread and fixed odds betting and with the availability of one-click cash out, auto cash out or partial cash out.

Financial betting is also available on indices, shares, FX, ETFs, bonds, interest rates and commodities on the separate trading platforms, which can still be accessed if you open a Spreadex account as well as casino betting.

Spreadex is also an award-winning company, being named best spread betting firm of the year three times and was named as the Best Value bookmaker for the 2022-23 Premier League season as per Oddschecker.



Best Sports Betting Features at Spreadex

Spread betting is a unique way to gamble on the sports market and Spreadex free bet offer a range of exclusive markets on popular sports such as football and horse racing – as well as its handy welcome offers. A spread is a prediction of the margin of the result, based against the range.

For example, in the popular Winning Favourites, which is included in the £10 to get £40 in free bets offer you can buy or sell based on whether you believe lots or few favourites will win on a day or at a certain meeting. The value of your winnings or loss is determined by how far the margin is from the range.

Spread betting is also a popular unique way to bet on football, such as total goals, the time of the first goal as well as bookings and corners in a match. Runs scored, bowler performance and time of next wicket are options in cricket, while similar options are available in rugby, tennis, golf and more.

Spreadex free bet offers a range of in-play markets with one-click cash out, auto cash out or partial cash out available to give you greater control over your bets.

How to use your Spreadex sign up offer?

It is extremely straightforward to get started with Spreadex’s bet £10 to get £40 in free bets offer.

When signing up, all you need to do is place a £10 fixed odds bet at odds greater than 1-2. To qualify for the free bets, the bet can not be cashed out or placed on any in-play market. Find a sports market on the top bar and find a fixed odds bet market to place your bet, and ensure it is to the value of £10 to trigger the sign up offer. Once the bet is settled, you will receive your £10 free fixed odds bet which can be placed on any market following the same procedure. An option of using the free bet will be visible on the betslip. Meanwhile you can try out spread betting with a free £5 Total Goals football spread and free £5 Winning Favourites spread bet . The simplest way to find these markets is using the search bar.



Is Spreadex safe and legit to use?

Yes, by signing up through the bet £10 to get £40 in free bets offer you are using a trusted and safe bookmaker.

Spreadex has been a leading company in the betting, trading and gambling industries since it was formed by city trader Jonathan Hufford in 1999 and built a strong reputation for its account management and customer service.

Spreadex is licenced and regulated by the Gambling Commission and its spread betting service by the Financial Conduct Authority.



How to sign up for Spreadex betting account?

It is easy to set up an account with Spreadex free bet through the bet £10 to get £40 in free bets sign up link.

Click on the link to make sure you get your free welcome offer.

Create an account, detailing basic information, a username and password.

Add your chosen payment method and deposit funds into your account.

You can now freely use your account but remember to place a £10 fixed odds bet in order to get the welcome offer of £40 in free bets .



How to place a bet on Spreadex?

Spreadex’s desktop website, mobile app and tablet app are easy to navigate.

The easiest way is to use the search bar to find a sport, event, race, horse, team and more. This will bring up all the potential bets following your search.

Alternatively select a sport from the top bar and use the drop down menu to find the market you are looking for.

Once you have found your selection click on the grey box, or multiple grey boxes for accumulators, to add the selection to your betting slip.

On the slip enter your stake, and when ready click place bets to confirm your selection. If you have taken up the bet £10 to get £40 offer, you may also have the choice of using your free bet.



Spreadex sign up offer: full terms and conditions