Livescore Bet review summary

Livescore Bet is one the fast-improving betting sites in Britain and with a detailed, but simple to view app to use, have become a standout bookmaker. Their price boosts are easy to find on the home screen, and offering best odds guaranteed on horse racing shows they are committed to giving punters really good markets.

While in football, they are missing out on newer markets such as player passes, tackles and fouls, Livescore Bet generally offers wide and varied markets and make up for what they miss out on with specials that rival their bigger competitors.

It also provides an excellent welcome bonus for new customers without needing a promo code, and for existing customers in earning a free £10 accumulator bet. It is also regulated by the Gibraltar and UK Gambling Commissions, so you are betting fairly with a trusted bookmaker.

Livescore Bet Pros and Cons

There are no shortage of positives to point out on the Livescore Bet experience. On the table below, we have listed our four favourite things about Livescore Bet and a couple of ‘can do betters’ for future reference.

Pros Cons Attractive welcome bonus Could offer more newer markets Promotions and offers for existing customers Would also like to see more prop markets available Mobile app has strong user experience Payments methods are limited Free to play games No phone support line

What features does Livescore Bet offer?

Live streaming

Livescore Bet offers one of the strongest live streaming services compared to the other bookmakers it is competing against. A key aspect to succeeding in the sportsbook industry nowadays, and Livescore Bet offers it on major football leagues from across the world, horse racing, cricket and even greyhounds. Before placing your stake, it tells you what fixtures will be streamed, and only requires a £1 bet. The quality stream also offers in-play betting and users are spoilt for choice on what they can watch.

In-play

Another popular feature with punters, you can wager on a wide range of games that have already begun, with the odds updated seamlessly so they accurately match what is going on. Its impressive range includes football, cricket, tennis and more and can be easily found in a dedicated betting menu, allowing you to play how and when you want. There are also options to bet on niche sports and esports in-play and while its cash out option is only available on selected markets, Livescore Bet still has a strong range of in-play betting options.

Bet squads

This unique feature is for all new and existing customers with Livescore Bet with a chance to win cash off this without wagering. You have to log in every day from Monday to Friday, and are pointed to the ‘Squads’ section, where you have the chance to reveal a player, getting five as part of your squad on Friday. If these players score in their games, you get the chance to win cash, with a wheel spin on Friday determining how much you get. it is an innovative, exciting way to wager, without having to actually put a bet on at the time.

Livescore products

There are two ways to place bets through Livescore Bet. You can enjoy betting through your desktop on the Livescore Bet website, or access the app through your Android or IOS device.

Livescore mobile app

Punters have voted with their fingers and using apps is where they regularly go to place bets due to its speed and convenience. While it offers all the same features such as odds, promotions, offers and in-play betting websites do, Livescore Bet’s app is particularly strong in being easy and simple to use.

Despite offering a variety of markets on many sports, the app is handy and quick with an A-Z of sports and most popular markets available. Alongside this, an easy-to-navigate in-play betting section is also available without much fuss. The in-play market appears on an excellent homepage, which provides an overview of the major sporting fixtures of the day as well as streaming options.

Your betting slip is right next to the in-play option on the homepage too, meaning it is a simple click to view and place your stake on a strong betting app.

Livescore betting website

Some punters will stick with what they know best in a bookmaker’s website and it does have all you would get on the app too, such as the same sports, markets, offers and bets. One big advantage with its website is you’d be able to watch the live streaming of the sport you have placed your bet on via a large screen.

However, one of the slight downfalls of Livescore Bet’s website is its layout. The betting slip, which is easily hidden until you need it on the app, is always visible and can clutter the screen. That makes odds, markets and in-play betting offers more difficult to read, but still provides punters with a good experience.

Betting with Livescore

Here is a handy table with all the vital information you need for Livescore Bet’s handy welcome bonus, as well as a link on how you can claim it and start betting with them.

Livescore welcome bonus: Link here Wagering requirements: £10 min deposit Offer expiry: Within 14 days of sign-up Customer Service: 24/7 support in several languages Best feature: £20 free bets for new customers Racing Post Rating: 4.4/5

What sports can you bet on with Livescore Bet?

Livescore Bet offers markets, odds and in-play betting on a wide variety of sports, including the major ones such as football, horse racing, cricket, tennis and greyhounds. They also cover sports such as american football, baseball, ice hockey, MMA and even esports. Here are some of the sports it specialises in.

Livescore Bet football

If you love betting on major football competitions from across the world, then Livescore Bet could be the site for you. It possesses one of the strongest and widest range of sports markets in football, from the Premier League, La Liga and Bundesliga, to the top divisions in South America and beyond. It has a dedicated football menu, where you can view all of the day or weekend’s top matches, with bet boosts on the biggest games and cross game specials, alongside the usual accumulators. Its other regular betting markets include goals over/under and shots on target each game among others, but it does lack the newer markets, such as fouls or player passes for those who prefer a unique flutter.

Livescore Bet horse racing

Livescore’s horse racing betting coverage is second to none. As well as being able to place a bet on all races during a hectic schedule in Britain and Ireland and internationally, as well as at the big meetings including the Cheltenham Festival and Royal Ascot, that bet allows you to stream the race live and watch your selection. Livescore Bet offers some excellent promotions on racing including ‘best odds guaranteed’ – if the starting SP is bigger than when you placed the bet, you’ll get the bigger odds – and extra places in some races.You can even bet on virtual contests as well.

Livescore Bet cricket

Livescore Bet has a healthy mix of cricket betting, from major international tournaments like the Cricket World Cup, Twenty20 World Cup to the Ashes, County Championship and the T20 Blast. Its markets vary from outright winners, match betting and specials such as most match sixes, highest run outs and highest opening partnership. It also has ‘price boosts’ to keep an eye out for.

Livescore Bet deposit and withdrawal methods

It is a simple process for punters to manage funds on Livescore’s betting site and app and a banking tab is available on both.

However, you crucially cannot use the option of Apple Pay for payment methods, and it does not have a wide range of general payment methods.