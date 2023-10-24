Unibet review summary

The Racing Post content team cast their expert eyes over the Unibet online gambling platform. We have reviewed all crucial sections of the business, including the welcome bonus, features, products, and more. In short, this page has everything needed to get up to speed on Unibet, register an account, and enjoy the benefits. If it’s related to Unibet and worth knowing, it’s included in our Unibet review.

Unibet may not be the most famous or ancient of sportsbooks, but it delivers everything modern sports bettors need to gamble on the top fixtures. Our team found Unibet to be a legal, reliable, and transparent bookie that’s safe to use with the bookie keeping your information private.

As you’d expect from the Racing Post team, we’re not here to praise any bookie who doesn’t deserve your custom. We explain what’s good about the Unibet service and areas still needing improvement. If, after reading our review, you are confident Unibet is for you, there’s even a step-by-step guide to creating an account and landing the welcome bonus free bet reserved for new customers.



Unibet pros and cons

There are too many positives to betting with Unibet to mention and a few areas to improve, too. The table below features our favourite pros and cons of the Unibet betting experience.

Pros Cons Generous bonuses for new and existing customers. Limits on winnings. Over 40 different sports to bet on and 250,000 markets each year. Lack of cash-out options on sports. Live streaming with in-play betting on the top sports and competitions. A user-friendly mobile app with access to sports, promotions, and features.



What features does Unibet offer?

This Unibet review shows that the bookmaker offers customers the most complete online gambling service and uses various features to achieve this, setting themselves apart from the competition. From the welcome bonus to the cash-out and user-friendly mobile app, there’s lots to like about Unibet, and we’re confident you’ll appreciate the sportsbooks as much as we do.

What are our three favourite features of this gambling industry powerhouse? It’s challenging to narrow it down to just three as this bookie has so much going for it and countless attractions. Each time you visit the website or app, you’ll find something new and exciting to catch your eye. They scored higher than much of the competition during tests, so we wanted to share our findings with our loyal readers.

Below are our three favourite features of Unibet and the areas that help keep it ahead of the chasing pack.

Bonuses

When registering as a new customer at Unibet, you automatically qualify for the welcome bonus. Simply create an account, decide on a username and password, make your first deposit of £5 or more, and place your first wager. When that bet results, the welcome bonus free bet tokens appear in your balance when that bet results. Use the new customer promotion to fund future wagers on sports, including football and horse racing.

This Unibet review shows that the bookmaker’s welcome bonus gives new players the red-carpet treatment, but this sportsbook doesn’t forget about its loyal players. Click the special offers tab at the top of the website and app homepage to reveal today’s offers. You can expect free bets, enhanced odds, cashback, profit boosts, best price guaranteed, and more. There’s something to suit every player and budget.

Live-streaming

Only the leading online gambling apps offer their customers live-streaming, and Unibet sits amongst the elite. Watch the next UK or Irish race due to post at home on TV or on the move using your mobile and the Unibet app. All major sports feature on the stream, including football, tennis, basketball, and rugby. Click the live-streaming link to view today’s schedule and select the fixture you wish to follow. Coverage begins at the advertised start time.

What can you expect from live-streaming at Unibet? Well, it has to be seen to be believed as the live-streaming tab at Unibet shows how far the gambling industry has progressed in the last few years. The HD-quality coverage has expert commentary, exciting camera angles, and no delays or interruptions. There are also in-play betting odds, updated stats, live scores, and predictions. Everything you need to enjoy the show and bet on the result.

Variety of sports

There’s nothing worse than an online bookmaker tempting you with a generous welcome bonus and assorted specials, only to offer only a few sports to gamble on. Thankfully, that’s not the case at Unibet, with more than 40 sports to catch your eye. All the most popular options are covered, including football, horse racing, and boxing, but there’s also a healthy presence in more niche markets. Gamble on esports, politics, reality TV, and awards.

On the homepage of the Unibet site and app, you’ll find quick links to the next popular sports fixture due to start, such as the next horse race at post. That’s perfect if you want a short-term interest for low stakes. If you have a little more time on your hands and want to dig up the value, everything is available in the navigation bar. Click the sport you wish to gamble on, the competition, fixture, and click the odds of your selection. It will appear in your bet slip, where you can add a stake and confirm the wager.



Unibet products

This Unibet review shows that the bookmaker puts customers at the forefront of technology, tracking changes and improvements. When betting at Unibet, you can be sure of the most modern and exciting coverage. From a state-of-the-art mobile app that allows you to gamble from anywhere worldwide to the website that brings the excitement of a busy betting office to your home, a bet is always at your fingertips.

Unibet mobile app

Whether you’re betting on the mobile or website, you can be sure of the same flawless and exciting sportsbook gambling experience. But studies show online gamblers are flocking to the mobile app, choosing gambling on the go over being tethered to their laptop. More bets are placed daily using smartphones than on the website and in high-street betting offices combined. It’s the go-to platform for bettors in a rush, but why is that?

There are many reasons why gamblers use their mobile over a desktop computer, especially at Unibet. The mobile app is ideal if you wish to bet quickly, as everything is within touching distance. There’s nothing flashy about the Unibet app; they’ve kept it as simple as possible and allowed the content to do the talking. The app is available on Android and iOS, and you can download it to your device in less than a minute.

The app has all the same sports, features, and bonuses as the website, but it’s faster and smoother. We’ve touched on the smooth user experience, but the speed is something special. The page loads instantly, and you can place a bet on an upcoming fixture in just three clicks.

The only flaw of the app is it’s too good. It’s so fast and straightforward that there’s a danger you may place more bets than you had planned, and that can get messy fast. When betting on the app, always track your spending and stay within your limits.

Unibet website

Fewer people are using the website and turning to the mobile app as it’s handy with the device resting in their pocket most of the day. But if you’re after a more in-depth gambling experience, why not choose the website? It’s packed with sports, leagues, markets, offers, links to the customer service team, and other features that make gambling a delight.

Suppose you wish to back the favourite in the next race quickly. You can log in to your account with your username and password, click the homepage link to the market leader in the next race, add your stake, and confirm. But the site is better suited to gamblers who want to rummage around and find the value. Players with time on their hands to create the best weekend football accumulator, researching every pick.

You’ll also enjoy a better service when choosing the website to watch live streaming. There’s only one major difference between the site and the app for live streaming, and it’s not the quality, sound, or stats. It’s simply the size of your screen. Watching sports on your laptop’s bigger screen than your smartphone gives a more immersive experience.



Betting with Unibet

All new customers who join Unibet today qualify for the welcome bonus. Most online bookmakers offer a new customer promotion, but some are better than others, and the Unibet deal is worth shouting about. It’s generous, ahead of the competition, and easy to access. See the table below for a snapshot of what’s available to you now.

Unibet Welcome Bonus: Claim Here Wagering Requirements: £10 minimum deposit Offer Expiry: Ongoing Customer Service: Email, telephone, and live chat Best Feature: £40 free bet when you spend £10 Racing Post Rating: 4/5



What sports can you bet on with Unibet?

Unibet customers benefit from more than 40 sports to wager on daily, with each boasting dozens of competitions, hundreds of fixtures, and thousands of betting opportunities. From the most popular betting sports like football and horse racing to tennis, boxing, and MMA, there’s always an exciting feature and value bet about to begin. Below are the three most popular sports to bet on at Unibet.

Unibet football

Whether you’re gambling on the next live game from the English Premier League or Champions League or wagering on the Scottish Premiership or Saudi Premier League, you’ll find plenty to entice you at Unibet. They cover the most important leagues, offer generous odds and unique markets.

In addition to the excellent Unibet coverage, there’s in-play betting on the top games, pre-match promotions, including price boosts, and exciting markets, like total goals and handicaps. But if you’re looking for an example of how Unibet squashes the competition, it’s in their coupons. You can easily gamble on the 1-X-2 for the weekend or both teams to score in a midweek game. More ways to bet on football means more ways to win football bets.

Unibet horse racing

Unibet has a vast love for UK and Irish horse racing, and they don’t try to hide it. They offer odds on international racing, including the Kentucky Derby from the United States, the Melbourne Cup in Australia, or the Arc in France. But the UK and Irish racing coverage is just a little bit special.

You’ll find homepage quick links to the next race due off or the day’s most exciting meeting of the day, such as Kempton, York, or Cheltenham. Each race benefits from the best odds guaranteed promotion and offers several ways to gamble, including win, place, and winning distances. You’ll never be left looking for a good bet on a UK and Irish race, as the traders have covered all angles.

Unibet tennis

If you’re a tennis fan, you already know the schedule is played at a break-neck speed with the ATP, WTA, and challenger tours travelling the globe. There are also the end-of-season championships and the Grand Slams, including Wimbledon and the US Open. Click the tennis tab on the Unibet site or app, and options will swamp you.

Each game from the professional tournaments is available to bet on pre-match and in-play. There are dozens of markets attached to each match, including winner, total sets, handicap, set betting correct score, and other delights. You can wager before the start, monitor the match, and bet in-play when spotting the value. Most tennis games of note are also shown on the live stream, allowing you to watch and cheer on your picks.



Unibet deposit and withdrawal methods

Unibet customers enjoy several secure and private payment methods, allowing members to add funds instantly and bet without delay. Withdrawals are also as quick as they are reliable and safe. See the table below for more on Unibet’s deposits and withdrawal methods.

Method Min Deposit Max Deposit Processing Time VISA £10 £10,000 Instant PayPal £10 £10,000 Instant Skrill £15 £10,000 Instant



Unibet customer service

The Unibet website and mobile app are simple to use, meaning you shouldn’t experience many reasons to contact the customer service team. If you ever require their help, you can be sure of a fast, friendly, and reliable service. See the table below for more details on ways to contact customer services.

Address: The Plaza Complex, Bisazza Street, Sliema SLM15, Malta

Contact details: Telephone, live chat, and email.

FAQs: If you ever require assistance, your first stop should be the Unibet frequently asked questions page, where you’ll find a catalogue of popular questions with handy answers attached.

Unibet is accepted in many regions, including the UK, Australia, Belgium, Denmark, France, Ireland, Italy, Romania, and Sweden.