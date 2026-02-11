10bet review

10bet excels in many areas, none more so than the wide array of sports they cover. On top of that, many of those sports have a plethora of markets to choose from, too.

The 10bet website is easy to navigate and use, making it perfect for speedy in-play betting – which is only enhanced by the streaming functionality on certain sports.

Perhaps the best feature of 10bet’s platform is the regular boosts and bonuses customers receive. Many bigger-name bookmakers have stopped offering such incentives but 10bet are on hand to reward loyalty.

This is an honest 10bet review so cons are considered, too. Racing bettors may want to look elsewhere if they are looking to be more creative with their punting as the markets are limited while the app could do with some tweaks to make life easier for customers.

10bet pros and cons

Pros Cons Wide array of sports to bet on No physical shops for old-school bettors Good range of football markets Slower withdrawal than some competitors Website is easy to navigate App is prone to crashing and regularly logs users out Regular bonuses for customers Limited horse racing markets Live streaming function Casino and Live Casino available, maximising potential for non-sports bettors

10bet products

10bet app

The 10bet app is perhaps the aspect of the bookmaker which lets them down most, with many users reporting regular bugs, crashes and a tendency to be logged out frequently.

The interface itself is clean and accessible, with clear sections for sport and casino, making it easy for users to choose how they wish to bet.

When it is working, the app is very quick. There are clear headers for sports in an easy-to-use scroll bar and the layout is sensible, with offers and boosts at the top, followed by big events, such as the Ashes, and then in-play matches for various sports.

There is also a handy search bar at the top of the 10bet app’s homepage, making it easy for users to navigate.

However, the 10bet app is prone to freezing and can require a bit of patience, making it a touch impractical for in-play betting.

10bet website

Imagine all the best bits about the 10bet app and then imagine them working even smoother, on a bigger scale and without the frequent crashes – that is the beauty of the 10bet website.

Upon opening the 10bet website, users are met with a page showing all the in-play events at that very moment, making for simple live betting.

Clear headers for sports and casino, an easy-to-use sidebar, a prominent search function, standout bonus banners and signposting to the support centre make the 10bet website a simple but effective platform to use.

10bet’s site suits both experienced and new customers well. Sections for today’s races, in both horse racing and greyhound racing, allow for quick access to make speedy selections, while a handy information section on the left of the homepage means new bettors will not struggle to get to grips with the site for very long at all.

10bet’s website is a pleasure to use.

10bet – best features

Wide array of sports and markets

Whether you wish to bet on football, politics, table tennis, horse racing or practically anything else, 10bet has you covered.

While 10bet is great for simple bets on all sports, it is football where their strengths lie. 10bet matches bet365 when it comes to markets on the biggest games, with punters able to bet on anything from first booking to corner handicaps to player tackles thanks to 10bet’s huge range of markets.

Regular bonuses for customers

There was once a time when bet365 and Sky Bet would reward their loyal customers with free bets here and there. Those days are long gone, unless you are a 10bet customer, of course.

10bet rewards those willing to stake with them, offering a £10 free bet for every £75 spent on a wide range of sports, including football, horse racing, darts, snooker and tennis.

To make things even better, 10bet also boost accas on most sports by up to 100%, while also adding the same top-up to single or accumulator horse racing bets.

Live streaming function

Want to watch where your money is going? 10bet has you covered.

10bet offers streaming on horse racing, greyhound racing and tennis, making it the perfect place to bet for fans of those sports.

10bet cash-out

Cash-out is a feature which allows bettors to take an in-play price rather than risk waiting for the event to finish before being paid out.

10bet’s cash-out feature works the same as most of their competitors. It is available on pre-match and in-play bets and accas but not on all events or markets – a dollar sign with arrows is used as a symbol to indicate whether cash-out is available,

Bets placed using a free-bet balance are not eligible for cash-out, nor are forecasts, tricasts or bet builders.

10bet Featured bets

10bet again excels as a bookmaker for new customers, thanks to the featured bets section on big matches.

For example, at the top of the markets for a Premier League fixture, bettors will find a range of popular bets curated for the match. These selections range in price, meaning there is something for everyone.

10bet daily promotions

10bet’s commitment to customers is on show once again on their daily promotions page.

There are many days when 10bet offer boosts or exclusive promotions. For example on December 5, customers could place up to £10 on the 12.35 race at Sandown and would be granted £10 in free bets if their horse finished second.

10bet Casino and Live Casino

Sports betting isn’t for everyone and 10bet clearly know that, offering both a Casino and Live Casino feature.

The Casino has a huge amount of slot games available and is easy to navigate and use.

10bet’s Live Casino is also impressive, offering everything from blackjack to poker to roulette.

Betting with 10bet

10bet’s current sign-up offer is an appealing one as they will match your first deposit up to £50 if you enter code SPORT when joining.

The free bets will remain valid for 60 days and will be transferred into your main wallet once eight qualifying wagers (bets of odds higher than 4/5) are placed.

10bet Sign-Up Offer: 100% up to £50 on first deposit Minimum Deposit Requirement: £10 Offer Expiry: Indefinite Best Feature: Regular bonuses for customers Racing Post Rating: 4/5

What sports can you bet on with 10bet?

There are 33 sports to bet on with 10bet. Popular sports like football, cricket, golf, horse racing and tennis are available as usual, while those looking for niche markets can bet on politics, volleyball and many more.

10bet – football betting

Football betting is 10bet’s strong suit. They offer a plethora of markets on the big games in Europe’s big leagues, as well as the Champions League, making it the perfect place to punt, no matter what kind of football bettor you are.

Their prices are usually in line with the big competitors like Ladbrokes and Paddy Power, too, which is an additional bonus.

10bet – horse racing betting

Unfortunately, 10bet is not so impressive when it comes to horse racing. While bet365 and other bookmakers offer plenty of markets and bet builders for every race, 10bet tends to only allow customers to bet on win, each-way or forecast.

Another downfall when compared to competitors like bet365 or Betfred is the lack of additional places for big-runner races.

One positive is that 10bet’s odds are again competitive, while it is also a bonus that races can be livestreamed.



10bet – tennis betting

It is back to positives when it comes to 10bet’s tennis coverage, however, as there are plenty of markets for punters to choose from, including total sets, games and double result.

Again, 10bet’s odds are competitive, while they also offer livestreaming on most matches, making it a great bookmaker for in-play betting.

What markets can you bet on with 10bet?

10bet’s football markets are vast, offering prices for anything from goalscorers to cards to corners.

Handicap betting is also available on plenty of sports, including tennis and NFL.

Horse racing markets are slightly more limited with 10bet but the ever-popular forecasts and tricasts are available.

10bet deposit and withdrawal methods

10bet offer a range of different ways of depositing, including all major cards as well as PayPal. They also offer Apple and Google Pay as well as wire transfer.

Depositing

Method Min deposit Max deposit Processing time Visa debit, Mastercard, Maestro £10 £10,000 Instant Apple Pay £10 £10,000 Instant Google Pay £10 £10,000 Instant PayPal £10 £10,000 Instant Trustly £10 £10,000 Instant Pay By Bank App £10 £10,000 Instant Paysafecard £10 £2,000 Instant Neteller £10 £10,000 Instant Skrill £10 £10,000 Instant

10bet Withdrawals

Method Min withdrawal Max withdrawal Processing time Visa debit, Mastercard, Maestro £5 £35,000 1-2 business days PayPal £5 £50,000 1-2 days Trustly £5 £50,000 1-2 days Neteller £5 £50,000 1-2 days Paysafecard £5 £4,000 1-2 days Skrill £5 £50,000 1-2 days Wire Transfer £5 £50,000 1-3 business days

10bet customer service

10bet are based in Malta but they operate in the UK, Ireland, Sweden and Mexico.

Unfortunately, their live chat feature was not working at the time of writing; however, they are easily contactable via email on support@10bet.co.uk or over the phone by calling 0800 047 0965.

The need for a live chat is also alleviated by 10bet’s excellent help centre section, which can be found at https://helpcentre.10bet.co.uk/hc/en-gb.