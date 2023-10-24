SBK Free Bets
Welcome to the Racing Post’s official SBK review, where our team of online gambling experts brings readers up to speed on this unique app. SBK is a gambling app that vows to rewrite and rebrand the tired sportsbook model, but is it achieving its bold ambition, or do we have yet another run-of-the-mill app in an already congested market?
SBK are an emerging force in the world of mobile betting, and if you’re looking for a bookmaker with a simple and easy-to-use app for betting on the go, now is the perfect time to use their generous sign up offer and open an account.
Trying to “rewrite the sportsbook”, SBK pride themselves on offering the best odds for their customers and have also tried to implement a social aspect, with customers able to show off their winning bets and also provide tips for fellow users.
You can open an account and take advantage of their bet £10, get £30 in free bets welcome offer, and below we talk you through everything SBK has to offer, from how to claim their welcome offer to the best betting features on the site.
How to claim your £30 in SBK free bets
It could not be easier to claim your £30 in free bets using this SBK sign-up offer, with the firm making setting up your account super simple. How to claim you SBK free bets:
- Click on this link to claim the SBK bet £10 get £30 in free bets welcome offer
- Open an account by inputting your email, choosing a password and entering the promotional code: SBK30
- Once you’ve got an account, deposit a minimum of £10 using a debit card
- Place a bet of £10 at minimum odds of 1-2 (1.5) on any sport of your choosing to qualify for the SBK welcome offer and receive £10 in free bets
- Another £10 free bet will be credited to your account after 7 days and a further £10 free bet after 14 days
- Free bets can be placed in denominations of £2, £5 or £10 and are available to use on any sport. Free bets that have not been used will expire 14 days after they have been credited to your account
|
Welcome Offer:
|
Bet £10 and Get £30 in Free Bets
|
Minimum Stake:
|
£10
|
Maximum Stake:
|
£10
|
Offer Expiry:
|
N/A
|
Last updated:
|
2nd January 2024
|
Racing Post Rating:
|
4.4/5 See Review.
Why bet with SBK?
With your account open and your £30 in free bets secured thanks to the SBK sign-up offer, there are a whole host of sports markets for you to bet on.
SBK free bet is an app-only bookmaker and they have one of the best app interfaces around. Their sportsbook is clearly laid out, making it easy to navigate, and they also provide a slider that details all the sports they have to offer at the top of their app.
SBK free bet also offers a unique function where users can submit their own tips for others to view, while also sharing the massive accas they’ve just landed, with users able to see how much better their odds are in comparison to other bookmakers using SBK Price+.
SBK’s in-play betting range is excellent, with their homepage providing players with access to all of their biggest live sports offerings, allowing them to quickly access and bet on these markets at the latest prices.
You can also utilise their stats menu and live updates, which helps you to keep up to date on the latest information and use their in-depth stats to help inform how you use your free bets.
Best sports betting features at SBK
Once you have signed up to SBK using the bet £10, get £30 in free bets sign up offer, there are excellent sports betting features to enjoy.
SBK give their users access to a wide range of football betting markets and they have a dedicated football menu, where users can quickly and accurately find the league, team or matches they wish to bet on.
SBK free bet regularly updates their site with special offers, free bets and promotions that both new and existing customers can claim, often centred around major sporting events.
Is SBK safe to use?
Launched in 2019 by founder Jason Trost, SBK is an app-centric bookmaker and is fast becoming the go-to in mobile betting.
SBK operates under licence from both the UK Gambling Commission and the Malta Gaming Authority, so you can rest assured that when signing up for the SBK sign-up offer your important details will be protected.
SBK free bet also has Secure Sockets Layer (SSL) data encryption software that acts to protect your information by encrypting it against outside persons.
How to place a bet on SBK
Once you’ve got your £30 in free bets courtesy of the SBK sign-up offer, it could not be easier to place a bet on the site.
- Once you have made your deposit, navigate to the sports market you wish to bet on using the betting tabs on the site
- When you have found the perfect market for you, click on your selection to add it to your betslip
- Enter the amount of money you wish to bet in the stake box
- Click on the ‘place bet’ box
- Now sit back and cheer on your selection
SBK sign-up offer: full terms and conditions
- You must make a first deposit of at least £10/€10 in a single amount to be eligible for the new customer welcome offer.
- The maximum amount of free bets that can be awarded in this offer is £30.
- £10 of free bets will appear in your promo balance once a bet of £10 (or greater) has been placed at minimum odds of 1.5. A £5 bet each-way would not qualify for this promotion, the minimum stake would need to be £10.
- A further £10 free bet will be credited to your promotional balance 7 days after the first qualifying bet and then a further £10 free bet will be credited 14 days after the first qualifying bet.
- Free bets can be placed on all sports.
- Free bets can be placed in single denominations of £10.
- If your free bet is settled as a win, the winnings will be added to your withdrawal balance: a £10 free bet placed on a selection at odds of 3/1 (4.0) that is settled as a win would result in £30 winnings being added to your withdrawable balance, with the £10 free bet stake not returned.
- If a free bet has been used on a selection that has been voided, the free bet stake will be returned.
- Free bets that have not been used will expire 14 days after they have been credited to your promo balance.
- Free bets cannot be redeemed for cash at any time.
- The promotion is only open to new users making their first deposit by card.
- Users making their first deposit by Skrill, Neteller, PayPal or a virtual/prepaid card will not qualify for this promotion. Please note that this includes virtual Monzo cards; first deposits made by this method will not qualify for the welcome offer.
- The new customer welcome offer is strictly limited to one per individual, family, household address, email address, same payment account number, IP address or shared computer.
- This promotion cannot be used in conjunction with any other sign-up promotion.
- This promotion is only available to users 18 years or older.
- We reserve the right to change or stop this promotion if required for any legal or regulatory reason.
- Any customer who has been sent an email stating that they are not eligible for bonuses will not receive any free bets, even if they meet all other terms of this promotion.
- SBK standard terms for promotions apply.
FREQUENTLY ASKED QUESTIONS
If you use the SBK sign-up offer, you will get £30 in free bets once you have deposited and staked £10. The first £10 free bet is credited once your first bet of £10 has been placed, while a further £10 free bet is put in your account after 7 days and another £10 free bet 14 days after the first was credited.
Click on this link for the bet £10, get £30 in free bet SBK welcome offer. Follow the instructions to set up your new SBK account and once you’ve deposited and placed £10, you will claim the SBK welcome offer.
Yes. SBK is one of the newer bookmakers having been founded in 2019, but their safety measures and respectability are second to none. They have SSL encryption to protect your personal information and are licensed by the UK Gambling Commission and Malta Gaming Authority.