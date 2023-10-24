How to claim your Unibet £20 horseracing bonus

Claiming your Unibet £20 horseracing bonus offer really could not be simpler as the company have made it super easy to sign up with straightforward instructions. So, here is how to make sure you can take advantage of this great £20 horseracing bonus offer from Unibet.

Click on this link to head to the Unibet £20 horseracing bonus offer

Click on the link to open an account and choose a username and password before answering the security questions

You will not be asked for a promotion code for the Unibet £20 horseracing bonus offer

Deposit £20 into your new Unibet account and place a bet on horseracing to that stake.

Just make sure that your horseracing bet in the Unibet £20 horseracing bonus offer has a minimum stake of at least £20 and the odds are 2-5 (1.4) or greater.

If your selections wins or loses, Unibet will give you a £20 bonus to bet on horseracing, while a £10 casino bonus will be credited to your account the next working day

So there you have it, it could not be simpler to open your Unibet account to get your free bets with the Unibet £20 horseracing bonus offer, so simply click on this link to get started.



Why bet with Unibet?

Once you have opened your Unibet free bet account using the Unibet £20 horseracing bonus offer, the world is your oyster and there will be a host of sports for you to bet on.

Whatever you wish to bet on, it is simple to guide your way around the homepage of the site, whether you are using the desktop option or taking the modern approach and using the mobile app, meaning you can keep an eye on prices and your bets while you are on the go.

There is the option to look at the promotions Unibet offer, which not only cover sports betting but also casino, bingo and poker, while you can also opt into the Unibet fantasy league with a prize pot of €50,000 first prize.

Perhaps most importantly, Unibet are one of the most respected names in the world of online gambling, which is reassuring for those looking to open an account using the Unibet £20 horseracing bonus offer.

And don’t forget you will have the £10 free bonus for the Unibet Casino.



Best Sports Betting Features at Unibet

Once you have used the Unibet sign up offer, Unibet £20 horseracing bonus offer, there are some excellent sports betting features to enjoy.

In football, for example, there are odds boosts available on most major matches with enhanced prices available on some potential eventualities.

The big general sport events such as NFL American football matches and major golf tournaments benefit from such enhancements.

The handy upcoming feature tells you which events are imminent so you can check the times for, say, football bets if you fancy an acca on the Italian football that evening.



How to use your Unibet sign up offer

If your opening bet wins or loses under the terms of the Unibet £20 horseracing bonus offer, you will receive your £20 horseracing bonus.

Once the money is in your account then you can use it in exactly the same way as your original bet, so head to the horseracing market you wish to bet on, make your selection, enter your stake using the free bet amount and then make the bet. It really is as simple as that.

Are Unibet safe to use

You can use your new Unibet account opened with the Unibet £20 horseracing bonus offer safe in the knowledge you are using one of the country’s leading bookmakers.

Unibet were founded in 1997 and the company have developed a product that is easy to use for depositing, playing and withdrawing your money.

The company have won recognition at the International Gaming Awards, including Socially Responsible Operator of the Year, and are part of the Kindred Group, one of the largest online gambling companies in the world.



Unibet sign up offer: full terms and conditions