Top 8 best NFL betting apps

Now you have our final list of the eight best NFL betting apps, let’s explain how we arrived at our decision. How did the online gambling experts working at the Racing Post cut a field of hundreds of apps down to just eight? Below, we explain what impressed us the most about each major online bookmaker listed, focusing on the top five.

Sky Bet NFL betting

We scored Sky Bet as the best betting app for NFL players as it’s a genuine all-rounder that impressed us at every turn. From the welcome bonus for new customers to a packed promotions page offers specials to existing players, Sky Bet ensures there’s something for everyone. The online betting giant also boasts great odds, unique markets, excellent coverage and in-play betting odds.

Coral NFL betting

Coral is another major contender in the race to be named the best NFL betting app and there’s a lot to like about this firm with its head office in London. Join Coral today and claim a stunning welcome bonus free bet. All Racing Post readers who register by clicking any link on this page to the Coral app qualify for a free bet.

Bet365 NFL betting

We adore the live-streaming tab available to all bet365 customers that allows you to follow many professional sports, including American Football. Gamble on the result of any game covered by the live-streaming tab then sit back and enjoy the show on your mobile. Watch from anywhere in the country, cheering your favourite teams and players to victory.

Betfair NFL betting

The Betfair app allows customers to wager on the bookmaker odds or flick to the exchange app and target higher prices, more unique betting opportunities and even more promotions. Gamble on the NFL, lay the best-supported teams or accept bets from other users. Betfair is the best NFL betting app UK gamblers can join today.

Paddy Power NFL betting

Concluding our list of the top five NFL betting apps is Paddy Power. The global superpower with its Irish head office offers generous odds on the teams, players and bets you love the most. Check any respected betting odds comparison app for the NFL and you’ll see Paddy Power is often the best price or joint-best price on popular bets.

Best NFL betting mobile app reviewed

You’re now a step closer to finding the best betting app for NFL players. Our team left no stone unturned when reviewing the market and we produced the most reliable, trustworthy and unbiased report of its kind on the internet. But it’s always important for you to do a little research of your own, even if it’s just to back up our findings.

We know you’re busy and would much rather be enjoying the best betting app for the NFL rather than researching the market. That’s why we’ve helped keep things as simple as possible. If you read the reviews left on the App Store and Google Play, you’ll find posts made by everyday users of these bookmakers. Some are overly critical while others are extremely complimentary. We always tell readers the truth lies somewhere in the middle when reading online reviews. Check the table below to help you find the best NFL betting app.

NFL Betting App App Store Rating Google Play Rating Sky Bet Betting App 4.6 4.6 Coral Betting App 3.0 4.1 Bet365 Betting App 4.5 4.6 Betfair Betting App 4.6 4.5 Paddy Power Betting App 4.7 4.4

How to find the best NFL betting app for you

What do you look for in UK betting apps for sports? When searching for the best NFL betting app UK fans can join today and claim a welcome bonus free bet, I like to start by checking each point raised in this article. Only firms that pass each test with flying colours make it onto the list and I suggest you follow the steps.

Ease of use

Mobile gambling is all about speed, accuracy and convenience, meaning your betting app must be user-friendly. There should be homepage quicklinks to the day’s most popular events, including the next horse race due off or greyhound race.

Live streaming options

The best betting apps for Android and iOS offer free live streaming of popular sports, including horse racing, greyhounds, football and tennis. If you are a registered member, you can access the HD-quality live stream without charge, watching from anywhere in the UK.

A wide range of options

The top UK betting apps offer hundreds of ways to gamble on popular sports, competitions and markets. The more ways to bet, the better and your bookie must cover the most popular gambling markets and the best of the unique options.

Which NFL betting app has the best withdrawal speed?

When betting on the NFL and making a profit, you’ll likely wish to withdraw your winnings quickly and securely. Bagging a winner is exciting, but the longer you leave the cash sitting in your player account balance, the more likely you are to use some of the funds to cover future gambles. Which betting apps for Android and iOS have the quickest payout speeds?

Transfer speeds depend on your bank or chosen payment method. It can take between one and three business days for withdrawals to appear in your VISA account while withdrawals to e-wallets, including PayPal and Skrill often clear in less than 24 hours. Check the table below for the various payment speeds.

Best Betting App for Withdrawals Racing Post Rating Sky Bet App 1-3 days Coral App 1-3 days Bet365 App 1-3 days Betfair App 1-3 days. Paddy Power App 1-3 days

The best mobile betting app features to consider for NFL

When looking for a new online gambling app that’s good enough to match your NFL betting needs, there are a few more areas to focus on. Each of the best NFL betting apps featured on this page offers new customers a welcome bonus and covers each of the features listed in this section. These are the non-negotiables of a good betting app and your provider should cover all angles here to deserve your custom.

Which mobile betting app offers the best NFL markets?

All bookmakers listed on this page come highly recommended by our team of experts at the Racing Post. We are huge fans of the Sky Bet app as it offers more NFL betting markets than the competition. More ways to bet means more ways to win and Sky Bet has you covered on their modern, user-friendly app.

Which mobile betting app is the best for live-streaming NFL?

All names covered in our article of the best betting app for NFL fans offer free live streaming of the most popular sports and fixtures. We love the bet365 app as it covers the most games and the quality is as good as you’d hope to find at any major television broadcaster. Click any link to the bet365 app on this page, create an account and watch live sports.

Which mobile betting app offers the best NFL odds and price boosts?

Your loyal team at the Racing Post found the best NFL betting apps available to UK gamblers today, each offering generous odds and excellent price boosts. The Coral app is often market best price or joint-best on your favourite markets, including first touchdown scorer, moneyline and handicap. Check it out today.

Which mobile betting app is the best for NFL accumulators?

If you enjoy playing for small stakes but aiming for a huge prize, NFL accumulators may be your preferred option. Which online gambling app is the best for placing accas? Any of the top providers listed on this page has you covered, offering accumulator betting and related specials, including cashback and profit boosts.

Which mobile betting app is the best for NFL Bet Builders?

The Betfair betting app was one of the first to offer in-depth markets to their Bet Builder feature and it remains ahead of the game. Add moneyline, handicap or one of the other popular NFL betting markets to your bet slip and add player specials, points, quarter betting and more. There’s something for everyone.

How to bet using an NFL betting app

Now you know which are the best NFL betting apps in the UK, you can join your favourite, deposit funds and wager to land the new customer free bet. But how do you gamble on the NFL using only your smartphone? We’re delighted to report it’s quick, easy and secure. All you need is an active player account and available data or a reliable Wi-Fi connection. You can then turn everyday scenarios into an opportunity to watch and bet on the NFL.

In this section of our article on the best NFL betting app on the market, we explain in a simple, step-by-step process how to gamble using an NFL betting app. The steps are identical, regardless of which app featured on this page you decide to join and use. The steps are also the same on an Android or iOS device.