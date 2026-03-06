BOYLE Sports review summary

BOYLE Sports has a growing reputation in the betting industry and offers an excellent service across its website and app.

A wide range of sports are covered and the site and app immediately feel dynamic due to the prominence of their impressive in-play service.

With bet boosts and popular promotions, including acca insurance, there is plenty to keep customers around once they have taken advantage of the welcome offer.

Bet Builders and a strong live streaming offering put BOYLE Sports at the forefront of the latest trends in betting and bets are usually settled smartly.

The design of the app and website are perhaps not the most sleek in the marketplace but they get the job done.

All in all, BOYLE Sports is a high-powered all-rounder of a site that’s well worth adding to your options if you’re not already a customer.

BOYLE Sports pros and cons

Pros Cons Wide array of markets Website and app design is not the most modern around Acca Insurance and Bet Boosts Excellent live-streaming and in-play service Early payout offer for football and other sports Extra each-way places for golf and horse racing

BOYLE Sports products

BOYLE Sports app

One of the best features of the BOYLE Sports app that you’ll notice as soon as you open it is the presence of a lively in-play betting section, which immediately provides a lively feel.

The BOYLE Sports app also boasts a strong streaming service, including the opportunity to watch UK and Irish horse racing.

While perhaps not the most slick design on the market, the latest design featuring a mostly white background has a clean and functional look and the user experience is solid, with bet slips generating immediately when a price button is touched.

Offers and promotions such as Cash Out and Early Payout are also highlighted on the slip itself, so you know what you are getting.

BOYLE Sports website

The BOYLE Sports website is perhaps not quite as smooth to use as the mobile app, but it’s still a perfectly acceptable service that platforms the wide range of the bookmaker’s services well.

While the bet slip on the app is small and conveniently placed at the bottom of the screen, on the desktop version, the ever-present betslip section takes up a fair chunk of space on the right side of the screen, limiting the space available for the more important middle section featuring the odds and promotions on offer.

The menu section on the left is functional, with the main betting areas such as Racing and Football at the top, while clicking on the Sports A-Z heading unleashes the full range of sports available for betting – at the time of our visit 44 popped up, ranging from Beach Volleyball to Gaelic Games, Padel and E-Sports, as well as the more traditional sporting fare.

The menu at the top provides quick links to services such as racing results, a bet calculator and safer gambling assistance.

BOYLE Sports – best features

Acca Rewards and Bet Boosts.

It’s clear from viewing the BOYLE Sports app and website that the bookmaker prides itself on a strong stable of customer offers and promotions which offer extra value to customers over some of their rivals. Their Acca Rewards give customers the chance to either boost their winnings (Acca Boost) or receive money back as free bets if they don’t win with Acca Insure.

Wide range of markets.

Whatever you’re looking to bet on with BOYLE Sports, prices will usually be available as the firm offers a wide range of sports including some fringe categories that are not widely offered in the marketplace.

Early Payout offer for football.

BOYLE Sports’ Football Early Payout is a popular offer with soccer bettors that sees bets paid out early if your chosen team goes two goals ahead, and they also offer the Sub Swap, where a bet on a player (such as a first goalscorer) transfers to the player coming on if the original choice is substituted.

BOYLE Sports cash-out feature

BOYLE Sports offers the opportunity to cash out bets on around 12 sports including Football, GAA, Cricket, NFL, Tennis, Darts and Snooker. When cashing out bets, you can take advantage of a match and competition that is going in your favour, without running the risk of letting the full event run its course. Similarly, if your bet has not started as well as you would have wanted, you could close out early to avoid losing the entire stake. Timing the cash out is almost a sport in itself as you must balance the chances of the payout on offer climbing higher or reducing further depending on how the event pans out.

BOYLE Sports Sub Swap promotion

BOYLE Sports have been quick to offer their version of the popular promotion that enables bettors to continue to have an interest in a football match even if your goalscorer selection is substituted.

Sub Swap means that if the player you have backed to score first, last or anytime goes off, your bet will continue at the previous odds and be settled as a winner if the player coming on scores in the match. In cases where the replacement also leaves the game, the bet will continue once more, with the second substitute potentially landing the bet.

Matches and markets where this promotion is active are signified on the BOYLE Sports website and app by a green S Sub Swap icon, which also appears in betslips and the My Bets section, so you’ll know when it applies.

BOYLE Sports NFL 17 Points Ahead Early Payout promotion

BOYLE Sports offer an early payout bonus that can come in very useful for American football bettors by settling bets as a winner on any team that goes 17 points ahead in a game, even if they go on to lose. It applies to all bets placed on the money line before kick-off in NFL, NCAA (college football) and CFL (Canadian Football League) matches. Overtime is included.

NFL games can be volatile, with teams coming from seemingly hopeless positions to win. A famous example was the 2017 Super Bowl, when the New England Patriots came back from 28-3 down to the Atlanta Falcons to win 34-28 in overtime. Most Falcons backers would have been cursing one of the worst losses of their betting careers, but if the NFL Early Payout promotion had been in operation, their bets would have been settled as winners before half-time, when the Falcons led 21-3.

Similar offers apply to basketball and rugby union (both 17 points ahead). In rugby league, the early payout is triggered at 16 points ahead, while in boxing, fighters who record an official knockdown in qualifying bouts are settled as winners.

BOYLE Sports Money Back as a Free Bet if 2nd to the SP Favourite promotion

Horse racing and greyhound racing bettors can benefit from an excellent BOYLE Sports promotion that sees stakes returned as free bets if your selection finishes second to the SP favourite. The offer applies to a maximum of £10 or 10 euros, and to the win part of each-way bets and the first bet placed on each race only. It can be used only in races of five or more runners and applies only to the first past the post result.

Betting with BOYLE Sports

BOYLE Sports have an attractive welcome offer where new customers can bet £10 after signing up to receive £40 in free bets. The free bets expire after seven days.

BOYLE Sports Sign Up Offer: Get £40 in free bets, Bet £10 Min Deposit Requirement: £10 (Excluding Skrill/Moneybookers, Neteller, PayPal, Paysafe or prepaid cards) Offer Expiry: Free bets expire in seven days. Customer Service: BOYLE Sports has excellent customer service with a 24-hour Live Chat service, a webform service for non-urgent enquiries and email at care@boylesports.com Best Feature: An excellent range of markets and promotional offers. Racing Post Rating: 5/5

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BOYLE Sports Sign Up Offer

Explore more BOYLE Sports free bets, promo code, bonuses and betting offers here.

What sports can you bet on with BOYLE Sports?

One complaint customers are extremely unlikely to have about BOYLE Sports is a lack of markets or that their favourite sport is not covered.

BOYLE Sports feature the major areas of Racing, Football and Cricket in the main side menu depending on time of year, but the Sports A-Z tab unveils the full array of sports you can bet on, from American Football and Australian Rules Football, through Beach Volleyball, E-Sports and Padel to Politics, Speedway, Water Polo and Winter Sports. If you want to bet on it, it’s highly likely that there will be odds available.

BOYLE Sports – football betting

Football betting is the staple of many sports bettors and the BOYLE Sports website offers a number of options to get to the bet you want to place as quickly as possible. Matches can be listed by day, competition or kick-off time and each match could have hundreds of individual markets available from goalscorer bets, corners, cards, correct-scores, scorecasts, shots and assist betting. Leagues covered feature competitions throughout Europe and across the globe including Argentina, Bahrain and Jamaica, plus all the major international competitions.

BOYLE Sports – horse racing betting

BOYLE Sports offer betting at all UK and Irish racecourses, plus action from around the world including cards in France, American and Japan among others. The offers available to racing bettors include best odds guaranteed and money back as a free bet if your selection finishes second to the SP favourite (terms and conditions apply). Extra each-way places apply to selected races each day, so you may get four each-way places instead of three at one-fifth the odds as long as there are 12 runners in the race, or five places if there are 16 or more runners.

BOYLE Sports – tennis betting

BOYLE Sports has a lively tennis betting service where you’ll likely find an in-play selection of matches going on somewhere around the world whenever you log in. Bigger tournaments will include a variety of pre-match markets including set betting, handicaps and ace or double-fault match bets and so on. Tennis also benefits from another BOYLE Sports early payout offer, where on selected matches any player you back who goes one set ahead will be settled as a winner whether they go on to win or lose.

What markets can you bet on with BOYLE Sports?

BOYLE Sports offer all the markets a majority of customers would ever require, with in-depth odds offerings on a wide variety of sports. Their football promotions including Sub Swap and Early Payout if your team goes two goals ahead, are popular benefits of betting with BOYLES.

BOYLE Sports deposit and withdrawal methods

BOYLE Sports offer a range of different ways of depositing, including all major cards as well as PayPal. They also offer Apple Pay as well as wire transfer.

Depositing

Method Min deposit Max deposit Processing time Visa debit, Mastercard, Electron £5 £10,000 Instant PaySafe Card £5 £10,000 Instant Neteller £5 £10,000 Instant Skrill £5 £10,000 Instant PayPal £5 £10,000 Instant Apple Pay £5 £10,000 Instant Google Pay £5 £10,000 Instant Bank Transfer £5 £10,000 3-5 working days

BOYLE Sports Withdrawals

Method Min deposit Max deposit Processing time Visa debit, Mastercard, Maestro, Electron £5 £10,000 2-3 days Visa Fast Funds £5 £5,000 2-12 hours Neteller £5 £10,000 Up to 24 hours Skrill £5 £10,000 Up to 24 hours PayPal £5 £10,000 Up to 24 hours Apple Pay £5 £10,000 2-3 working days Bank Transfer £5 £10,000 2-3 working days

BOYLE Sports customer service

It is quick and easy to get in touch with customer service via their 24-hour Live Chat service, which can help with most issues. They also offer a webform service which is ideal for dealing with non-urgent enquiries as well as email via care@boylesports.com.

Phone numbers to call are clearly listed on the help page, with the different numbers for customers in Ireland, the UK and Northern Ireland and international locations specified.

Address: BOYLE Sports Head Office, Finnabair Industrial Estate, Dundalk, Co Louth, Ireland, A91 HF99

Contact details: Telephone: 0800 22 00 66 (UK), 1800 22 00 66 (Ire), +353 42 604 1800 (international) Link to live chat: https://support.boylesports.com/hc/en-us/articles/360014568438-How-Do-I-Contact-BOYLE-Sports Email: care@boylesports.com

BOYLE Sportshelp page: https://support.boylesports.com/hc/en-us

Why should you bet with BOYLE Sports?

Phil Agius Racing Post tipster

I found BOYLE Sports to be an impressive all-rounder in the betting world. The site and app are easy to navigate, and I particularly enjoyed the live-betting experience, with in-play markets and streaming that really bring events to life. Football and horse racing markets are especially strong, and promotions like Acca Insurance, Bet Boosts, and Sub Swap add real value for regular punters. While the website and app design aren’t the slickest on the market, they’re functional and user-friendly, and withdrawals are generally fast and straightforward. Overall, BOYLE Sports feels like a reliable and entertaining option for both casual and more experienced bettors.