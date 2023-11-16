Top 8 best rugby betting apps

In our quest to find the best UK betting apps for rugby, we narrowed the field down from hundreds of bookies to just five. These are the firms that impressed us the most, and we’re confident they’ll do a great job for you; they’re advertised in the below table. Find the best betting apps for Android and iOS, click the link to create an account, and claim the bonus.

Best rugby betting apps: Bookmaker highlights

Each name on the best rugby betting apps impressed us for different reasons. To make it onto the final list of five contenders, a bookie had to be a genuine all-rounder, offering standout odds, customer care, security, live betting, and more. Here’s what we loved the most about each app and why it’s considered the best betting app for rugby.

Bet365 rugby betting

If you want to watch rugby on your mobile while out and about, bet365 offers the best live stream. It’s HD-quality with expert commentary, predictions, live scores from around the grounds, in-play betting odds, and more. Everything you need in one place to enjoy a gripping game of rugby, and the best bit is the bet365 live stream, which is free to all members. Watch the next big game live on the best betting apps for Android.

Betfair rugby betting

If you’re a value hunter on the lookout for the most generous odds and market best price each time you wager, try Betfair. You can create an account at one of the top UK betting apps in minutes using your mobile or desktop and access great odds on international and club rugby. Check the sportsbook, and you’ll find top offers on popular selections, including match winner, total points, and handicap. Click the Exchange tab to bet and lay major teams and players.

Paddy Power rugby betting

Paddy Power leads the way as the best rugby betting apps for promotions. We’ve all seen how generous the Irish-based firm is with its deals for new and existing customers. You can claim a welcome bonus free bet in minutes by joining Paddy Power, depositing £10 or more, and gambling on rugby. When that wager results, you’ll receive your bet bonus tokens that appear in your account balance and are ready to use.

Sky Bet rugby betting

No content examining the best betting app for rugby is complete without a mention of Sky Bet. This UK gambling giant is famous worldwide for offering customers great value, excellent customer care, a user-friendly mobile app, and recurring promotions. The feature we love most about Sky Bet’s rugby coverage of the top games gives members dozens of markets to gamble on, including the most popular and the newest betting features like Bet Builder.

William Hill rugby betting

William Hill, like the other four firms mentioned on this page, offers customers a generous welcome bonus and several eye-catching recurring bonuses. But this iconic UK sports bookmaker places the emphasis on offering betting value on every game and selection. Check a respected betting odds comparison app, and you’ll notice William Hill is often much better than the competition for odds on popular rugby betting markets. William Hill takes its place as the best rugby betting app.

Best rugby betting mobile app reviewed

Let’s now look closer at each firm vying to be the best rugby betting app UK fans can join now. Check the table below for information on how each bookie ranks on the Google Play and App Store, as well as the all-important Racing Post rating.

When reading reviews on Google Play or the App Store, we advise ignoring posts that are dead against an app as they often come from a poster with a grudge against the bookie, often because they failed to read the terms and conditions properly. Also, ignore an app’s biggest supporters as they may be paid advertising, which is common in reviews.

Football Betting App App Store Rating Google Play Rating William Hill Betting App 4.3 4.3 Sky Bet Betting App 4.7 4.6 Betfair Betting App 4.5 4.5 Coral Betting App 3.0 4.1 Ladbrokes Betting App 3.1 4.1

How to find the best rugby betting app for you

When searching for the best rugby betting apps, we want readers to remember something important. Your friend’s best betting app for rugby may not align with your idea of the ideal rugby gambling app. Each user has different needs and desires, meaning it’s up to the bookie to cover all bases. You want an app that’s talented in all fields with its finger on the pulse of technology. Here are a few areas to concentrate on when researching.

Ease of use

You want the app to be fast, responsive, secure, and easy to use. You can test each provider listed on this page before choosing the best rugby betting app. To work for you, an app must be fast enough to match the electric pace of the rugby season, offering pre-game and in-play betting odds.

Live streaming options

To be the best rugby betting app, a bookie must offer free live streaming. Some good sportsbooks give live streaming but insist customers gamble on the outcome before they can watch the coverage on their mobile. That’s not the case at the five bookies listed on this page who offer free access to everyone with an account.

A wide range of options

More ways to bet means more ways to win, and the best rugby betting app UK fans can join today offers multiple ways to gamble on the biggest fixtures. You’ll find dozens of pre-match and in-play gambling odds, including match winner and total points. There are also specials like first try scorer, handicap, half-time/full-time, and other delights that will keep you glued to the big game on TV or through the live stream.

Which rugby betting app has the best withdrawal speed

When you’ve used your rugby knowledge to identify a winner and land the profit promised, you’ll likely want to withdraw your cash. Some bookies offer quicker withdrawal speeds than others, but each name on this page has fast and safe withdrawal. The information in the table below explains more.

Best Betting App for Withdrawals Racing Post Rating William Hill App 1-3 days Sky Bet App 1-3 days Betfair App 1-3 days Coral App 1-3 days. Ladbrokes App 1-3 days

The best mobile betting app features to consider for rugby

In this section of our review of the best rugby betting apps, we highlight the most important features. These are the areas where each name on this page excels over the competition.

Which mobile betting app offers the best rugby markets?

All five bookies mentioned on this page offer extensive markets, but we’re a huge fan of the coverage at William Hill. They cover the most popular betting options and boost those with a healthy presence in specials and niche markets.

Which mobile betting app is the best for live-streaming rugby?

All betting apps on this page offer free live streaming of professional rugby to followers, but our favourite in this area is bet365. They cover more of the most important games, adding expert commentary and in-play betting odds.

Which mobile betting app offers the best rugby odds and price boosts?

The bookies on this page are renowned for offering value in their rugby betting odds, but we have a soft spot for William Hill in this department. They are often top price or joint-top price on popular markets like match winner and first try scorer.

Which mobile betting app is the best for rugby accumulators?

You can wager on single rugby markets or add your favourites to the same bet slip to create an accumulator. Paddy Power offers great Acca-based promotions, including cashback if your bet loses by just one leg and profit boosts for all winners.

Which mobile betting app is the best for rugby Bet Builders?

The much-loved bet365 app was one of the first to push the Bet Builder style of gambling on football and other popular sports. The bet365 app remains the best in the business and should be your go-to bookie for rugby Bet Builders.

How to bet using a rugby betting app

You can gamble on rugby at any app mentioned on this page using your Android or iOS device. It’s quick, simple and secure. Wager on the Six Nations, Rugby World Cup, or the Premiership in seconds, and then sit back and enjoy the show through the HD-quality live stream that’s free of charge. Follow the steps below to create an account and bet on rugby.