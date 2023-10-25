Virgin Bet review summary

The Racing Post content team have cast a critical eye on every aspect of the Virgin Bet app and website. We’ve covered everything from welcome bonuses, sports offers and individual markets.

If you are thinking of becoming a Virgin Bet customer, this guide can be an essential accompaniment in helping you make an informed decision.

As with all new entries into the bookmaking market, Virgin Bet are striving to improve their product all the time and to help grow their share of the marketplace.

The Racing Post team are here to provide an independent appraisal of what Virgin Bet has to offer and to assist players in making an informed decision. Having read our review, there’s a step-by-step guide to help create an account with Virgin Bet that will ensure you pick up the excellent welcome bonus for new customers.



Virgin Bet pros and cons

There are no shortage of positives to point out on the Virgin Bet experience, as you would expect, but also some areas in which the overall product can be improved upon. On the table below, we have listed our four favourite things about Virgin Bet and a couple of ‘can do betters’ for future reference.

Pros Cons £10 Free Acca Bet when you place two £10 accas Withdrawal can take up to four days Live streaming of all UK and Irish horse racing Minimum deposit of £10 via PayPal More than 30 different sports with a variety of markets offered Clear, concise layout on mobile/app with odds to the fore and easy navigation

What features does Virgin Bet offer?

In order to attract and retain customers Virgin Bet strives to offer a complete online gambling service, constantly evolving to maintain pace with market trends in terms of markets and bets available.

They are doing an excellent job of this in the opinion of the Racing Post content team and, below, we unveil some of their standout features on web and mobile app.

Bonuses

Bonuses are, and should be, a key factor in where punters opt to place their money. The marketplace is awash with options now and it is important to get the most value. As such, a strong welcome offer for new customers is vital but – more so – it’s of utmost importance that existing and long-term customers are valued.

Virgin Bet excels in both categories. The welcome offer allows up to £20 in free bets (tokens) for all new sign-ups. Once you have used these you can also expect to find offers, free bets, enhanced odds and best odds guaranteed.

Weekly Acca Offer

For so many weekend warrior punters, acca betting is key, especially when it comes to football at the weekends. With Virgin Bet, acca betting is rewarded. Place two £10 acca and you will get a third for free within the seven-day qualifying period! This offer is open to all new and existing customers with Virgin Bet and, even more encouragingly, it can be used repeatedly after each qualifying period passes.

Live Racing

If horse racing is your thing, you need never miss another race that you’ve bet on. Virgin Bet offers live UK and international horse racing allowing you to see every horse, every race, from start to finish throughout the big horse racing festivals, including the Grand National and Cheltenham.

You don’t even have to have a bet in a race to watch it live – all you need is money in your account to start streaming any available live sport on the Virgin Bet website or app.



Virgin Bet products

As you would expect, Virgin Bet uses cutting edge technology to ensure the best user-experience. Customers can access via mobile app or website and have instant access to every major sporting event – and so much more – at their fingertips.

Virgin Bet website

The familiar red and white livery of Virgin – a long-standing and instantly trustable company – greets customers on the website.

The home page is easy to navigate, with all the major sports displayed down the left-hand side and a handy ‘all sports’ section that takes you into the vast array of sports and events covered by Virgin Bet. There’s also a handy Live Sports section to bring you straight into the events and markets happening right now.



Betting with Virgin Bet

All new customers can avail of the welcome sign-up offer. Bookmakers that are keen to attract customers will offer a pleasing sign-up offer and, in that regard, Virgin Bet have hit the target.

Virgin Bet Welcome Bonus Add Link Wagering Requirements £10 minimum deposit Offer Expiry Ongoing Customer Service Email, live chat Best feature £10 Free Acca Bet when you place two £10 accas Racing Post Rating 4.4/5



Virgin Bet Customer service

Queries are something punters will run into from time to time and the best way to get them resolved is a fast and efficient customer service offering.

The ‘Help & FAQs’ section is easy to find and this will bring up all of the sections of questions and answers. You can submit a request if you cannot find the answer to your question and there’s an efficient live chat function to get those all-important answers. Overall the Virgin Bet customer service is everything you would expect from a leading bookmaker with many thousands of customers and it should leave your queries satisfied in a timely fashion.

Virgin Bet mobile app

The Virgin Bet app is the sports betting app that is ‘made for you’ says the company and that is hard to argue against. More and more customers are now accessing bookmakers through mobiles and, as such, a high quality app is essential.

All the markets offered on the website are easily accessible via the app and it is compatible with Android and iOS devices.

It’s quick and easy to download and from all the major app shops and you can be linked to your Virgin Bet account in minutes.



What sports can you bet on with Virgin Bet?

All the major sports are offered, with more than 30 in total. Every major fixture, event and tournament is covered including football, horse racing, rugby union, golf, snooker, tennis and boxing.

Niche sports like handball, futsal, and volleyball are covered alongside all the major American sports such as NFL, NBA and NHL.

Virgin Bet customers can bet on all the top events such as Premier League, Champions League, Ryder Cup, UFC, the Cheltenham Festival and Royal Ascot.

Virgin Bet deposit and withdrawal methods

As you would expect from a major international firm, there are several secure and private payment methods for depositing and withdrawing funds.