Betway review summary

There’s much to like about Betway, including it’s licensed and regulated by the United Kingdom Gambling Commission, proving it’s a name you can trust. The UKGC only works with bookmakers that meet its high standards for customer safety, transparency, privacy, and fairness. If a bookie has the UKGC logo on its homepage, you’ll know you’re betting with a tried and trusted name.

There’s lots to like about Betway, and in this review, you’ll discover why the gambling app is so popular today. We cover all areas of the business, from the welcome bonus and mobile app to the customer service channels and operating hours. By the end of the page, you’ll know Betway and how it can add weight to your sports predictions. But we don’t just focus on the positives. If Betway falls short in any important areas, you’ll learn about it on this page. We bring the good and the bad to create the best Betway review.



Betway pros and cons

In this section, we bring your attention to some pros and cons of gambling at Betway. Check out the below table for an overview of what’s hot and not at Betway.

Pros Cons Welcome bonus for new customers Few Asian handicap markets Promotions and specials for existing players Restricted countries Over 30,000 pre-game events each month Generous pre-match and in-play odds



What features does Betway offer?

Betway is a modern, vibrant, and forward-thinking online gambling app that’s determined to increase its market share. They aim to attract new players and drive repeat business with the latest gambling features and most attractive promotions. Below are some highlights enjoyed by Betway customers.

Live-streaming

Only the best online gambling apps offer customers access to live-streaming, and you’ll enjoy the feature at Betway. Live-streaming is the perfect example of how far the sportsbook industry has come over the last few years. Using the live stream, you can now watch sports like football, horse racing, and tennis. The HD quality feed has expert commentary, in-play betting odds, updated scores, predictions, and more.

Cash-out

Every bookie worth joining offers the cash-out feature to members, but few apps do it as well as Betway. Gamble on a sports selection using your desktop or app, and you’ll see a cash-out value appear. This is usually equal to your first deposit and wager but will rise and fall depending on how your pick performs. The trick is to cash out when the offer is highest and land a profit from a bet that would otherwise be a loser.

In-play

In-play betting is another popular feature with online gamblers. You can wager on games that have already begun. If you missed the kick-off, you can still bet thanks to in-play with many pre-game markets live throughout the contest. A live trader monitors the play, adjusts the odds, and accepts wagers until the end.



Betway products

There are two ways to enjoy betting at Betway. You can visit the website on your desktop computer or access the app on your Android or iOS device. Which one is best? Keep reading to find out.

Betway mobile app

More sportsbook bets are placed using mobile apps than websites, and that trend is unlikely to change. Gamblers have voted with their fingers, choosing the speed and convenience of betting using a smartphone rather than a laptop or personal computer. Although the app and site have all the same sports, odds, promotions, customer service channels, and features like in-play betting, the app is more popular.

Gamble on live sport, such as the next horse race due off, from anywhere in the country. Download the app to your handset and turn everyday scenarios like the commute home from work into an opportunity to watch and bet on live sports. The app has you covered. It’s responsive, fast, and can keep up with the ever-changing world of sports. Betting on the app is as beautiful as it is simple.

Betway website

Some gamblers happily stick to what they know and gamble on sports using the website. As both platforms offer the same sports, markets, and bets, you can do the same things on the website and the mobile app. But there’s one advantage the site has over the app that’s often forgotten about – the large screen. Perfect for those creating an account or watching live-streaming of professional sports.

Suppose you wish to create an account at Betway. You can register using your mobile on the move, but your laptop’s bigger screen allows you to complete the registration form quickly and more accurately. The same applies when watching a horse race on your laptop. The larger screen naturally improves your viewing experience, bringing you closer to the action.



Betting with Betway

The below table serves as a handy guide to the Betway welcome bonus. It has information on the promotion, including a link to claim your share now.

What sports can you bet on with Betway

Betway offers markets, odds, and betting on several popular sports, including football, horse racing, tennis, and greyhounds. Traders also cover niche markets, like politics, reality TV, and awards. If you fancy a wager on esports, Betway has everything you need. Here are three popular sports to gamble on at Betway.

Betway horse racing

Betway’s coverage of UK and Irish horse racing must be seen to be believed. Traders cover all the biggest and best professional meetings, including Royal Ascot, Punchestown, Ayr and Ffos Las. A hectic schedule ensures something for everyone, and a race is always about to begin in the afternoon or evening. Looking for your racing fix outside of normal operating hours? Betway customers can gamble on the best international meetings or virtuals.

Betway football

If you love gambling in major football competitions and leagues, you’ll find a friend in Betway. It’s a bookie, but they love the beautiful game as much as any customer, which shows in their coverage. You can wager on over 100 pre-game markets, sticking to one game or casting your net further and building an accumulator. The weekend acca is the most popular bet with football gamblers as it gives players a crack at big odds off small stakes. Games shown live on TV attract the most attention at Betway, and you’ll find specials, unique markets, and generous odds.

Betway rugby

From the top international rugby tournaments, like the Six Nations or Rugby World Cup, to the best club rugby offers, including the Premiership, Betway has you covered. This online sportsbook gives rugby the credit and coverage it deserves, ensuring fans can gamble on the best fixtures live on TV. There are many markets, including match winner, total points, first try scorer, handicap, and more.

Whether you’re gambling on the winner of the next Calcutta Cup at the Six Nations or a Premiership title decider, Betway is the place to enjoy rugby gambling. They offer more markets than much of the competition, generous promotions including price boosts, and better odds than other big names. Betway is the perfect place for sports betting.



Betway deposit and withdrawal methods

Safely deposit funds to your betting account and gamble without delay with no clearing process.

When you add funds to Betway using a debit card, crypto, or e-wallet, funds are available immediately. It’s ideal if you’re betting in a rush or eager to get your stake down before the odds change. The table below highlights some of the secure and trustworthy payment options available at Betway.