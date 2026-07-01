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Betting Insight
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What Wednesday's Coral-Eclipse news from Ballydoyle says about Aidan O'Brien's best three-year-olds

Keith Melrose on why the Eclipse is now one of Aidan O'Brien's prime targets with his best three-year-olds

Constitution River: The French Derby winner could yet be seen in the Coral-Eclipse
Constitution River: the best prospect in the O'Brien yardCredit: APRH/Clementine Veret
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It should be little surprise that Aidan O'Brien is coming in hard on the Coral-Eclipse with his three-year-olds in particular. Over the last ten years, the race has become a central pillar in his strategy with his most important age group.

You could argue this has always been the case, as seven of his nine Eclipse winners have been aged three. That only covers part of it. The two older winners both came by 2011, and there is a more recent trend that suggests O'Brien now uses the race as an advert for some of his very best prospects when they are fresh out of the Classics.

The attached graphic shows the level of O'Brien's best three-year-old, the best horse he ran in the Derby and the best three-year-old he ran in the Eclipse going back to 2006. Before 2016, you can see that O'Brien preferred the Derby with his three-year-olds. The horse that wound up being his best often ran at Epsom.

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