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Aidan O'Brien

'It's going to be one hell of a race but I like Item a lot' - Colin Keane hoping to take down the Juddmonte International big two
NEW

'It's going to be one hell of a race but I like Item a lot' - Colin Keane hoping to take down the Juddmonte International big two

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Flat racing
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Aidan O'Brien on course to break his own Group 1 record - the races that could help him move past 28 winners
Aidan O'Brien on course to break his own Group 1 record - the races that could help him move past 28 winners
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Aidan O'Brien
Aidan O'Brien is about to smash John Gosden's prize-money record - and it tells a story racing's lower leagues would rather not hear
Aidan O'Brien is about to smash John Gosden's prize-money record - and it tells a story racing's lower leagues would rather not hear
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Julian Muscat
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Who is better - Sun Goddess or Victorious? Aidan O'Brien ponders his two star juvenile fillies after Phoenix Stakes success number 18
Who is better - Sun Goddess or Victorious? Aidan O'Brien ponders his two star juvenile fillies after Phoenix Stakes success number 18
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Reports
Gstaad ruled out of next potential Bow Echo rematch - but Aidan O'Brien is still targeting a French Group 1
Gstaad ruled out of next potential Bow Echo rematch - but Aidan O'Brien is still targeting a French Group 1
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Flat racing
Three talented Curragh runners bidding to bounce back on Sunday - including a Group 1-winning British raider
Three talented Curragh runners bidding to bounce back on Sunday - including a Group 1-winning British raider
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Raceday Intel
4.00 Curragh: Sun Goddess a hot favourite for the Phoenix Stakes - but rival trainer warns his 'high-class' challenger can cause an upset
4.00 Curragh: Sun Goddess a hot favourite for the Phoenix Stakes - but rival trainer warns his 'high-class' challenger can cause an upset
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Raceday Intel
It's on! Aidan O'Brien gives Constitution River green light for epic York showdown with Ombudsman
It's on! Aidan O'Brien gives Constitution River green light for epic York showdown with Ombudsman
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York Ebor festival
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3.40 Deauville: Blue Bolt bidding to emphasise status as Europe's dominant filly - can Precise turn the tables in a red-hot Prix Rothschild?
3.40 Deauville: Blue Bolt bidding to emphasise status as Europe's dominant filly - can Precise turn the tables in a red-hot Prix Rothschild?
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Raceday Intel
'We'll try to beat him' - Aidan O'Brien confident 'improving' Gstaad can turn the tables on unbeaten Bow Echo in potential French rematch
'We'll try to beat him' - Aidan O'Brien confident 'improving' Gstaad can turn the tables on unbeaten Bow Echo in potential French rematch
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Glorious Goodwood
Richmond Stakes: no luck? No problem as Man's Best Friend wins for Aidan O'Brien and Ryan Moore and 'can only get better'
Richmond Stakes: no luck? No problem as Man's Best Friend wins for Aidan O'Brien and Ryan Moore and 'can only get better'
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Reports
Why is dual Classic winner and Nassau Stakes favourite Diamond Necklace so low in the ratings?
Why is dual Classic winner and Nassau Stakes favourite Diamond Necklace so low in the ratings?
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Raceday Intel
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She should turn up, dial it in and sparkle again - but Nassau Stakes test is the sternest yet for unbeaten Diamond Necklace
She should turn up, dial it in and sparkle again - but Nassau Stakes test is the sternest yet for unbeaten Diamond Necklace
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The Big Story
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Diamond Necklace faces four in Nassau Stakes as star filly looks to keep unbeaten record intact
Diamond Necklace faces four in Nassau Stakes as star filly looks to keep unbeaten record intact
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Glorious Goodwood
Aidan O’Brien has been this season’s dominant force again - but are there warning signs flashing over stable form?
Aidan O’Brien has been this season’s dominant force again - but are there warning signs flashing over stable form?
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Aidan O'Brien
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Level weights, a sharpened-up Trawlerman and a trainer rivalry with plenty riding on it: the Goodwood Cup has everything
Level weights, a sharpened-up Trawlerman and a trainer rivalry with plenty riding on it: the Goodwood Cup has everything
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The Big Story
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'All I'm doing is teasing' - the 'light-hearted' war of words between John Gosden and Aidan O'Brien
'All I'm doing is teasing' - the 'light-hearted' war of words between John Gosden and Aidan O'Brien
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Glorious Goodwood
The Ballydoyle masterplan: how Aidan O'Brien's quartet will bid to control the King George and quell Calandagan
The Ballydoyle masterplan: how Aidan O'Brien's quartet will bid to control the King George and quell Calandagan
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Raceday Intel
Bow Echo and Gstaad set for third clash as 12 go forward for the Sussex Stakes on day two of Glorious Goodwood
Bow Echo and Gstaad set for third clash as 12 go forward for the Sussex Stakes on day two of Glorious Goodwood
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Glorious Goodwood
Group 1 horses are forged in the heat of battle - and the O'Briens understand that much better than anyone else
Group 1 horses are forged in the heat of battle - and the O'Briens understand that much better than anyone else
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Lewis Porteous
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Confirmed runners and riders for the King George at Ascot on Saturday with William Buick booked for one of Aidan O'Brien's quartet
Confirmed runners and riders for the King George at Ascot on Saturday with William Buick booked for one of Aidan O'Brien's quartet
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Big-race latest
He's had only five winners from his last 55 runners and hasn't won the King George in ten years - can Aidan O'Brien end the drought?
He's had only five winners from his last 55 runners and hasn't won the King George in ten years - can Aidan O'Brien end the drought?
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Big-race latest
'She's in that 'could be anything' category' - unbeaten Diamond Necklace to headline star-studded Aidan O'Brien team at Glorious Goodwood
'She's in that 'could be anything' category' - unbeaten Diamond Necklace to headline star-studded Aidan O'Brien team at Glorious Goodwood
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Glorious Goodwood
Calandagan's position as King George favourite 'under threat' as Aidan O'Brien believes Benvenuto Cellini has improved since Irish Derby win
Calandagan's position as King George favourite 'under threat' as Aidan O'Brien believes Benvenuto Cellini has improved since Irish Derby win
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Aidan O'Brien
'It's going to be one hell of a race but I like Item a lot' - Colin Keane hoping to take down the Juddmonte International big two
NEW

'It's going to be one hell of a race but I like Item a lot' - Colin Keane hoping to take down the Juddmonte International big two

icon
Flat racing
padlock
Aidan O'Brien on course to break his own Group 1 record - the races that could help him move past 28 winners
Aidan O'Brien on course to break his own Group 1 record - the races that could help him move past 28 winners
icon
Aidan O'Brien
Aidan O'Brien is about to smash John Gosden's prize-money record - and it tells a story racing's lower leagues would rather not hear
icon
Julian Muscat
padlock
Who is better - Sun Goddess or Victorious? Aidan O'Brien ponders his two star juvenile fillies after Phoenix Stakes success number 18
icon
Reports
Aidan O'Brien is about to smash John Gosden's prize-money record - and it tells a story racing's lower leagues would rather not hear
icon
Julian Muscat
padlock
Who is better - Sun Goddess or Victorious? Aidan O'Brien ponders his two star juvenile fillies after Phoenix Stakes success number 18
icon
Reports
Gstaad ruled out of next potential Bow Echo rematch - but Aidan O'Brien is still targeting a French Group 1
Gstaad ruled out of next potential Bow Echo rematch - but Aidan O'Brien is still targeting a French Group 1
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Flat racing
Three talented Curragh runners bidding to bounce back on Sunday - including a Group 1-winning British raider
Three talented Curragh runners bidding to bounce back on Sunday - including a Group 1-winning British raider
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Raceday Intel
4.00 Curragh: Sun Goddess a hot favourite for the Phoenix Stakes - but rival trainer warns his 'high-class' challenger can cause an upset
4.00 Curragh: Sun Goddess a hot favourite for the Phoenix Stakes - but rival trainer warns his 'high-class' challenger can cause an upset
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Raceday Intel
It's on! Aidan O'Brien gives Constitution River green light for epic York showdown with Ombudsman
It's on! Aidan O'Brien gives Constitution River green light for epic York showdown with Ombudsman
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York Ebor festival
padlock
3.40 Deauville: Blue Bolt bidding to emphasise status as Europe's dominant filly - can Precise turn the tables in a red-hot Prix Rothschild?
3.40 Deauville: Blue Bolt bidding to emphasise status as Europe's dominant filly - can Precise turn the tables in a red-hot Prix Rothschild?
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Raceday Intel
'We'll try to beat him' - Aidan O'Brien confident 'improving' Gstaad can turn the tables on unbeaten Bow Echo in potential French rematch
'We'll try to beat him' - Aidan O'Brien confident 'improving' Gstaad can turn the tables on unbeaten Bow Echo in potential French rematch
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Glorious Goodwood
Richmond Stakes: no luck? No problem as Man's Best Friend wins for Aidan O'Brien and Ryan Moore and 'can only get better'
Richmond Stakes: no luck? No problem as Man's Best Friend wins for Aidan O'Brien and Ryan Moore and 'can only get better'
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Reports
Why is dual Classic winner and Nassau Stakes favourite Diamond Necklace so low in the ratings?
Why is dual Classic winner and Nassau Stakes favourite Diamond Necklace so low in the ratings?
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Raceday Intel
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She should turn up, dial it in and sparkle again - but Nassau Stakes test is the sternest yet for unbeaten Diamond Necklace
She should turn up, dial it in and sparkle again - but Nassau Stakes test is the sternest yet for unbeaten Diamond Necklace
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The Big Story
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Diamond Necklace faces four in Nassau Stakes as star filly looks to keep unbeaten record intact
Diamond Necklace faces four in Nassau Stakes as star filly looks to keep unbeaten record intact
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Glorious Goodwood
Aidan O’Brien has been this season’s dominant force again - but are there warning signs flashing over stable form?
Aidan O’Brien has been this season’s dominant force again - but are there warning signs flashing over stable form?
icon
Aidan O'Brien
padlock
Level weights, a sharpened-up Trawlerman and a trainer rivalry with plenty riding on it: the Goodwood Cup has everything
Level weights, a sharpened-up Trawlerman and a trainer rivalry with plenty riding on it: the Goodwood Cup has everything
icon
The Big Story
padlock
'All I'm doing is teasing' - the 'light-hearted' war of words between John Gosden and Aidan O'Brien
'All I'm doing is teasing' - the 'light-hearted' war of words between John Gosden and Aidan O'Brien
icon
Glorious Goodwood
The Ballydoyle masterplan: how Aidan O'Brien's quartet will bid to control the King George and quell Calandagan
The Ballydoyle masterplan: how Aidan O'Brien's quartet will bid to control the King George and quell Calandagan
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Raceday Intel
Bow Echo and Gstaad set for third clash as 12 go forward for the Sussex Stakes on day two of Glorious Goodwood
Bow Echo and Gstaad set for third clash as 12 go forward for the Sussex Stakes on day two of Glorious Goodwood
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Glorious Goodwood
Group 1 horses are forged in the heat of battle - and the O'Briens understand that much better than anyone else
Group 1 horses are forged in the heat of battle - and the O'Briens understand that much better than anyone else
icon
Lewis Porteous
padlock
Confirmed runners and riders for the King George at Ascot on Saturday with William Buick booked for one of Aidan O'Brien's quartet
Confirmed runners and riders for the King George at Ascot on Saturday with William Buick booked for one of Aidan O'Brien's quartet
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Big-race latest
He's had only five winners from his last 55 runners and hasn't won the King George in ten years - can Aidan O'Brien end the drought?
He's had only five winners from his last 55 runners and hasn't won the King George in ten years - can Aidan O'Brien end the drought?
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Big-race latest
'She's in that 'could be anything' category' - unbeaten Diamond Necklace to headline star-studded Aidan O'Brien team at Glorious Goodwood
'She's in that 'could be anything' category' - unbeaten Diamond Necklace to headline star-studded Aidan O'Brien team at Glorious Goodwood
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Glorious Goodwood
Calandagan's position as King George favourite 'under threat' as Aidan O'Brien believes Benvenuto Cellini has improved since Irish Derby win
Calandagan's position as King George favourite 'under threat' as Aidan O'Brien believes Benvenuto Cellini has improved since Irish Derby win
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Aidan O'Brien
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