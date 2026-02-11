How to claim your £50 in 10bet free bets

Getting your free bet at 10bet is straightforward:

C lick the “Sign up here” link on the 10bet site and register a new account as a UK customer. During registration or first deposit, select the sports welcome offer (or enter the promo code SPORT) to activate the bonus. Make your first qualifying deposit. Once your deposit is made, 10bet will match your deposit 100% up to £50 (so the maximum free bet is £50). Place qualifying bets under the terms (minimum odds, excluded payment methods) and meet any wagering requirement to convert the bonus funds into withdrawable cash. Once all the conditions are satisfied, you are free to use or withdraw winnings (subject to the standard site withdrawal process).

Below is a table with all the key details for the 10bet sign-up offer:

Welcome Offer: Get a 100% matched bonus up to £50 Minimum Stake: No minimum Maximum Bonus: £50 Offer Expiry: 60 days to meet wagering requirements Last updated: 12 November 2025 Racing Post Rating: 4/5 See The 10bet Review .

How to use your 10bet free bet

Once you’ve claimed the offer, using your free bet funds is simple:

A fter qualifying, you’ll see the bonus credited in your 10bet Sports Bonus account. Select a sport and market you wish to bet on using your bonus funds. Ensure the odds meet the minimum requirement (single bets min odds 4/5 (1.80) or accumulator legs min 2/5 (1.40) Place your bet using the bonus funds (or via a combination of cash + bonus, depending on available funds). Once the bet settles, and once you’ve fully met the wagering of eight times, any winnings become eligible for withdrawal. If you fail to meet the wagering requirement within the time limit, the bonus funds and any corresponding winnings may be forfeited.

Once you have signed up with 10bet and placed your qualifying bets, you will have access to a wide range of betting markets and can begin using your 10bet free bets right away.

Why bet with 10bet

There are several good reasons to consider 10bet as your bookmaker of choice.

First, the welcome offer is competitive; a 100% match up to £50 gives new customers a good boost right from the start. For sports bettors who plan to stake a modest amount, the ability to get up to £50 extra is attractive.

Second, the site offers a broad range of sports markets and live betting options. 10bet has a user-friendly interface, a strong mobile platform and caters for a wide selection of sports (including less mainstream ones), which gives flexibility for racing and general sports punters.

Third, for racing fans and bettors who enjoy live-in-play markets, 10bet delivers a solid live betting product, providing suitable services for both new and existing customers.

Finally, if you sign up and take advantage of the offer, you can start your betting journey with a bonus cushion which reduces initial risk.

For someone planning to bet on sports, including horse racing, 10bet presents a good new-customer proposition, with a straightforward sign-up process, a generous boost, and a platform that is usable for both desktop and mobile.

I think 10bet’s welcome offer is one of the more competitive out there. As always though, be sure to check the terms carefully so that nothing catches you out.

How to sign up for a 10bet betting account

Signing up to 10bet is quick.

Visit the 10bet website and click “Join now” to register your new account. Complete your personal details – name, email, date of birth, address, and agree to the terms. Choose the sports welcome offer and enter the promo code SPORT. Make your first deposit using an eligible payment method (note that Skrill or Neteller are excluded from the welcome offer). Once your deposit is made, you will receive the bonus match and can begin to place bets under the offer terms.

How to place a bet on 10bet

Once your account is active and you have funds (including bonus funds) you can place your first bet:

Log in to your 10bet account and navigate to the sportsbook section. Choose the sport and market you wish to bet on (e.g, horse racing, football, tennis). Add your selection(s) to the bet slip, check the odds meet the minimum for your bonus usage (for example, min. odds 4/5 for singles). Enter your stake and submit the bet. If you are using a combination of your cash funds + bonus funds, ensure you understand how the stake will be applied. After settlement, check your account to make sure the bonus progress is tracked (i.e. your wagering requirement contribution). Once all the wagering conditions are met, you may withdraw any winnings in accordance with standard withdrawal rules.

If you haven’t yet signed up for a 10bet account, click this link to get started.

Key features of the 10bet welcome offer

Here are the features you should pay attention to when claiming the 10bet welcome offer.

Wagering requirement : In order to convert bonus funds into withdrawable cash, you must wager both your deposit and the bonus amount a set number of times (typically 8×) on qualifying sports bets.

M inimum odds : Qualifying bets must usually be placed at or above specified odds (e.g., single bets min odds 4/5 (1.80) or accumulator legs min 2/5 (1.40).

Time limit: You typically have up to 60 days to fulfil the wagering requirement and use the bonus funds. Failure to do so may result in forfeiture.

Payment method restrictions: Some deposit methods (e.g., Skrill, Neteller, sometimes PayPal) are often excluded when claiming the welcome offer, so you must deposit via an eligible method.

Maximum qualifying bet stake: Some reviews note that only a maximum stake equal to the bonus amount will count towards the wagering requirement – e.g., if you receive a £50 bonus, only up to a £50 stake per bet may count.

Eligible markets & bet types: Only certain types of bets may qualify (e.g., cash bets, singles or accumulators; free bets or void bets often will not contribute). For example: “‘void’/‘draw’ bets, cashed-out bets or bets placed with a free bet are not eligible for the welcome bonus.”

Single offer per customer: The offer is only for new customers (18+ in the UK) and cannot usually be combined with other promotions.

10bet sign-up offer: full terms and conditions

Here are the key T&Cs for the flagship sports welcome offer at 10bet (new customers only):

New customers only; must be 18+ and resident in the United Kingdom.

Use the bonus code SPORT (or select the bonus during sign-up) when making your first deposit.

Minimum deposit: typically £10 (some sources say £15) via eligible payment methods.

Maximum bonus: 100% match of first deposit up to £50.

Wagering requirement: deposit + bonus amount must be wagered 8× on qualifying sports bets.

Minimum odds: single bets min 4/5 (1.80); accumulator bets min 2/5 (1.40) per selection.

Time limit: 60 days to meet the wagering requirement and use the bonus funds.

Excluded payment methods: Skrill and Neteller do not count for the deposit when claiming the welcome offer.

The maximum qualifying bet stake that counts towards wagering may be capped at the bonus amount.

Void, cancelled, cashed-out or bets with a free bet stake do not contribute to the wagering requirement.

The offer cannot be used in conjunction with any other new-customer offer.

Standard site terms apply, including verification, responsible gambling obligations and regulator oversight (UKGC).

‘Bonus’ funds may be held in a separate Sports Bonus Account until wagering is complete.

Do you need a free bet to play at 10bet?

No, you do not need to claim the free bet to play at 10bet. While the welcome bonus is designed for new customers, you can still open a 10bet account and place bets using your own funds without taking the offer. If you opt not to claim the free bet, you will simply bet in the standard way without the bonus funds or associated wagering requirements.

However, if you are a new customer planning to place bets anyway, claiming the welcome offer gives you extra value at the outset and therefore can be a sensible choice. To claim the 10bet sign-up offer, you must be a new customer; existing customers are not eligible for the welcome bonus.

Make sure you read the terms carefully – if you claim the bonus, you will be subject to the wagering requirements and restrictions described above. If you prefer simplicity and just want to bet your own funds without bonus conditions, you have that option too.

Ready to get started? Sign up to 10bet here and claim your welcome offer to enjoy a 100% matched bonus up to £50.