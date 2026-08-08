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The Big Read

'My stomach was swelling up as there was so much blood in it' - how a champion jockey cheated death to embark on a 'mad' new career

'My stomach was swelling up as there was so much blood in it' - how a champion jockey cheated death to embark on a 'mad' new career

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The Big Read
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'People talking about me being the next Frankie doesn't mean anything to me. I'm not famous. I'm just Billy'
'People talking about me being the next Frankie doesn't mean anything to me. I'm not famous. I'm just Billy'
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The Big Read
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‘I’ve moved upstairs to the boardroom - and for the first time in 30 years it’s difficult to make ends meet’
‘I’ve moved upstairs to the boardroom - and for the first time in 30 years it’s difficult to make ends meet’
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The Big Read
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'It was brutal when it didn't work out - but I don't feel sorry for myself and I don't expect anyone else to feel sorry for me'
'It was brutal when it didn't work out - but I don't feel sorry for myself and I don't expect anyone else to feel sorry for me'
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The Big Read
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'I got more abuse for that than anything else but you have to use it as fuel - if you don't feel the loss, what's the drive to make you win?'
'I got more abuse for that than anything else but you have to use it as fuel - if you don't feel the loss, what's the drive to make you win?'
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The Big Read
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'My left leg was dangling off and the bone was almost coming out' - Hollie Doyle reveals extent of horror injury but refuses to be a sob story
'My left leg was dangling off and the bone was almost coming out' - Hollie Doyle reveals extent of horror injury but refuses to be a sob story
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The Big Read
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'I told them my business would go overnight and trainers would see me as the enemy – and that's exactly what happened'
'I told them my business would go overnight and trainers would see me as the enemy – and that's exactly what happened'
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The Big Read
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'I regret those times hugely but you can't change the past' - how a tortured genius found a happier life in the most unusual places
'I regret those times hugely but you can't change the past' - how a tortured genius found a happier life in the most unusual places
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The Big Read
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'The Derby is now under threat - and anyone who doesn't think Ballydoyle's domination is a problem is being deliberately obtuse or naive'
'The Derby is now under threat - and anyone who doesn't think Ballydoyle's domination is a problem is being deliberately obtuse or naive'
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The Big Read
padlock
'We lived in a mobile home for 20 years and you'd dread walking into the yard - but luckily our owners bought into the dream'
'We lived in a mobile home for 20 years and you'd dread walking into the yard - but luckily our owners bought into the dream'
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The Big Read
padlock
'People think I say things to boost up horses. I don't. Ever. I only say what I think at the time. Maybe I'm a bit of a dreamer'
'People think I say things to boost up horses. I don't. Ever. I only say what I think at the time. Maybe I'm a bit of a dreamer'
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The Big Read
padlock
'We've had a couple of tough years but Dad does it better than anybody - and I'm here to help him get the numbers back up'
'We've had a couple of tough years but Dad does it better than anybody - and I'm here to help him get the numbers back up'
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The Big Read
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The amazing story of Frankel's one failure - and how he bounced back to prove the experts wrong
The amazing story of Frankel's one failure - and how he bounced back to prove the experts wrong
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The Big Read
'I had a five-year plan just to get going and stay solvent, but your mindset changes - success is totally addictive'
'I had a five-year plan just to get going and stay solvent, but your mindset changes - success is totally addictive'
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The Big Read
padlock
​'I went from 190 horses after winning the Guineas to maybe half that when I left Newmarket - but I still turned Michael down at first'
​'I went from 190 horses after winning the Guineas to maybe half that when I left Newmarket - but I still turned Michael down at first'
icon
The Big Read
padlock
‘You’re always thinking about it. Why would I ride X over Y? Will X be better on the ground? Where is Willie going to run X and Y? It’s mental’
‘You’re always thinking about it. Why would I ride X over Y? Will X be better on the ground? Where is Willie going to run X and Y? It’s mental’
icon
The Big Read
padlock
'Some of the gambling days were off the charts' - racing's most revered shrewdies Paul Byrne and Emmet Mullins reveal their secrets
'Some of the gambling days were off the charts' - racing's most revered shrewdies Paul Byrne and Emmet Mullins reveal their secrets
icon
The Big Read
padlock
'Perception doesn't bother me - I don't care what people think. If you don't like it, you don't like it - I've not done anything wrong'
'Perception doesn't bother me - I don't care what people think. If you don't like it, you don't like it - I've not done anything wrong'
icon
The Big Read
padlock
Dan Skelton: 'Next season I want to beat Martin Pipe’s record - and this is how I’m going to do it'
Dan Skelton: 'Next season I want to beat Martin Pipe’s record - and this is how I’m going to do it'
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Britain
'The National wasn't long after my son died - and the night before I just had the weirdest feeling I had to get my other son over for it'
'The National wasn't long after my son died - and the night before I just had the weirdest feeling I had to get my other son over for it'
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The Big Read
padlock
‘He felt like a machine’ - Paul Townend’s rich praise for a Cheltenham loser he can’t bring himself to feel sad about
‘He felt like a machine’ - Paul Townend’s rich praise for a Cheltenham loser he can’t bring himself to feel sad about
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Ireland
'It was quite a night, sambucas all round - not everyone gets the magnitude of a Cheltenham winner, you have to bring them in on that tide of emotion'
'It was quite a night, sambucas all round - not everyone gets the magnitude of a Cheltenham winner, you have to bring them in on that tide of emotion'
icon
The Big Read
padlock
'There have been darker moments, lots of messages from Mr Angry Punter, but you have to try to make everyone feel positive'
'There have been darker moments, lots of messages from Mr Angry Punter, but you have to try to make everyone feel positive'
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The Big Read
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'I enjoy making money and it's so easy to do, all you need is a brain' - the gospel according to Saint Mick
'I enjoy making money and it's so easy to do, all you need is a brain' - the gospel according to Saint Mick
icon
The Big Read
padlock
'My stomach was swelling up as there was so much blood in it' - how a champion jockey cheated death to embark on a 'mad' new career

'My stomach was swelling up as there was so much blood in it' - how a champion jockey cheated death to embark on a 'mad' new career

icon
The Big Read
padlock
'People talking about me being the next Frankie doesn't mean anything to me. I'm not famous. I'm just Billy'
'People talking about me being the next Frankie doesn't mean anything to me. I'm not famous. I'm just Billy'
icon
The Big Read
padlock
‘I’ve moved upstairs to the boardroom - and for the first time in 30 years it’s difficult to make ends meet’
icon
The Big Read
padlock
'It was brutal when it didn't work out - but I don't feel sorry for myself and I don't expect anyone else to feel sorry for me'
icon
The Big Read
padlock
‘I’ve moved upstairs to the boardroom - and for the first time in 30 years it’s difficult to make ends meet’
icon
The Big Read
padlock
'It was brutal when it didn't work out - but I don't feel sorry for myself and I don't expect anyone else to feel sorry for me'
icon
The Big Read
padlock
'I got more abuse for that than anything else but you have to use it as fuel - if you don't feel the loss, what's the drive to make you win?'
'I got more abuse for that than anything else but you have to use it as fuel - if you don't feel the loss, what's the drive to make you win?'
icon
The Big Read
padlock
'My left leg was dangling off and the bone was almost coming out' - Hollie Doyle reveals extent of horror injury but refuses to be a sob story
'My left leg was dangling off and the bone was almost coming out' - Hollie Doyle reveals extent of horror injury but refuses to be a sob story
icon
The Big Read
padlock
'I told them my business would go overnight and trainers would see me as the enemy – and that's exactly what happened'
'I told them my business would go overnight and trainers would see me as the enemy – and that's exactly what happened'
icon
The Big Read
padlock
'I regret those times hugely but you can't change the past' - how a tortured genius found a happier life in the most unusual places
'I regret those times hugely but you can't change the past' - how a tortured genius found a happier life in the most unusual places
icon
The Big Read
padlock
'The Derby is now under threat - and anyone who doesn't think Ballydoyle's domination is a problem is being deliberately obtuse or naive'
'The Derby is now under threat - and anyone who doesn't think Ballydoyle's domination is a problem is being deliberately obtuse or naive'
icon
The Big Read
padlock
'We lived in a mobile home for 20 years and you'd dread walking into the yard - but luckily our owners bought into the dream'
'We lived in a mobile home for 20 years and you'd dread walking into the yard - but luckily our owners bought into the dream'
icon
The Big Read
padlock
'People think I say things to boost up horses. I don't. Ever. I only say what I think at the time. Maybe I'm a bit of a dreamer'
'People think I say things to boost up horses. I don't. Ever. I only say what I think at the time. Maybe I'm a bit of a dreamer'
icon
The Big Read
padlock
'We've had a couple of tough years but Dad does it better than anybody - and I'm here to help him get the numbers back up'
'We've had a couple of tough years but Dad does it better than anybody - and I'm here to help him get the numbers back up'
icon
The Big Read
padlock
The amazing story of Frankel's one failure - and how he bounced back to prove the experts wrong
The amazing story of Frankel's one failure - and how he bounced back to prove the experts wrong
icon
The Big Read
'I had a five-year plan just to get going and stay solvent, but your mindset changes - success is totally addictive'
'I had a five-year plan just to get going and stay solvent, but your mindset changes - success is totally addictive'
icon
The Big Read
padlock
​'I went from 190 horses after winning the Guineas to maybe half that when I left Newmarket - but I still turned Michael down at first'
​'I went from 190 horses after winning the Guineas to maybe half that when I left Newmarket - but I still turned Michael down at first'
icon
The Big Read
padlock
‘You’re always thinking about it. Why would I ride X over Y? Will X be better on the ground? Where is Willie going to run X and Y? It’s mental’
‘You’re always thinking about it. Why would I ride X over Y? Will X be better on the ground? Where is Willie going to run X and Y? It’s mental’
icon
The Big Read
padlock
'Some of the gambling days were off the charts' - racing's most revered shrewdies Paul Byrne and Emmet Mullins reveal their secrets
'Some of the gambling days were off the charts' - racing's most revered shrewdies Paul Byrne and Emmet Mullins reveal their secrets
icon
The Big Read
padlock
'Perception doesn't bother me - I don't care what people think. If you don't like it, you don't like it - I've not done anything wrong'
'Perception doesn't bother me - I don't care what people think. If you don't like it, you don't like it - I've not done anything wrong'
icon
The Big Read
padlock
Dan Skelton: 'Next season I want to beat Martin Pipe’s record - and this is how I’m going to do it'
Dan Skelton: 'Next season I want to beat Martin Pipe’s record - and this is how I’m going to do it'
icon
Britain
'The National wasn't long after my son died - and the night before I just had the weirdest feeling I had to get my other son over for it'
'The National wasn't long after my son died - and the night before I just had the weirdest feeling I had to get my other son over for it'
icon
The Big Read
padlock
‘He felt like a machine’ - Paul Townend’s rich praise for a Cheltenham loser he can’t bring himself to feel sad about
‘He felt like a machine’ - Paul Townend’s rich praise for a Cheltenham loser he can’t bring himself to feel sad about
icon
Ireland
'It was quite a night, sambucas all round - not everyone gets the magnitude of a Cheltenham winner, you have to bring them in on that tide of emotion'
'It was quite a night, sambucas all round - not everyone gets the magnitude of a Cheltenham winner, you have to bring them in on that tide of emotion'
icon
The Big Read
padlock
'There have been darker moments, lots of messages from Mr Angry Punter, but you have to try to make everyone feel positive'
'There have been darker moments, lots of messages from Mr Angry Punter, but you have to try to make everyone feel positive'
icon
The Big Read
padlock
'I enjoy making money and it's so easy to do, all you need is a brain' - the gospel according to Saint Mick
'I enjoy making money and it's so easy to do, all you need is a brain' - the gospel according to Saint Mick
icon
The Big Read
padlock
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